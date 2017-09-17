Verizon Communications: Cutting Costs But Not Spending Much On New Capital

This is one of the reasons why business capital expenditures in the macro-economy are not increasing that rapidly, because attention is being focused elsewhere given the changing nature of the industry.

Like many other companies, Verizon is relying more and more on financial engineering and cost cutting and not building up physical capital spending.

Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has announced plans to cut costs by $10 billion over the next four years. In 2016, Verizon had just under $100 billion in operating expenses, so it is going in for roughly a 10 percent cut in expenses. Nothing to sniff at.

Analysts have not been particularly enamored with the future of this diversified telecom company. Comments center somewhere around the statement that "the outlook for the next couple of years is nothing to write home about." A little dismissive.

Wireless customers are going through a transition period, and although Verizon has been working on a new business model, results to this point are not that satisfying. As a consequence, Verizon has had to cut prices in this area and offer unlimited data plans, as competitors have been very aggressive.

Also, there continues to be the movement of landline phone and Internet business to wireless alternatives. Both trends have hurt revenues.

Financially, Verizon has no real problem. Its return on total capital is around 12 percent, and at the end of June, it had $4.9 billion in cash, up from $2.9 billion a year earlier.

But, like many other major corporations today, Verizon is as much a financial engineer as it is a provider of goods and services. Recently, Verizon’s Board authorized a 100 million-share stock repurchase plan, a plan that replaces an earlier program that expired on February 28, 2017.

The earlier program had authorized the repurchase of 100 million shares, but only 2.8 million were repurchased. The new program terminates when 100 million shares are repurchased or at the close of business on February 28, 2020, whichever occurs first.

Furthermore, Verizon has a dividend yield of 4.9 percent. So, Verizon is acting like so many other companies in attempting to gain an increase in share price through financial means.

Ryan Knutson writes in the Wall Street Journal that plans are now in order for Verizon to cut cost in order to meet competition and to meet the changing demands of the customer base.

In order to do this, the company will go to a zero-based budgeting system. In such a system, every business unit will begin a fiscal year with a clean slate - that is; they will have to justify every year all they would like to spend. Previously, budgets were based off of the expenses of the unit in the previous year.

This technique has become more and more popular in industrial firms as the interest in data analysis has grown and proven to be meaningful. This is the era of big data and right along with other means of financial engineering, they are playing more and more of a part in twenty-first century management.

But focusing so intently on such efforts takes away from building up investment in business capital expenditures.

Yes, Verizon is still investing, but one of the major thrusts the company is making in this area doesn’t really add up to boosting expenditures in this area as in the past. And I concentrate on this area because so much of the analysis of Verizon emphasizes this - or, areas like this - when analyzing the company.

As Mr. Knutson writes, Verizon “is looking for deep fiber assets to help its 5G buildout.” Recently, VZ signed fiber purchase agreements with Corning (NYSE:GLW) and Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMY) to allow it to deliver new multi-use fiber service, including 5G, while complementing small-cell deployment.

In moving in this direction, Verizon has indicated that it is no longer looking to acquire a cable company because the cable business does not operate in fiber assets. Verizon over the past year or so had been looking hard to acquire cable businesses.

“We’ve moved on,” says Lowell McAdam, the CEO of Verizon. Mr. Knutson writes that Verizon is now building much of its own optic cables around cities and acquiring assets from small providers to help with wireless capacity.

However, this approach does not add much to business capital spending in the country and it does not contribute much to employing large number of workers.

At this particular time and place, and especially with the uncertainty surrounding government programs and government infrastructure spending, this seems to be the best path for Verizon.

But it is a path - and not unlike the direction chosen by many other companies - that does not provide a great deal of stimulus to economic activity and economic growth.

And this is just another reason why economic growth will continue to stay slow in the near future.

