5 Takeaways From The Bond Market

There was a host of interesting deals in the international bond markets this week. Even if you are not a bond investor, understanding the current environment for financing different types of transactions can help investors understand how market participants are viewing the tradeoffs between risk and return. This seems like a perfect segue to head to Tajikistan...

Tajikistan

I must admit that I had to look up Tajikistan to be able to find it on a map. Nestled between its southern neighbor Afghanistan, Uzbekistan to the west, Kyrgyzstan to the north and China to the east, the former Soviet Republic of just under 9 million made their debut in the international bond market. Despite never having experienced a democratic transition of power in the country's nascent history, the landlocked Central Asian nation was able to court international bond investors for a dollar-denominated bond deal with a ten-year final maturity. This is an economy where nearly half of gross domestic product comes from foreign remittances - mostly from Russian-speaking Tajiks working in the Russian Federation. On page 26 of the prospectus under "Key Risks", the bond offering documents stated that "Tajikistan is located on what has traditionally been one of the highest volume illegal drug trafficking routes in the world, between Afghanistan's opium growing region and the illegal drug markets in Russia, and, to a lesser extent, Eastern Europe."

The $500M of proceeds are being used to finance the building of a hydroelectric power plant. Despite concerns over governance, security, drug trafficking, and economic sensitivity, investors put in over $3B of orders for the B3 rated bond deal and its offering yield was walked in from 8% to 7.125%.

Austria

Roughly 4,500 kilometers to the northwest from Tajikistan, Austria also made bond market news. Carrying roughly the same population as Tajikistan, the country of 8.7 million issued a 100-year bond denominated in euros offering a paltry coupon of just 2.1%. The country was able to issue 3.5B euros of debt at a yield slightly inside where 10-year Treasuries trade. World War I, which was precipitated by the assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, was being fought 100 years ago from this issuance of this bond. Think about how drastically Europe has been reshaped in the century since. Lend that far out the curve, and you are essentially the equity of the Austrian government without the upside. It is highly likely that the nominal coupon on this debt will be lower than the inflation rate over the next century, meaning that investors who held onto this bond for a century will see their real wealth fall.

High Yield Supply

In my recent article entitled the September Swoon in High Yield Bond Markets, I showed that September has historically been the only month where high yield bonds generated negative returns. This historical anomaly is a function of supply and demand. As summer ends after the Labor Day holiday, there is usually outsized primary supply. That supply can flood more steady demand, causing prices to fall. Last week, we saw over $11B of high yield corporate bond issued in the United States, the highest weekly total since March. At this point in the month, the ever popular high yield bond exchange-traded funds - iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - have produced positive total returns of +0.2% as the improving risk sentiment has continued to tighten credit spreads despite heavy supply. The predictable trend of high issuance post-Labor Day continues though.

Cheap Financing in BBB Credit

In the lower rung of investment grade credit, the bonds with credit quality slightly above high yield or junk, we saw some interesting prints.

As oil rose briefly above $50, Concho Resources (CXO), a split rated (Ba1/BBB-/BBB-) independent energy company, issued 10-year notes with a spread of 160 bps and 30-yr bonds with a spread of 210 bps. As oil prices hit their nadir in February 2016, the Concho Resources 5.5% 23s traded at $83 to yield 8.6%. Those former high yield bonds will be retired with the issuance of these new lower coupon notes.

The Mexico City Airport Trust issued 10-yr notes in USD at a spread of 175 bps and 30-yr notes at a spread of 275 bps. The notes carry high BBB ratings equivalent to the Mexican government given their quasi-sovereign status. This project, a new $13B airport on boggy land outside Mexico City, has been heavily criticized by political opponents of the administration. We will see if the government guarantee on this debt remains if there is a transition of this power. That could be a risk if this large-scale construction project meets the fate of Latin American building works projects that have historically been plagued by cost overruns and corruption.

We also saw some speculative grade subordinated issuance for companies with investment grade-rated senior unsecured debt. Similarly benefiting from the tightening of energy spreads as Concho, EnLink Midstream (ENLK) issued $400M of junior subordinated perpetuals at 6%. General Motors (GM), less than a decade removed from its bankruptcy, issued $1B of junior subordinated notes at 5.75%. Both companies were able to print permanent capital at yields much lower than their cost of equity capital.

Donuts for Everyone

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN), which franchises Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin Robbins, issued $1.45B of a whole business securitization in the asset backed securities market. Essentially, Dunkin' Brands sold the company's security interest in its revenue generating assets to a bankruptcy remote entity. These assets, which most notably include the company's franchise agreements, secure the debt. Essentially, this deal is akin to fixed rate bank debt, but where operating cash flows are specifically dedicated. Bondholders get a perfected first priority claim on the company's assets and structural protections, including cash sweeps and amortization triggers, that can force delevering if revenues fall. Dunkin' Brands, which is over 6x levered and would be a junk rated credit if it issued straight unsecured debt, receives financing like an investment grade company. The 9.6 average life notes printed with a coupon of 4.05%. This whole business securitization is becoming widespread in the restaurant space. I would take this deal ahead of Tajikistan, Austria, or the low BBB corporate bonds printing this week though.

Summary

I think we could look back at this week in awe. It's the unique environment where the cost of credit is so attractive to borrowers that Tajikistan can make their bond market debut, while simultaneously being an environment where rate expectations remain so subdued that Austria can print a century bond at just over 2%. Usually credit and interest rates move inversely, when the economy is doing well, rates rise and credit spreads tighten.

In the United States, corporations continue to do what they are supposed to do, tapping investors for low cost financing. If these five events are indicative of the current market environment, financing is extraordinarily easy and investors continue to be starved for yield. In the short run, that bodes well for risky assets, but we are setting up for a painful reversal at some point in the not so distant future.

