Coca-Cola Dividend Analysis: Dividend Cut Unlikely, But Capex Is The Key Going Forward

No question, Coca-Cola at a key moment as the company sheds bottling ops and looks to become leaner and meaner.

Looking at total dividend dollars paid vs. free cash flow is more telling.

The payout ratio is not the best way to evaluate a dividend.

Two articles (here and here) have been posted to Seeking Alpha in the last few weeks questioning the sustainability of Coca-Cola's (KO) dividend.

While prepping and writing my last article written on Coca-Cola, I did notice the degree to which the dividend is consuming free cash flow, which is sizable according to the following table:

Div as % of FCF 6/17 84% 6/16 114% 6/15 94% 6/14 62% 6/13 55%

Source: Internal spreadsheet from earnings and 10-Q's

As readers can see, the troublesome point for the dividend was last year, when the dividend paid in total dollars consumed 114% of the then free cash flow for Coke.

The bottler has doubled their long-term debt since the end of 2013, from $13 billion to over $28 billion to continue to repurchase shares, as free cash flow has more than covered the dividend.

One little trick companies use particularly in the low interest rate environment post 2008 is to use debt to repurchase stock, which actually lowers the quarterly/annual dividend dollars paid every year, even though the dividend is moving higher.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) used this tactic to the substantial benefit of shareholders in the last 5 years, as was written about here.

Coke: Total dividend dollars paid last 5 years:

Year Total dividend ($'s bl's) 2017 $6.0 bl 2016 $5.7 bl 2015 $5.3 bl 2014 $5.0 2013 $4.6

Coke's annual dividend in dollars is growing about $300 million per year.

Here is another perspective on the math:

1 yr avg 3-yr avg 5-yr avg 10-yr avg Cash from ops $8.75 bl $10.9 $9.8 bl $9.1 bl -capex $3.2 bl $3.7 bl $3.2 bl $2.6 bl = free-cash-flow $5.6 bl $6.2 bl $6.7 bl $6.5 bl - dividends $4.9 bl $5.7 bl $5.2 bl Surplus $0.700 $0.500 $0.500

Source: Internal spreadsheet using "trailing 4-quarter" data

Readers by now are totally bored and rolling their eyes, but here is the key to the whole article:

Coke has shed or is in the process of shedding the bottling operations. Revenue estimates for Coke's forward quarters are actually lower (as are McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)) thanks to the re-franchising and absence of bottling operations sold. But asset returns are expected to be higher, with lower "capex" and reinvestment going forward.

That is the key.

It is hard to say today what level of capex Coke has planned for "new Coke", but the balance sheet is designed to be less capital intensive, returns on capital employed are expected to be higher, and operating margins are already improving.

Here is a quick table on Coke's operating income margin improvement the last 6 quarters:

Qtr KO operating mgn 6/17 30.3% 3/17 25.1% 12/16 21.1% 9/16 23.3% 6/16 26.5% 3/16 20.8%

Source: Internal spreadsheet tracking the P/L.

Sharp-eyed readers will quickly recognize Coke's strategy to be very similar to Home Depot's (see link above) and even what McDonald's is currently undergoing.

Conclusion:

James Quincey has his work cut out for him, but Coke is on the right track, and the stock is actually within a $1 or $2 of its all-time high print of $47.13, from April 2016.

The dividend should be fine since a less "capital-intensive" Coke means lower capex and more free cash flow for the dividend.

If Coke management can consistently lower the annual capex to $1.5-$2 billion per year, growing cash flow (after the refranchising) will allow for decent annual growth in the dividend.

Analysts are looking at 2018 for Coke to return to growth, and looking at analyst's forward revenue estimates, KO revenues should stabilize around $31-$32 billion the next 2-3 years, and then begin to grow again.

By the way, this is not an attack on the above authors who wrote the articles thinking Coke's dividend will be cut. They were looking at the right data, but the "dividend payout" ratio is and always has been a poor indicator of dividend health.

Very few retail investors know or understand the Statement of Cash Flow and it really is the financial statement that brings the income statement and balance sheet together.

Even fewer investors without the background or training know or understand "capex" and its importance to free cash flow.

Capex should slowly come down for Coke over time as the business becomes less capital intensive - that should preserve the dividend over the short and long run.

(Morningstar does good research and has a lot of the data on their Morningstar Premium website, but all the data is backward looking.)

(If any reader or contributor knows what Coke's "long-run capex" target is in dollars over the next 3-5 years, I'd love to hear it.)

Jim Quincey has a narrow window over the next 6-12 months to start to change the Coke narrative.

Clients remain long the shares in anticipation of the "leaner, meaner, less capital intensive Coke with higher returns."

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.