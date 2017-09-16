Low Leverage And A Unique Mix Make This Triple Net REIT A Buy

While a few battered triple nets are yielding as much or higher, we view Lexington's portfolio as particularly unique in this space.

The shares yield 7% and the dividend has been raised every year since 2010.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a triple net lease REIT that has been in the business since 1973. Following its public listing in 1993, Lexington has steadily increased in size. Today, it comprises a diverse portfolio of triple net lease assets with a gross book value of over $4.6 billion producing over $340 million in annualized rent.

Source: LXP August 2017 presentation

The asset class mix is definitely unique with an approximate half and half weighting between single tenant office and industrial properties. Notably, the lack of retail exposure is rather striking. The average lease term is currently close to 9 years.

Source: GNL presentation

Key considerations in evaluating this firm

1) Valuations

Lexington has guided for 2017 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) to be around 96 cents and is hence trading at around 10.3X current earnings. This is at the low end of the net lease group, with only Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and Global Net Lease (GNL) trading lower.

Source: Author's calculations

This seems an anomaly as one would think the non-retail exposure would garner some stronger positive sentiment.

At an implied cap rate of 8.11%, Lexington is actually the lowest in the group (calculations not shown). SRC was valued lower than this in the May-July time frame where we snatched it up, but even that is trading higher currently. Implied cap rate adjusts for debt taken unlike AFFO multiples. Hence, implied cap rate is a gauge of leverage adjusted valuation unlike AFFO multiples. Looking at the value through an implied cap rate makes an even stronger case that Lexington is trading at a discount.

2) Performance & dividend

Lexington has maintained a high occupancy in the last 7 years since coming off the 2008 recession.

The current dividend yield of 7% is very well covered with a low payout ratio of just 73% for this year.

3) Industrial assets are worth a lot more

Markets rarely give a free lunch, but we seem to have one here. Lexington is trading at a discount to all similar asset classes.

Its discount to industrial REITs is particularly enticing. We have shied away from that sector due to the crazy multiples and the belief that no one will ever buy anything from a mall again. However, Lexington appears to be a very cheap way to buy into this sector. It is worth pointing out that both GNL and W.P. Carey (WPC) also have about 30% exposure to this sector and both trade quite cheaply as well.

Why the anomaly?

So based on everything seen above, it appears that Lexington is a bargain. The current valuation is puzzling though. There have been a few Lexington tenants in bankruptcy recently, but the amounts are small and relatively immaterial. So why the anomaly? While we can never be sure about the collective wisdom of millions of people, we think this might have something to do with it. Shown below is the trading performance of 4 triple net REITs during the crisis.

Source: Tradingview.com

While WPC, Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) did okay in the time frame shown, Lexington was permanently wounded due to a large stock issuance at absurd prices. Why did it issue stock? Because it was leveraged to the hilt.

Source: LXP financial reports

"When your total liabilities exceed the gross value of your properties and your interest coverage is under 2X, you will have issues navigating the global financial crisis. "....Captain Obvious

Currently, though, we have a different looking balance sheet and Lexington seems to have learned its lesson.

Conclusion

With the current interest coverage of more than 3X and the net debt to EBITDA ratio close to 5, Lexington seems to have left its past behind. We like the chance to buy industrial assets at this multiple and we think the office portfolio is pretty decent as well. The 7% yield is quite safe and unless Lexington starts partying like it's 2007 again, we will continue to own it. On our now very famous scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate LXP a 6.5.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP, GNL, WPC, SRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short puts on GNL and SRC.