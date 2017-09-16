The FDA Just Set The Stage For Amgen, Fueled By A Milestone Biosimilar Approval

In many regards it was the shot heard 'round the biopharma world, even if most investors didn't hear, or care if they did hear it. What's that? On Thursday, drug company Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) confirmed the United States' FDA had approved a cancer drug it co-developed with Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) that will go head-to-head with Avastin from Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY).

It's exciting news for a handful of reasons, not the least of which is that Avastin produces around $7 billion worth of revenue per year for Roche, $3 billion of which is generated within the U.S. alone. The most head-turning aspect of the newly-approved drug called Mvasi, however, is the fact that it's the first-ever biosimilar cancer treatment given the green light in the United States.

With the biggest of hurdles for biosimilars in the U.S. now cleared, it's worth a closer look at the company that has one of the best biosimilar pipelines in the works. As it turns out, that's still Amgen.

What's a Biosimilar?

The short version of a long story: Biological drugs are different than most drugs in that they're grown rather than chemically formulated. In most cases, the mechanism of action is the unique protein or amino acid produced in the process... a process far too complicated to achieve with a mere chemical reaction. The end result is (often) a more potent treatment, though also one with a high price tag. Then again, in that lives are often at stake and the complex molecules found in biological medicines may be the best - or even the only - hope for survival, cost isn't necessarily the whole issue.

Still, if there's a buck to be saved...

Biosimilars are also a form of a so-called biologic in that they're also grown rather than produced by chemistry. Their inherent controversy? The complex molecules aren't exact copies made by the original manufacturer. That's the developer's protective argument anyway. In most case, the biosimilar copy is more than "close enough" to do the job. Ergo, the Food & Drug Administration has finally warmed up to the idea, approving the country's first-ever biosimilar in March of 2015 - Zarxio, which helps people make more white blood cells when their bodies struggle to do so.

Since then, a handful of other biologics and biosimilars have gotten the nod in the United States, but with a cancer-fighting Mvasi now in the lineup, it's impossible not to take the cost-lowering movement seriously.

To that end, know that Amgen still has eight other biosimilar drugs in the works that hold billions of dollars worth of revenue potential.

Amgen's Biosimilar Pipeline

Prior to Thursday's news, Amgen's website indicated the company had three undisclosed biosimilar development programs underway, in addition to the six is was willing to divulge to the public. One of the six disclosed one was bevacizumab, or Mvasi; Mvasi is the name that will be used to market the treatment approved for non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and metastatic carcinoma of the cervix.

That's a wide swath of approved indications, largely explaining why Avastin has been able to do so well for so long since its initial approval in 2004... ancient by drug standards.

It's the "everything else" that makes AMGN so interesting here to potential investors, however.

Take, for instance, ABP 494, which is a biosimilar alternative to cetuximab; you know it better as colon cancer drug Erbitux. Though cetuximab is still in the pre-clinical stage, ultimately at stake is roughly $700 million worth of revenue currently enjoyed by Erbitux's owner, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

ABP 710 is biosimilar analog to infliximab, or Remicade, which not only combats autoimmune diseases but also works against tumors. It's still a billion dollar franchise, even if it's been under attack for some time now.

Then there's ABP 798, which could replace rituximab, or Rituxan, which is (or was) expected to still be driving $5 billion worth of annual revenue for Roche despite years of slow deterioration. Amgen's ABP 959 is a close copy of eculizumab, or Soliris, which drives more than $3 billion worth of sales per year on the top line for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN). ABP 980 is being developed as a biosimilar cope of trastuzumab, or Herceptin. This HER2+ breast cancer drug has been a huge success for Roche, translating into nearly $7 billion worth of sales in 2015.

Those are some big numbers, though one can't help but wonder if the three undisclosed projects are also biosimilars that could take aim at current blockbuster drugs. Said more, directly, you have to wonder if Amgen is specifically trying to hide something for a reason.

Whatever the case, in that four of the five other drugs we do know about are cancer therapies, and in light of the fact that the FDA just approved the other biosimilar cancer treatment in Amgen's pipeline, the landscape looks very promising.

Looking Ahead for AMGN

To be fair, as much opportunity as Amgen has to swipe and steal business from Roche and others, it's also vulnerable to the very same rise of biosimilars. Its very own Neupogen, in fact, was the primary victim Zarxio's approval in 2015. Amgen has already had a taste of what it's trying to dish out.

Nevertheless, on an overall "net" basis, Amgen has more working for it on the biosimilar front than it's got working against it.

With that as the backdrop, recent outlooks for the still-nascent global biosimilar market peg its size at $9.2 billion for 2018, while others say the U.S. biosimilar market should be worth $11 billion by 2020. Both could be right, but perhaps more important, both are likely to be in the ballpark even though they're each just educated guesses. The outlook bodes well for Amgen, which only did $22.9 billion worth of business last year, and was poised for growth even without its biosimilar pipeline (and it wasn't exactly bad for Allergan either). This week's decision from the Fed just cements the company's leading position in the biosimilar race.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.