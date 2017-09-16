Faison's Weekend Review And Scans

As always feedback and comments are encouraged. Keep in mind appearing below is not necessarily an endorsement of stocks below - further due diligence is required.

Indices in Review

Past Week

Action this week continued to be subdued. Biotech appears to be consolidating after the recent move higher.



IBB Price data by YCharts

Year-to-Date



For 2017 the biotech sector continues to outperform considerably, with the past month aided by tailwinds from M&A action.



IBB data by YCharts

Analyst Calls of Interest

While lots of upgrades are tossed around by analysts on Wall Street each week, those with a significant gap between the projected price target and current share price typically are worth looking deeper at. Readers should take into account factors like track record (TipRanks helps) and past recommendations to find out whether they tend to be objective or constant cheerleaders. At times unbelievable or overly optimistic price targets and projections could be a subtle indicator that a secondary offering is on the way.

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)- The stock received a $14 price target from BMO as a result of FDA approval of Adzenys ER approval to treat ADHD.



NEOS data by YCharts

Galapagos (GLPG)- Stifel raised their price target to $120, citing optimism from physicians on GLPG1690 in IPF.

GLPG data by YCharts

NewLink Genetics (NLNK)- The stock received support from two analysts at Cantor and Stifel, setting price targets of $26 and $29, respectively. Cantor stated that the stock sell-off was related to concerns on non-evaluable patients not being included, but that this was already known. The analyst at Stifel points out that there is slightly better efficacy in healthier patients as compared to Incyte's epacadostat.

NLNK data by YCharts

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)- HC Wainwright has a $21 price target on shares, noting that Xtampza ER has a highly differentiated label with abuse-deterrence claims across three categories and calling the treatment a best-in-class ADF opioid.

COLL data by YCharts

Hedge Fund Stakes

Kamada (KMDA)- Brosh Capital Partners reported a 6.2% stake, calling shares undervalued.



KMDA data by YCharts





Array BioPharma (ARRY)- Point72 Asset Management reported a 5.4% passive stake. See my recent write-up on the company.

ARRY data by YCharts

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)- Perceptive Advisors has been adding aggressively to their position. It looks like I need to update my last piece on the company.

NBIX data by YCharts

Ignyta (RXDX)- Cormorant Asset Management reported 5.3% passive stake and RA Capital has more than doubled its position recently. I've revisited this one a couple times, most recently on September 13th noting they have a key catalyst in the form of presenting updated data in mid-October.

RXDX data by YCharts

Stocks Crossing 50 Day Moving Average

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)- In August enrollment was completed for their phase 2b clinical trial, ENCORE-NF, assessing emricasan for the treatment of patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and stage 1 - 3 fibrosis.

CNAT data by YCharts

Relative Volume Screen



Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)- The company signed a deal to out-license their ENHANZ tech to Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

HALO data by YCharts

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)- Several well-known institutional funds along with members of the company's Board of Directors participated in a recent financing.



LIFE data by YCharts





New Highs of Interest

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)- I believe there's a bull market (and potential bubble) forming in Hepatitis B stocks. Our ROTY pick Spring Bank Pharma (SBPH) is acting strong and other related tickers are showing high relative strength. Data is expected this month from their phase two study of ARB-1467.

ABUS data by YCharts









Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)- The company recently inked a licensing agreement with Allergan for their microbiome gastrointestinal development programs.

ASMB data by YCharts

New Lows of Interest



None at the moment.



Actionable News of Interest

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)- I had this one on my near-term research list but it got away from me before I had time to fully research. A 77% tumor reduction in the first evaluable NSCLC patient with a CBL inactivating mutation bodes well for their targeted approach (think Loxo Oncology and Ignyta with TRK).

MRTX data by YCharts

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)- The stock has received several analyst upgrades after releasing encouraging top-line Phase 2a results of ADX-102 in dry eye disease. I will revisit soon to see if the move is overdone or if there is still an opportunity to take advantage of.

ALDX data by YCharts

Managing Risk

It goes without saying that each stock above has its own unique risks in addition to those that go along with the biotech sector in general. These general risks include competition, clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory downthumb and dilution. Some of the above stocks are at new highs and thus more prone to volatility while others have lower floats and are more prone to manipulation.

