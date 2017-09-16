Phillips 66 Emerges From Hurricane Harvey Stronger Than Before

Phillips also asked for, and received, a Jones-Ace waiver in order to use a foreign vessel to ship much needed gasoline - likely to Texas and Florida.

Meanwhile, the Lake Charles refinery took extra ordinary action to receive 1 million bbls of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The company's operations in Texas that were interrupted by Hurricane Harvey were all back in operation by September 12.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a busy month. The company has vast operations in Texas and was certainly affected by Hurricane Harvey. But management was nimble and reacted quick on their feet to minimize downtime and adverse financial impacts to every extent possible. As a result, and due to expanding crack margins, PSX is likely to deliver another excellent quarterly earnings report for the upcoming Q3. Meantime, the stock has been strong since a recent upbeat Barclay's presentation.

The following release by the company likely generated a sigh of relief from interested shareholders:

Source: Phillips 66 Operations Information Center

As can be seen, many of PSX's important operations were affected by Hurricane Harvey - among them a refinery, the Freeport LPG Export Terminal, and fractionators in Mt. Belvieu. But as of 3pm Tuesday this week, they had all resumed operations.

This is good news as there is pent-up demand for gasoline and other refined products due to the two hurricanes and this is the seasonally strong period for LPG exports (mainly propane).

Meantime, Phillips took two extra ordinary measures to help keep gasoline product flowing to those in need.

1 Million Barrel SPR Draw

In the first emergency draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR") since 2012, PSX's Lake Charles refinery received 1 million bbls after Hurricane Harvey shut-down much of the nation's key refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast as well as disrupting crude oil supply lines.

The Lake Charles refinery has the capacity to process 239,400 bpd and advantageously sits right on top of SPR supply lines. Lake Charles' operations were not affected by Hurricane Harvey and the SPR supply insured continued feedstock supply. As a result, and with Sweeny's quick restart, PSX will likely be a beneficiary of a massive shut-in of some 922,800 bpd of refining capacity along the Gulf Coast, including the three of the largest refineries in the country - one owned by Motiva and two by Exxon (XOM). (see Exxon: Harvey Punches It Right In The Nose).

Crack spreads jumped in August as Hurricane Harvey approached U.S. landfall and remain elevated: September 2017 RBOB crack spreads are currently more than $5/bbl higher than the September 2018's:

RBOB Gasoline Crack Spread Futures Quotes:

Source: CME

Meantime, EnerCom reported that mid-west refiners were already having the best quarter in two years even prior to the hurricanes. Afterwards, a refinery analyst with Wood Mackenzie said:

The Midwest refineries are best positioned. They will get the same boost in prices without the disruption.

The good news here is that Phillips 66 has a strong presence in Midwest region with 543,000 bpd of aggregate total throughput as well as three refineries on the West Coast and the Bayway Refinery located on the New York Harbor. Bottom line: PSX's refinery operations are in good shape and net-net the Segment will likely benefit from Hurricane Harvey.

Jones-Act Waiver

Phillips 66 also took the extra ordinary step of requesting a Jones-Act waiver in order to use a foreign vessel to transport much needed gasoline to Florida. The vessel, Nave Jupiter - flagged in the Marshall Islands - departed from Houstonon Sept. 9 and was docked near PSX's Alliance refinery in Louisiana. The Nave Jupiter has a gross tonnage of 29,700 tons and was recently reported near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Phillips 66 will likely steer the vessel to wherever gasoline supplies are needed most.

Notes From The Sept. 6th Barclay's Conference

We got a direct operations update from PSX management during the recent Barclay's conference. Here are some key excerpts from the conference transcript:

"... our Lake Charles andAlliance refineries ran through the event, no issues. They ran at full rates through the event."



"Freeport export terminal -- fine. In fact, we exported a very large gas carrier Saturday (Sept. 9th) of propane. So back up and running."

"... our Pasadena Terminal our Beaumont Terminal had quite a bit of water covering them. It's dry, they're okay, they're operating today (i.e. Sept 6), that's really good."

"We ran the utilities through the event at Sweeny, so we started startup operations at Sweeny yesterday (i.e. Sept. 5th). By the middle of the month, we'll have all the operations back at Sweeny."

Some additional macro-level comments:

"Clean product export demand has been really healthy this year, especially into Mexico and South America ... we remain constructive on the forward view of export demand. Two reasons -- one, we see demand growth in the region but also we see continued under-investment in Latin American refining systems."

"Moving on to LPG, certainly, given the LPG growth we've seen, we've seen record exports this last winter. So we're well positioned to take advantage of this trend both on crude and products and LPG exports, in total --1.3 million barrels a day of export capacity and growing."

Chemicals : CPChem

As most of you know, CPChem - the chemicals joint venture between Phillips 66 and Chevron (CVX) - had two large-scale expansion projects nearing completion when Hurricane Harvey hit:

Source: Barlcays Presentation

Note the long-term normalized EBITDA estimate of $1.2-$1.4 billion, which at the mid-point equates to $650 million annually (net) to PSX. That compares very favorably (i.e. massive growth) to the $754 million in YTD adjusted EBITDA by PSX's Chemicals Segment so far in 2017 (see Q2 Supplemental Data).



But Cedar Bayou may have been the worst hit of all PSX's assets. From the Barclay's conference:

All the ethylene units at Sweeny are hot, we've kept utilities going through the whole time. We get Clemens sorted out, we can kind of start bootstrapping the ethylene assets at Sweeny. Now, the Cracker at Cedar Bayou, so we had 60 inches of rain at Bayou, and we had between five and eight feet of water on different parts of the facility, and we're just now getting back into the facility to evaluate the recovery efforts there, and I don't have a forecast yet on Cedar for you. But I would tell you, from the cracker, it didn't get as much water. It was very limited damage, but the contractors have been off for two weeks. We've got to get the contractors back in the plant working and building. We still have hopes that we can meet a mechanical completion by the end of the year on the cracker, but it could push into the first quarter of 2018.

Summary & Conclusion

Phillips 66 took a blow from Hurricane Harvey. Yet, considering the magnitude of the event, emerged relatively well and perhaps even stronger than before. The refineries are in relatively good shape and will likely benefit from the highest crack spreads in two years. Freeport has already loaded and exported a VLGC full of propane.

Management was pretty upbeat at the Barclays conference and the refining segment should post some pretty good numbers for Q3. Add it up and the stock has been on a bit of a tear since Harvey made landfall (see chart below). But next year, when the new chemicals mega-projects come online, combined with lower cap-ex, PSX is really going to shine.

PSX should easily hit $110 over the next year. Combined with another significant increase in the dividend, and the 12-month total-return opportunity is more than 25%. Phillips 66 is a BUY and remains my favorite stock pick to benefit from the long-term effects of the "Shale USA" energy renaissance. Harvey - or no Harvey.

