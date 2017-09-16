U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: A Unicorn's Blank Check Got Bigger And 6 IPOs Filed

Two blank check companies and a mortgage REIT raised a combined $700 million this past week; the week was headlined by SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia, which plans to acquire a tech unicorn. Total assets for all three IPOs consist entirely of cash. Six companies also submitted initial filings, including the fast-growing and profitable online car auto market company CarGurus, along with two MLPs and one Reg A+, growing the active pipeline to 50 companies.

The year-to-date average IPO return remained strong at 21.0% and average aftermarket return increased to 9.7%. Biotechs account for three of the top four IPOs this year; gene-edited crop trait developer Calyxt holds the top spot.

3 IPOs During the Week of September 11th, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 9/15 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings $600 $725 0% 3.1% 5.1% Blank check company planning to acquire a large private technology company. Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition $50 $66 0% 1.3% 1.3% Blank check company formed by Draper Oakwood to acquire a venture-backed tech company. Tremont Mortgage Trust $50 $62 0% -13.6% -18.0% Newly formed commercial mortgage REIT controlled by RMR Group.

2 SPACs target private tech companies

Blank check company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (Pending:IPOAU) raised $600 million in an upsized offering, tying for the year's second-largest SPAC IPO. It finished the week up 5.1%; its first-day pop of 3.1% was the the second-best for a SPAC this year. On September 12, we published "What's a unicorn worth?" where we analyzed some of the claims that Social Capital makes about the IPO market. Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition (Pending:DOTAU), which also plans to acquire a private VC-backed tech company, raised $50 million. The company finished the week up 1.3%.

Tremont Mortgage drops 18%

RMR Group's (Nasdaq: RMR) newly formed mortgage REIT Tremont Mortgage Trust (Pending:TRMT) raised $50 million, down from the originally-planned $90 million. RMR invested $12 million in a private placement. While it now trades below the cash on its books, Tremont's lower IPO proceeds likely mean that expenses paid to RMR under a shared services agreement will cut into earnings and reduce ROE and dividend coverage. The company traded down 18% for the week; no other mortgage REIT in the past 10 years has fallen more than 10% on day one.

IPO Pipeline Update: 6 filings, including CarGurus

CarGurus (CARG), which operates an online car classifieds marketplace with crowdsourced reviews, filed to raise $100 million. Sales more than doubled in 2016 to $198 million while net income swung positive. BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), an MLP formed by BP (NYSE:BP) to own crude oil and refined products pipelines, filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $500 million. Another MLP, Howard Midstream Partners LP (HMP), filed to raise $200 million. Cañuelas Mill (MOLC), a leading Argentine food company, filed to raise $100 million, although we estimate the IPO could raise as much as $250 million. ACM Research (ACMR), which sells cleaning equipment for semiconductor manufacturers, filed to raise $35 million. IT infrastructure solutions firm PSI International (PSIT) filed for a $30 million Reg A+ offering.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 26.1% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 11.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 24.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 19.9%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Worldpay.