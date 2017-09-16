Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals: Funding Completed, On To The Next Catalyst

Developments with early stage candidates TP-6076 and TP-271, along with updates on the oral formulation of eravacycline, are also potential sources of upside and risk.

A significant market opportunity is being addressed and eravacycline's profile seems to be somewhat differentiated from the competition.

In mid-August, its MAA for IV eravacycline for the treatment of cIAI was submitted to and validated by the EMA.

The company priced a 10 million share secondary offering at $6.50, which should allow for funding operations into early 2019.

Since I nominated the stock as a 2017 biotech comeback candidate back in December, shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) more than doubled prior to pulling back. In July, I reiterated that there was strong upside potential in the stock after encouraging data from the IGNITE4 study, although the stock hasn't seemed to cooperate as investors expected.

Key points to the bull thesis included the following:

Non-inferiority was demonstrated in the primary endpoint of clinical response at the test-of-cure (TOC) visit for the pivotal study, which evaluated twice-daily intravenous eravacycline as compared to meropenem in patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

Management had guided for submission of its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the first quarter of 2018 while the regulatory submission to the EMA would be filed in the third quarter of 2017. Assuming a 2019 launch, eravacycline could do at least $500 million in annual sales at peak, which compares favorably to the current valuation.

I expected an ex-US partnership to be inked by the end of the year, representing another material catalyst for continued upside.

Enrollment for the pivotal IGNITE3 study for once-daily IV eravacycline in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) was progressing faster than expected and should be completed early in the fourth quarter this year. This was welcome news that management is executing.

I also pointed out that the firm's commercial strategy would be in good hands thanks to CMO Larry Edwards, who served prior as Senior Director of Marketing of the gram-negative franchise at Cubist Pharmaceuticals before the company was acquired by Merck (NYSE:MRK) in an $8.4 billion deal. A takeout in the medium term would not come as unexpected news.

Lastly, an update on the oral formulation of eravacycline in the third quarter along with top-line data and next steps in clinical development to be revealed represented a possible under-the-radar catalyst. While I was less optimistic in regards to the oral formulation, any positive news here would be welcome.

Recent Developments

On July 27th, the company priced a 10 million share secondary offering at $6.50, which added to its second-quarter cash balance of $118.2 million should allow for funding operations into early 2019.

In mid-August, the company reported that its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for IV eravacycline for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) had been submitted to and validated by the European Medicines Agency.

Figure 2: Complicated IAI market opportunity in the United States and Europe (Source: Rodman & Renshaw Presentation)

On September 11th, it was announced that enrollment had completed for the IGNITE3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of once-daily intravenous (IV) eravacycline compared to ertapenem in complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). Top-line data is expected in the first quarter of 2018, and if positive, management plans to file a supplemental NDA.

Figure 3: Complicated UTI market opportunity in the United States and Europe (Source: Rodman & Renshaw Presentation)

In both markets being targeted, it should be remembered that the majority (around 85%) of patients are treated with empiric antibiotic therapy. Delayed therapy can result in higher costs to the healthcare system due to longer hospital stays (primarily room, board and medical costs). Eravacycline, if approved, could see significant adoption in treating high-risk patients, such as those with confirmed resistant pathogens, renal or hepatic impairment, or have failed first-line therapy.

Figure 4: Differentiation (Source: Rodman & Renshaw Presentation)

Other Information

For the most recent quarter, the company reported a net loss of $31.8 million. Taking into account funds received from its secondary offering and current cash balance, I would expect further dilution by mid-to-late 2018.

Short interest increased significantly in August, up 76% to around 6% of the total float.

Results presented at ASM Microbe 2017 for early-stage candidates TP-6076 and TP-271 demonstrated consistent potency against drug-resistant bacteria and positive data from phase 1 single-ascending dose studies. Keep in mind it should receive NIAID funding through phase one trials for TP-271 while it was also selected to receive a $4 million in CARB-X funding to support development of TP-6076 in targeting MDR-gram negative infections.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is a Buy.

The main risk at this point is disappointing data from the IGNITE3 study. Disappointing developments with the oral formulation of eravacycline as well as with earlier-stage pipeline candidates is a risk to consider as well. Risk of dilution in the near term appears off the table due to the recent secondary offering. Intense competition in the antibiotic space should be taken into consideration as well, because even if eravacycline is approved, that is not a guarantee of commercial success.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could make a pilot purchase in the near term, building the position slowly over the next couple months. In the event of positive developments in the near term or a run-up into IGNITE3 data, readers are encouraged to take partial profits to take risk off the table.

