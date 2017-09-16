XIV Vs. S&P 500 Over 4 Eras: 2 Calm And 2 Turbulent

We draw some conclusions about the XIV in terms of volatility and momentum.

We break down the historical record of the ETP and compare it to the SPX over two turbulent periods and also two calm periods to contrast performance.

The strong performance of the Inverse Volatility instrument known as XIV has understandably garnered plenty of attention over the last couple years, given its mouthwatering returns.

Lately, we at TBOT have been examining the relationship between the popular exchange-traded product (ETP) known as the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (XIV) and the S&P 500 Index (SPY) (though we’ll use the actual SPX index for data analysis).

Many commentators and even brokers appear concerned that retail traders or investors may want to overextend themselves as it concerns XIV. This study sheds light as to the validity of this concern. Answer: Yes, the concern is valid.

Click on our first and second articles for other analysis regarding XIV.

Broker Notices

Regular Market Volatility Bulletin commenter Alan248 shared the following notice he'd received on an IB account (we share this with permission):

The change is part of their fluid risk control and is only applicable to clients with current positions. In other words, if you don't hold or trade these products you wouldn't notice or need to know of a change. An alert came to me as an email this afternoon (after the close) so I would guess that they were selective in sending it out. On a needs to know basis, which is reasonable. This is the full text (missing just a reference to their help data base) - (start) 'Dear Client, IBKR has been implementing increased margin requirements on volatility based products over the past several weeks in response to a relatively low VIX index level along with geopolitical and economic concerns. As this index is susceptible to sudden and pronounced increases, often amplified via products offering 2x and 3x leveraged returns, IBKR has determined that a further margin increase is warranted. Accordingly, we will be implementing a requirement intended to provide coverage assuming a decline of 10% in the market index SPX and a consistent increase in the market volatility index VIX. With VIX currently around 11 the consistent upward move will put VIX around 37. At higher levels of VIX, the VIX change corresponding to a 10% decline in the SPX will be lower (in accordance with expected behavior of the beta between VIX and SPX). The increase will be implemented over twenty business days effective for Trade Date September 18, 2017. This phased approach is intended to provide you with sufficient time to adjust your position and/or deposit additional funds. The upcoming margin changes will impact positions in all volatility product underlyings and derivatives including ETPs, options, futures and CFDs. You can determine the full impact of this change using the Alternative Margin Calculator feature of the IB Risk Navigator (SM) tool. Please note that IBKR continuously reviews margin requirements with the objective of striking a balance between reasonable leverage and prudent risk management. As the factors underlying requirements are dynamic, by nature, clients holding volatility based positions should be prepared for further increases should market conditions warrant. Interactive Brokers Risk Management' (end)

First off, thank you Alan for alerting us to this situation. Second, this was a standard e-mail sent out to all clients, and is in no way some kind of reflection that "Alan's in trouble".

It does highlight the fact, however, that IB and other brokers such as TD Ameritrade seem to have two joint concerns:

The tail risk on some of these inverse products is quite high - higher than some who trade them perhaps acknowledge. Those trading the product may not fully understand the risks entailed with the trade.

Alan conveyed this opinion forcefully in his PM. He goes on to say (same message, emphasis added):

Three additional comments (stuff you know but worth stating anyway) - Brokers need to protect their firms from loss so they have to monitor risky accounts and/or risky positions. Brokers also need to protect their clients from themselves. If an account "blows up" and IB walks away unharmed but the client is out their retirement savings (for example) then IB may well be held responsible for not having at least tried to protect the client from self-harm. It goes back to fiduciary duty. Even with internet accounts that are self-directed, there is a burden of care that is shouldered by the brokerage firm. So this isn't entirely self-serving. But it does reflect risk to the firm in two different ways *(direct and indirect). Secondly, it drives home how risky these products themselves can be. Thirdly, my personal opinion is that IB may be aware that there could be a growing group of people who may be unaware of the risks, or who may not be adept in managing them, yet they are trading aggressively. The three points are all different aspects of the same thing (risk) but they represent different moving parts to some degree.

Apparently, IB wasn't the only one. Vol__Trader has this to share:

Brokers can and do seem interested in protecting themselves and their clients from trades gone wrong as it concerns inverse volatility products such XIV.

Breaking Down the Historical Record

For perspective on why these concerns are in fact warranted, we segment the historical record into two “turbulent” eras and two “calm” eras. We have been following equity and volatility markets for several years; we chose these dates based on when we have seen major turning points in the S&P 500. In order to not overly “cherry pick” the dates, we went to month-end rather than picking the exact top or bottom in such-and-such series.

Before we proceed, we want to make it clear that we are not trying to insinuate that it is somehow simple or even possible ex-ante to pick out a shift from one era to the next. This is very much intended as an ex-post analysis of the returns. The goal is to better understand how each of these vehicles have behaved under various kinds of stresses or sustained upturns. We will add some narrative to remind readers of some of the key events that jostled equities or caused them to chill out.

Here were the eras we chose:

November 30, 2010 Through June 30, 2012

In the first turbulent era, SPX has a strong initial showing: up 14% between 12/1/2010 and July 7, 2011. But the XIV comes out of the gate swinging: up 100% in its first seven months!

Then comes the US debt downgrade, big issues in the Eurozone, and so on. The USD quickly gains value, Treasuries soar, and gold hits its all-time high in September 2011. SPX loses just shy of 20% in under two months, bottoming on Oct. 3. The impact on XIV from all the volatility is devastating: down almost 80% during the same period. Not only did the VIX rise fiercely (the last great sustained showing for VXX, by the way), but the futures were also backwardated.

