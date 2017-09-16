General Electric: The Dividend Is Safe

The fact that shares of General Electric Co. (GE) are down about 18% over the past twelve months presents investors with a tremendous opportunity in my view. The fact of the matter is this is obviously a sustainable business that may go through cycles, but can be ultimately counted on to deliver some dividend growth over time. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the likely future price based on the dividend history here. I’ll also make an appeal to authority, suggesting that investors would be wise to pay attention to the actions of people perhaps more well informed than ourselves.

Financial History

It’s obvious that the business is cyclical, as evidenced by the fact that revenue and net income can be volatile. For example, between 2012 and 2013, revenue dropped 22%, and between 2014 and 2015, net income plummeted from a $15 billion profit to a $ 6 billion loss. For that reason, I would need to caution anyone who is not comfortable with the reality of the business cycle to avoid this name. In my view, investors should be comfortable with the reality of the business cycle and should not shy away from its effects.

In terms of the capital structure, there’s much to like. For example, over the past four years, the company has paid down approximately $174 billion of debt. At the same time, the interest expense on the remaining debt is only about 4.78%, which I don’t consider to be egregious. The one issue with debt that is somewhat troubling to me is that a great deal of it (~60%) is due this year. That said, the company has access to the resources necessary to deal with this, so there’s nothing keeping me up at night here.

Management’s behaviour has been exemplary in my view. Over the past five years, they have returned just over ~$80 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks in roughly equal measure. It’s obvious that the business cycle exists. What matters most is how management reacts to the vagaries of the cycle, and in this case, management here has done an excellent job at proving that they put shareholder interests first and foremost. On the back of the drop in the share count, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of just shy of 6% over the past five years.

Modelling The Dividend

Although investors may find the financial history of a firm to be an interesting guidepost to what is likely going to happen in future, they are understandably more interested in a future than in the past. It’s for that reason that I must spill some virtual ink on making a prediction about what will happen in the future. Whenever I perform a forecast, I like to hold all variables but one constant. I will alter the dividend and hold the variable constant in order to infer what will happen to price in the coming years.

Since the dividend has grown at an approximate CAGR of 6%, I’ll use that as the starting point of my analysis. I consider this to be a reasonable forecast for the future, as it seems that this management team will move heaven and earth to sustain the dividend growth. When I perform this forecast on General Electric, I infer a CAGR of about 9.5% over the next four years. Interestingly, much of the return (about 41%) comes from dividends rather than capital gains. This is important to me because I feel that dividends are a more reliable stream of returns than capital gains that rely on a relatively capricious stock market.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GE would turn bullish with a daily close above the downtrend line on the daily charts which began on June 19. Once this downtrend line is broken, we see the shares rising to $27.00 over the next three months.

We will buy GE call options which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade once the shares close above this downtrend line.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $27.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years, not months), we believe GE is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investing is a competitive exercise, meaning that we’re always trying to buy assets at a relative discount from others and sell assets at a premium price to others. Given that investing can be analogised to a game in this way, it makes sense to understand that there are players who are more skilled than others. We should pay attention to the actions of such people. One group that is particularly relevant skilled is insiders. They know more about the functioning of the business than anyone outside of the company can know for obvious reasons. It’s for that reason that when I hear that insiders are buying shares, I pay attention.

Over the past year, insiders have purchased 572,839 shares in the company, which is an enormous amount of their own capital that they are willing to put at risk along with the rest of us. In the past month alone, three insiders (Elizabeth Comstock, John Flannery, and James Tisch) have purchased between them approximately $5.8 million of stock. When people who know the company better than anyone decide to put their own capital into it, we should strongly consider following their lead. When I see a combination of a sustainable dividend story, a shareholder friendly management, and insiders buying en masse, I can’t help but back up the truck and I strongly suggest you do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.