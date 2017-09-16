My Deep Water Oilfield Portfolio

I am convinced that the oil industry as a whole has bottomed, and in particular the Deep Water segment is going to stage a comeback. I told you about this in an article I published previously and gave you my rationale for thinking there would be some great investment opportunities. Some of you liked my thinking and indicated that you were going to take a hard look at my recommendations.

Like any free advice blogger should, I also cautioned you that it was necessary to "do the work" that substantiates an investment decision. Stuff like reading quarterly and annual reports, listening into conference calls, reading other SA contributors for their perspectives, etc. You know...work.

Periodically, I think it is worthwhile to let you know how I am doing with these ideas. So here is a look at how my little portfolio has performed over the last month. I'll give you some brief discussion of where/what my goals are for each one of these stocks.

Before we get to the financial report, let me give you an overview of my strategy as to how to deploy capital in this sector. My goal was to spread my money over the entire swath of the industry. Let's see how I did.

You will note the first two are super-major oil companies. I am in them primarily for dividend income. They are both great payers with solid track records of maintaining and increasing their dividends over time and under adversity. BP's (NYSE:BP) Horizon issues are largely behind it, and I view the dividend as being safe in each of them. There could also be some share price appreciation in each going forward if the oil price rises as I think it will.

Drillers respond early on to oil price recoveries. They are kind of a bellwether on the price of oil. If oil goes up, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) could double quickly.

Next I am in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) to hit the specialized services sector that all oil companies need. I think BHGE will respond quickly to a rise in the oil price and another 40% or 50% in the stock price is not out of line.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is a hunch on my part that this financially troubled specialized service provider will turn the corner with an improved oil price. I haven't bet the mortgage money here, but if it gets back to where it was a year ago, I could turn a nice profit on this one. I've had a nice bump on it so far. Fingers x-ed. I will definitely be on the next conference call with this one.

I am down on Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), and am planning to remove it from my portfolio. So no happy talk here. Next time I update this article, it will be gone. And it really has no place in a Deep Water oriented portfolio anyway.

So there you have it. My idea was to establish a beachhead across the entire energy sector, building in steady income with companies like BP and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Catching RIG, a beaten-down drilling contractor at its low for capital appreciation. Grabbing a newly formed multi-service colossus, BHGE, to get exposure to the sophisticated services it provides, and the stock price improvement that should follow. And finally with ETP, my thinking was to own a high dividend paying pipeline company to participate in the downstream sector. A notion I have revisited as I mention below. So on to how I've done. Take a look below.

You can see that I have done fairly well. I'm in the money on five out of the six listed above. Wish my whole portfolio was like that!

BP

You don't have to read too much of my stuff to know I think this stock is a steal at current prices. I think it could gain 40% in the next couple of years. I have two big drivers for this opinion. First, it has rebuilt its company to make money at low oil prices in the $40/bbl range. Second, as oil prices rise, it will rake in the cash, projecting FCF of $13-14 bn in 2021 and $55.00/oil. Not a huge stretch in my estimation. I won't call it a SWAN, but I'm definitely not losing sleep over this one.

Having said that, I am in BP primarily for the dividend. It pays $2.40 a share, which at current prices gives a yield of around 7%. Not too shabby. BP's issues with debt are well known, and it is covering the dividend with borrowing and asset sales. Those days are coming to an end as cash flows improve. I still see this stock having room to run, another 40% as I said above. I am sticking with BP.

You can see the BP stock stayed within a fairly tight range over this time, and as the crude price passed $48.00, broke through $36.00 on the upside for the first time in a quite a while. That is what I would expect from BP and gives me confidence in this selection.

Shell

I have only come to recently appreciate this stock for the dividend giant that it is, paying $3.84 a share. And I have some excellent articles by a couple of fellow contributors to thank for this appreciation. Ray Merola whom I follow wrote a great one. Earnings Forecast Focus wrote another recently. I intend to take a full 1,000 share position over the next month or so. I am hoping to buy on dips, but will have a full position by the time it goes ex-div.

