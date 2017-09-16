3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 16, 2017

Johnson & Johnson tries to move toward the front of the line in advanced prostate cancer.

Roche is the next in line to feel the FDA hammer

Over the summer and into the autumn, we've seen high-profile clinical trial shutdowns for Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the space of multiple myeloma, because combining immune checkpoint inhibitors with immunomodulatory drugs like lenalidomide and pomalidomide was associated with an increased risk of death.

Now it's Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBF) turn, apparently, as word came down the pipe that the FDA has shut down two studies involving atezolizumab combination therapy, one in multiple myeloma. The other is in follicular lymphoma, a generally non-aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Both studies involved combination with an immunomodulatory drug.

Roche noted in the press release that to date it has not observed the same increased risk of death using these combinations with atezolizumab that had been seen with pembrolizumab.

Looking forward: This is not a surprising move from the FDA, given the stance it's taken with respect to pembrolizumab and nivolumab. It's disheartening to see potentially efficacious therapies being shut down before they have a chance in clinical trials, and it would be interesting to see if targeting PD-L1 instead of PD-1 has a different effect. But I understand the caution the FDA is taking in this line, as well.

One of the big movements in prostate cancer therapy has been the testing of relatively recently approved drugs like Johnson and Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) abiraterone into earlier lines of therapy, such as men with metastatic prostate cancer that is still sensitive to hormone therapies.

This was the object of the LATITUDE study, and findings at around the time of ASCO showed that adding abiraterone to standard androgen-deprivation therapy could improve outcomes for patients in this setting.

So it comes as little surprise that JNJ has moved forward with a supplemental new drug application to expand the approved indication for abiraterone. While the efficacy is strong with this combination, there is also some concern for toxicity, as the LATITUDE study showed an increased risk of high-grade hypertension, liver dysfunction, and hypokalemia compared with placebo.

Looking forward: Given how neck-and-neck the competition into earlier stage treatment is between JNJ and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY), I'm not surprised to see some kicking into high gear from JNJ with this submission. It's quite tough to tell whether the FDA will see an appropriate risk-to-benefit ratio, though the adverse events observed were not associated with an increased risk of death in LATITUDE.

Mirati Therapeutics blasts off on positive lung cancer data

Microcap biotech Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is a developer of small molecule kinase inhibitors, and in the area of lung cancer, its lead agent is sitravatinib, which blocks a number of receptor tyrosine kinases.

As we move from ESMO straight into the late-year tumor-specific conferences, the 2017 International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) meeting is getting under way.

And with a bang for MRTX, at that! The company announced positive preliminary data for sitravatinib from two of its early-stage trials. In one study, combined sitravatinib and BMY's nivolumab demonstrated encouraging clinical activity in patients who have progressed on prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

The second is another poster describing findings from a phase 1b basket trial involving patients with mutations in the E3 ligase Cbl, which can mediate resistance to EGFR TKI therapies. The poster will present a case study of a heavily pretreated patient undergoing therapy with sitravatinib who achieved a partial remission.

Looking forward: While these are very positive early indications of clinical activity for sitravatinib, MRTX has quite a ways to go within the regulatory pipeline. Hopefully the company can use the leverage this good news has provided to gain favorable financing or a partnership with a big pharma, which will facilitate development of this agent. Either way, these early data suggest that MRTX could have an effective novel treatment option for heavily pretreated NSCLC, including those with prior exposure to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

