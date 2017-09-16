Let's Stop It With The 'Would You Rather Be Right Or Make Money' Thing, Ok?

I didn't want to have to do this, but it's become so ubiquitous that it landed in my Bloomberg alerts, so you know, my pen was forced.

Not a lot grates on my nerves these days.

There's something about living through a series of life-altering, existential crises of your own making that helps to put things in perspective. Suddenly, it becomes clear that almost everything people worry about on a daily basis is in fact almost entirely trivial.

So it wouldn't be quite accurate to say that the incessant parroting of nebulous market adages "grate on my nerves" because almost nothing "grates on my nerves" anymore. That said, it would be just fine with me if I never saw another article predicated on the following completely meaningless question again:

Would you rather be right or would you rather make money?

I'm sure you've seen that bandied about over the past six or so months. It's a become a mainstay of generic market commentary. Obviously, the implication there is that long-winded, thoughtful explanations for why risk assets of all stripes (so, not just stocks) are in a bubble is pointless because even if the premise is correct and the reasoning sound, it doesn't matter because the way to make money has been to participate in the rally.

So let me just expound a bit on why you should probably go ahead and tune out when someone leads with "would you rather be right or would you rather make money?"

First of all, it assumes that someone who is skeptical of risk assets at these levels is losing money by not being invested in those risk assets. In most cases, that's a dubious assumption right off the bat. About the only time that assumption is safe is when we're talking about fund managers who have, through word and deed, made it clear that they are on the wrong side of the market, are losing money for their investors, and intend to persist in that behavior until the market stops being "wrong." The reason the assumption is safe there is because the idea of "making money" references a specific pool of capital earmarked for investments in securities.

Beyond that, asking market skeptics if they would "rather be right or make money" is a misnomer and I'll tell you why.

The first part of the question can only be defined one way. That is, "would you rather be right" specifically references markets. But the second part of the question doesn't have the same constraints for anyone who isn't a fund manager. For instance, imagine someone who, through careful research, determines that all risk assets are in a bubble and will eventually crash. Of course that person realizes that, as is the case with all bubbles, prices can and probably will move higher before the bubble bursts. Not willing to assume that risk, the person takes the money they would have invested in those bubbly risk assets and becomes a McDonald's franchisee in a place where the population is growing rapidly and where previously, there were no McDonald's locations. "Would you rather be right or would you rather make money?" Our hypothetical McDonald's operator has responded as follows: "both."

So far from being "the most important question in markets" (which is how a growing number of people are describing the "right or make money" question), it actually makes no sense whatsoever. The two things aren't mutually exclusive.

Let's say I don't like going to Best Buy but I do like Snickers bars. Now imagine walking up to me and, in the most serious voice you can possibly muster, posing the following question: "Would you rather be right or would you rather eat Snickers?" It's true that I can buy Snickers in the Best Buy checkout line, but buying a flatscreen isn't the only means I have at my disposal when it comes to obtaining nougat topped with caramel and peanuts, and enrobed in milk chocolate.

Ok, so that's one problem with the whole "would you rather be right or make money" meme. But beyond being complete nonsense, another problem here is that posing that question implicitly suggests that tops can be called. There's a sense in which asking someone whether they'd "rather be right or make money" assumes that the person to whom the question is being posed is to a certain extent "right" (otherwise, why would you phrase the question that way unless you were just attempting to be derisive, in which case see Thumper).

Well, unless you think there will never be another downturn in markets (which Janet Yellen apparently does), it follows that the "rightness" you have conceded in posing that question to someone who is bearish will be eventually reflected in asset prices. If you believe that, well then sticking around pretty much by definition means you think you can call the top. That might be excusable under normal circumstances (i.e., you want to squeeze a little more juice out of the rally), but not when you've already ridden the third strongest bull market in history to a ~269% gain (SPY) from March 2009:

(Bloomberg)

Here's the thing. History shows you don't actually have to call the top because as Goldman noted this week, "selling after the first three months of the market peak would, on average, put an investor in the same position as one who sold equities three months before the peak":

(Goldman)

Here's what that looks like in chart form:

(Goldman)

But that assumes that the interim period (the "volatile period") will play out like it has in the past. I don't think that's a safe assumption given the likelihood that even a nominally small VIX spike could very well trigger panic buying in VIX futs by inverse and levered VIX ETPs (XIV).

Finally, lest you should think I'm tilting at windmills in terms of describing the "would you rather be right or make money" question as something that's become annoyingly ubiquitous, consider that Cameron Crise used it as the title of his Friday piece for Bloomberg:

In that piece - and I'm being serious here - Crise actually tries to compare macro fund managers who cling to "wrong" hypotheses about markets to the Cassini spacecraft. You can read my truly hilarious rebuttal to that here, but here's a super-fun excerpt:

Also, Crise says that “fund managers [who forget] that the ultimate goal is to make money for investors [and] not to have some grand thesis being proved correct … may find themselves going the way of the Cassini probe.” The problem there is that fund managers who forget to make money have failed. Cassini, on the other hand, was sentenced to death precisely because it succeeded. See, Cassini figured out that Saturn’s moons might be habitable. So when the craft ran out of fuel, NASA couldn’t risk letting it float around up there lest it should accidentally get knocked into Titan or Enceladus and end up contaminating an alien world with Earthling microbes. So you know, it’s difficult for me to see how fund managers who fail to make money for investors are like a spacecraft that has discovered potentially habitable moons in our solar system and in the process ensured that it must be sentenced to death by disintegration in an atmosphere where the pressure is strong enough to turn gas into liquid.

Ultimately, my advice (for whatever it's worth) would be to summarily dismiss anything that leans on "would you rather be right or would you rather make money" as analysis that is generally devoid of meaning.

And again, if you ask me that question, I'm invariably going to answer as follows: "I'd rather both."

Oh, and don't buy Snickers in the Best Buy checkout line - it seems likely they'd be stale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.