Shell also has positioned itself to make money in the current price era and will do even better if oil prices rise beyond current levels. The company also carries a big debt load as its acquisition of BG last year ran it up pretty high. The dividend is covered with FCF though and it has paying it down aggressively. From my own personal due diligence and reading the excellent articles mentioned above, I view this one as a SWAN that should be in any dividend investor's portfolio. Wish I had figured that out when it hit $42.00. Better late than never. This one is a buy and never sell for me.

Transocean

The deepwater drillers have been left for dead and told to cut up their rigs for boat anchors. I think this is way premature and took a half position in RIG purely for capital appreciation. My only regret was being too conservative with my purchase. I got in near a multi-year bottom. At $7.50 a share...what was I thinking???

Transocean is the top deepwater drilling contractor, and if you even come close to thinking that there is a revival underway in this segment, it should be in your portfolio at these levels.

At current levels +/- $9.20 or so, I would watch for a dip to get the best entry point. I have a buy order in at $8.00 in case the market tanks in the near term and RIG sinks. I don't have a lot of confidence that will happen anytime soon. But I am not going to chase it as RIG is a pure speculation play on the oil price and deepwater coming back. Remember, oil service stocks can be quite volatile. I am not looking for this to take off like a rocket, but gradually work its way higher in conjunction with oil prices and new contract awards. Patience is a virtue here.

Baker Hughes General Electric

Baker Hughes General Electric (honestly that sounds weird to say as I've always known it as BHI - Baker Hughes INTEQ) has the ability to do pretty much anything an oil company asks it to do. See the comparison chart against Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) below as an example:

SLB is a much larger company than the oilfield's new number 2, but this disparity is also reflected in its stock price, a little more than half of what Big Blue is selling for. My view, it's a bargain at current levels. I think there is more opportunity for capital appreciation owning BHGE than SLB. Plus being the underdog, I think it is going to try harder.

Another area where I give it an edge is the turnkey operator type of contracts that have been making a lot of news and have been the subject of several articles recently. One area where you can see BHGE has SLB beat hands down is LNG and pipeline related compression equipment. I would venture this was a big factor in the Twinza award a few weeks ago. I expect more of the same.

Tetra Technologies

I think every portfolio should have a "long-ball" type of stock. TTI is mine. This is a risky play with a financially troubled company (it has raised equity with a 35mm share offering recently, and conversions from CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP), when they happen, will be dilutive as well) that appears to be turning things around on the revenue front. Increased revenues can fix a lot of money problems, and I am betting they will with this company. Tetra Technologies is a small completions oriented company with some new proprietary technology in the field of completion brines used in Deep Water. I discussed this in an article recently. My idea is that with this technology, and as the Deep Water market begins to return, Tetra will benefit, giving its stock price a boost. There's no dividend, so this is a pure play stock price appreciation gambit.

I also view TTI as a potential takeover target by a company looking to increase its portfolio as the market improves. TTI has risen quite a bit recently, but I think it has room to run and will easily get into the $4.50-5.00 share range as earnings improve. If a takeover offer emerges, this could happen overnight.

This is another stock where I was a little too timid. At $1.97 a share, why didn't I get more? Woulda, coulda, shoulda, I guess!

Energy Transfer Partners

I really don't know what I am doing in this stock. My background is all upstream, and I don't have a good feel for the downstream business. I guess it was the dividend. At $2.20 a unit, it seemed pretty attractive, so I didn't read through the fine print. I read some bullish articles on it, and bought in right before negative news began crushing it on a daily basis. I mean like the day after I placed my buy order, news of lawsuits from aboriginal tribes, leaks, and delays came pouring in. It's mostly all we've heard about the last couple of months. And that is not good for business. I am watching this one pretty closely, and if it gets back close to my entry point, ETP is a "gone-pecan" in my portfolio.

Any ideas what I should replace it with? I am thinking National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), or perhaps streamlining my energy portfolio and just plowing it into Shell or BP. Love to hear your thinking on this topic. Please comment.

