Weekly Fund Wrap: The R Word

We review the key recession indicators and look at CEF sector performance during the previous recession.

As a reaction to the Security Council's unanimous vote to tighten (but not too much) sanctions on North Korea, the country launched another missile over Japanese territory with enough range to reach Guam. The market has grown normalized to North Korea's missile launches so this escalation went largely unnoticed in price action.

In the US, the total damage from Hurricane Irma was much less than expected; however, the total figure from the two hurricanes ranks as the second worst natural disaster in decades. The market will likely adjust to slightly lower earnings from the impacted companies and sectors as well as slightly higher jobless claims.

House Speaker Ryan confirmed the Republican party is planning to release a tax reform plan in late September. There is little clarity on the proposed changes beyond the expected 15-20% range for the corporate tax rate.

Macro

The recent run of lower-than-expected inflation readings has come to an end, with the headline CPI index rising 0.4% mom, raising inflation to 1.9% yoy. Small business sentiment remained very strong with the NFIB figure rising to 105.3. The still buoyant sentiment should eventually translate into stronger GDP readings and earnings.

Markets

The S&P 500 reached a new milestone, closing above 2,500 for the first time. US Treasuries reversed their move lower the previous week and closed 15 bps higher at 2.20%. Safe haven currencies, the Yen and the Swiss Frank, finished lower.

Oil had a great week, rising 5%, after the IEA signaled stronger global demand and OPEC indicated possible extension of cuts beyond next March. The rally happened in spite of expectations of higher inventories due to hurricane activity.

Fund Space

The last few quarters, or even possibly years, have been unnerving for many fund investors. Valuations have steadily increased: PE ratios have moved higher, credit spreads have tightened, government bond yields have traded close to record lows and volatility has taken a long break. This dynamic has created a certain unease as investors wait for the inevitable downturn.

This feeling of unease has two elements: first is the standard fear of falling markets and portfolio values and second is the desire (or greed) for the potential to buy funds at much lower valuations or discounts.

And while we've had sector dislocations (energy in 2015) and mild sell-offs due to geopolitical concerns, investors have been waiting since 2008 for a blood-in-the-streets type of environment where double-digit fund yields are standard fare.

Our response to this market and investor environment is both bad and good. Good in the sense that we think investors should ignore the daily market fluctuations as well as the political noise out of DC and focus largely on the likelihood of recession as it is pretty much the only thing that drives bear markets. The answer is also bad, however, particularly for those investors waiting on the sidelines to pick up the pieces, that the recession is very unlikely in the near and intermediate term.

What is the relevant data for this conclusion?

Our first exhibit, we must confess, is a methodological shortcut. We've let other much more clever people crunch the numbers and produce recession probability indicators. These indicators are typically logit models of the usual market variables like lending standards, yield curves, business activity and others. What we see is that the probability of a recession is very low, at least compared to the 2006-2008 periods (recall that the equity market started falling in earnest in early 2008).

Looking across our other favorite indicators such as the ISM PMI, global earnings, Conference Board Leading Indicators - they are all flashing green so we do not itemize them here.

The only two indicators that make us wonder are the Bank C&I Loans which have plateaued recently - something very unusual without a recession and...

... the Treasury yield curve which has flattened substantially and is trading close to the lows of the last 10 years. Here, we feel the situation is less difficult to explain given the combination of the Fed hiking cycle and still tame inflation and wage growth.

So, where does this leave us?

Well, we don't think a recession is very likely in the next few quarters. We do agree, however, that valuations are high which means that investors should not expect performance in excess of distribution rates on their fund holdings (perhaps excepting local-currency Emerging Market funds).

However, for investors who disagree with out thesis or those who would like to prepare early for the eventual turn and begin allocating to low-beta sectors, we calculate closed-end fund sector performance during the previous recession.

Few surprises here - Equity-linked sectors did the worst and underperformed credit sectors which underperformed Munis. The Mortgage sector figure is slightly misleading because of the wide variation and AUM-weighting of specific funds. Non-agency RMBS had terrible performance while agency funds did very well.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.