Operation Twist comes out, along with emergency funding from the Troika, and poof! Problem solved. We don’t say that as some sort of pot shot at the markets: it really did work that way, and perhaps rightfully so.

The Dollar eased for a time, equities picked up, and the VIX settled down until the 2012 Greek crisis. Things got testy again in late April 2012, and equities (especially in Europe) experienced heartburn into June. The first turbulent era ends with SPX up 15% and XIV up 18%. XIV, however, achieved this figure with raging volatility.

July 1, 2012 Through September 30, 2014

In the first calm era, monetary backing gets truly large in scale. Mario Draghi promises to do “whatever it takes” in July 2012; Ben Bernanke announces QE III in September 2012 as the US economy looks potentially ready to dip back into recession; newly appointed Japanese PM Abe announces the “Three Arrows” of monetary stimulus, increased taxes, and structural reform (five years later and we’re still waiting on those last two arrows).

At first hesitantly, and then with increasing confidence, equities pick up. The US economy does not fall into recession; the Eurozone does not fall apart; S&P EPS starts out pretty strong, and sales growth for S&P companies is decent if not spectacular.

We have some bumps along the way, but volatility notches lower highs and lower lows. 2013 and 2014 witness some of the lowest VIX readings of all time, occasionally briefly featuring high-10 handles. SPX finishes the period up 45% - closer to 50% if you include dividends…

But in that calm era, XIV demolishes SPX. It peaks at $4,200, and then runs into some difficulties as the Russia-Ukraine situation escalates and US QE comes to an end.

Before we go on, the next “turbulent era” really could have started as late as May 2015. We felt that October 2014 was the earliest stage you could really justify making the delineation.

October 1, 2014 Through March 31, 2016

The second turbulent era begins rattled by the Ebola panic as cases of the devastating disease are found in the US. The strengthening USD (UUP) causes issues for forward looking earnings (though EPS forecasts don’t fall for a couple months yet). On October 15th, James Bullard announces that “we could always do more QE”, and volatility immediately (as in, to the minute) dissipates, for a time.

As might be expected in a turbulent period, there are many cross currents. It’s not all bad news: some decent GDP prints, sales ex-energy look pretty good, Japanese QQE, and the implications of the Greek “Oxi” vote are summarily nipped in the bud. The dollar settles down. Oil has some nice run-ups. Treasury yields rise for a time. Chinese equities are on an absolute tear. It’s really not all bad. XIV peaks on Aug. 6 at $1,277, with SPX at $1,066: another handsome outperformance…

Then Aug. 24. And while that date was quite dramatic in its impact, what is interesting for those focused on XIV is that the ETP does not actually hit its bottom until Feb. 11, 2016, coincident with bottoms both in SPX (1,809) and crude oil. Note that while the SPX staged a spectacular recovery (biggest recovery first quarter going back to 1933), the XIV was still underwater for the period to the tune of 32.4%. More on that in a future study. For now, suffice it to say that the product is not designed to sustain multiple blows over “short” time frames.

April 1, 2016 Through September 1, 2017

The beginning of the second calm era begins no later than April 2016, arguably as early as one month earlier. As always, there are some hiccups along the way that no doubt cause consternation among holders of XIV (and SPX for that matter).

That said, the period is marked by tremendous calm. In fact, the VIX hits its lowest readings on record. Pullbacks can be sharp (Brexit, US election after-hours, Comey-to-testify), but they are bought up almost instantly. The S&P 500 finishes on September 1 up 20% from the start of the era, while XIV has tripled, and early last month had almost quadrupled!

Conclusions

We have more to show you on these eras, but we’re going to wrap it up here for now as we want to allow for discussion, questions, and just for the pictures to sink in.

Before we sign off, however, we want to highlight some important points.

The performance of XIV is very dependent on the kind of “era” one inhabits. It is absolutely not the case that the product just “outperforms the S&P over time”… that’s true only in hindsight for the particular path that we happened to traverse. We’re just one fresh volatile era – maybe a bad week or two – for all that (amazing) outperformance to wash out. What that means is that holders of inverse vol products like XIV should consider how correlated XIV is to other holdings in their portfolio and weight the product with expectations of intense periodic draw downs. Second, SPX looks positively calm in any era compared to XIV. If you take it on, you’re courting a great deal of volatility. We were tempted to generate a two-axis series so that SPX could get some life to it from a visual standpoint. There’s value in that, but in the end we felt that there was strong impact just from seeing how comatose equities look in comparison to this new trading/investing tool available to investors. As an investor or trader, you are courting high levels of day-to-day volatility with this product. Utilize the product accordingly. T hird, some dips are very buyable, and some amount to catching a falling knife. Relatedly, eras can be discerned only in hindsight. Buy the dip has been the battle cry of the last four years or so as it concerns US equities. Arguably, it’s worked well since the end of the First Turbulent Era, and certainly the investment model has dominated from perhaps the Fiscal Cliff debacle in late 2012. We have really not seen period of truly sustained volatility since the inception of this ETP. In that respect, it remains completely untested.

We are including the spreadsheet for your review. The tabs that are of particular interest for this study are highlighted in green. We would love any sleuthing or additional comments you might have after reviewing it: feel free to reach us either PM or in the comments section. Also, if you enjoyed this, we would ask you to consider following us.

We leave you with a picture and a question. Below is the cumulative graph that goes from XIV’s inception to the present: no “eras”.

Why do you believe there is so much concern from investment professionals far and wide as to John Q. Public perhaps misusing this product, seeing as it has been so very profitable?

We welcome your point of view.

XIV_Analysis_-_Era_Study.xlsx

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.