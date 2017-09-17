Monthly High-Dividend Stock Yields 7%, Has A 72% Payout Ratio, With Strong Growth Prospects

It has a large project which started operations in Q3 that will add over 30% to its EBITDA.

Looking for sustainable monthly dividends? We recently discovered a Canadian utility, TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF), which may suit your needs.

Profile:

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TRSWF/RNW) owns and operates hydro facilities, wind farms, and natural gas facilities in Western and Eastern Canada and also holds an economic interest in the Wyoming Wind Farm. It also owns the South Hedland power station in western Australia.

(We'll refer to TransAlta Renewables as TRSWF or RNW throughout this article. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.)

(SOURCE: RNW Q2 '17 REPORT)

TransAlta Corp. (TAC) is the parent company of TRWSF, and has been in the power business since 1911. The two companies share management - TRSWF's CEO/President Brett Gellner is also the Chief Investment Officer of TransAlta Corp.; Aron Willis is Sr. VP of Gas and Renewables of both companies; and Donald Tremblay is the CFO of both companies.

Like many of the companies we cover in our articles, TRSWF's business model is based upon long term contracts - it currently has an average of 12 years left on its contracts:

(Source: RNW Q2 presentation)

Where and How To Buy:

The "F" at the end of TRSWF's ticker symbol means that it's a fungible stock - you can trade it interchangeably on the US OTC market/Pink Sheets and on the Toronto exchange, where it's listed under the ticker RNW.

If your US broker can’t fill the order in the US, they should be able to fill it on the Toronto exchange, and translate the shares’ value back into US$ in your portfolio. With Schwab, there was approximately a $.01 charge/share for this process.

It pays to look at the Toronto price/share and translate it into US dollars to see if the OTC sellers are trying to hose you - OTC/Pink Sheets trading can be inefficient at times. The the US asking price shouldn't be much higher than the translated Canadian price, plus that small $.01 fee.

Dividends:

RNW pays monthly dividends, and generally pre-announces its dividend amounts, ex-dividend date, and pay date for the upcoming quarter. Management raised the monthly payout to $0.07833 CAN, starting in September 2017.

(Source: RNW site)

At its current price level, TRSWF has a dividend yield of around 6.7%. We've added it to our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables, (in the Utilities section).

Management uses Cash Available for Distribution - CAFD, as its dividend payout metric. Their payout ratio uncharacteristically shot up over 100% in Q2 '17, due to seasonality. 46% of their cash flow comes from their wind operations, with Q2 and Q3 typically having less wind, which caused CAFD to drop from $83M to $43M in Q2 '17.

(SOURCE: RNW Q2 '17 REPORT)

Management has steadily raised the dividends yearly since the IPO as they added new assets, and has achieved 6% compounded annual dividend growth since the 2013 IPO:

RNW's dividend yield sits at the top of the heap, when compared to its peers, in this graph.

(Source: RNW presentation)

Options:

Earnings:

RNW continued to have strong Revenue growth in Q2 '17 - (up 115%), with solid AFFO growth, (up 16%), and good CAFD growth also, (up 13%). net earnings have been on a quarterly roller coaster ride, showing big growth in 2017 so far, after having negative growth in Q3-4 '16.

RNW has a seasonal bias - higher revenues and earnings are expected in the first and fourth quarters due to their being more wind power available.

Over the past four quarters, RNW has had good growth in revenue, AFFO, and CAFD, in addition to lowering its payout ratio and raising its dividends. The common share count only grew 1.25%, but will increase by ~ 10% when the South Hedland facility becomes fully operational, due to the existence of 24M in Class B, non-voting, non-dividend shares, which will convert into common.

In the meantime, management recognizes fair value changes for the Class B shares as a liability on its statements, and listed this explanation in its Q2 '17 report:

(Source: Q2 '17 report)

RNW’s management gave a range of 2017 guidance for EBTDA, AFFO, and cash available For distributions. They’re forecasting robust AFFO growth of 12.68% - 23.24%, with EBITDA in the 4.42% - 10.6% range, and CAD that straddles 2016’s actual $245M figure.

Currency Exchange - As with any foreign stock, you'll own a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you'll gain diversification from the US dollar, but you'll also have currency risk with your monthly payouts, as the exchange rate varies.

The Canadian dollar (also known as the "Loonie") has done well vs. the US dollar in 2017 - so far, it's up over 10%, and has risen 4.4% vs. the US dollar falling over the past month.

Counterparty risk - Management included this risk assessment table in its Q2 report, which breaks down receivables into direct and indirect categories. 76% of its trade receivables are from investment grade companies:

Australian Dispute - On 8/1/17, TransAlta's management responded to Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s view that the South Hedland Power Station has not yet achieved commercial operation. The two parties are conferring about this matter, but in the meantime, Fortescue is continuing to buy electricity form other suppliers to support its operations at Port Hedland.

This is an important project for RNW (as detailed below), so it's key that it gets resolved soon. RNW's management feels that it has satisfied the conditions of the agreement:

"All the conditions to establishing that commercial operations have been achieved under the terms of the power purchase agreement with FMG (the “PPA”) have been satisfied in full. These conditions include receiving a commercial operation certificate, successfully completing and passing certain test requirements, and obtaining all permits and approvals required from the North West Interconnected System (“NWIS”) and government agencies. The South Hedland Power Station is fully operational and able to meet all of FMG’s requirements under the terms of the PPA." (Source: RNW site)

Future Growth Prospects:

RNW's South Hedland project is expected to generate ~$80M in EBITDA annually, which represents a ~38% rise over RNW's current trailing comparable EBITDA.

Management also is expanding its wind capacity in New Brunswick, which will support additional financing for its Kent Hills 3 project:

In addition to third-party acquisitions, RNW also has a strong inventory of dropdown assets to potentially acquire from its parent company, which would significantly increase the company's earnings power.

(Source: RNW presentation)

Performance:

The market has given RNW the cold shoulder over the past year, and in 2017 - it trails both the Utilities ETF (XLU) and the S&P 500. It had risen to north of $16.00 in April, but has drifted down to its current $14-plus level over the past months. Successfully resolving the uncertainty around the Hedland project could provide a boost to the share price.

RNW is currently ~ 8% below analysts average price target of $15.30, and 20% below the $17.50 high price target.

RNW currently has a price/AFFO of 10x, and a price/CAFD of 11.57x. Its price/book is roughly in line with broad industry averages, whereas its price/sales is much higher.

RNW's debt/equity level looks much lower than broad industry averages, and it has a much higher operating margin. Its ROA and ROE, however, could use improvement.

RNW’S long-term debt/EBITDA leverage was 2.4x, and its debt/equity ratio was .50, as of 6/30/17.

(Source: Q2 '17 report)

However, their debt level will increase by around $132M to $232M, less any principal payments made: "Over the next 12 months, we expect to raise between $325 million and $425 million in project level financing against fully contracted assets. These financings will have debt maturities aligned with the contracted cash flows of the underlying assets.

Proceeds from these financings will be used to fund the remaining commitments at South Hedland Facility, and to repay $193 million of debt that is maturing in 2018."

(Source: RNW Q2 '17 report)

Summary:

We rate RNW/TRSWF a long-term buy, based upon its attractive yield, its growth prospects, and its debt management. Although there is uncertainty surrounding the Australian project, we feel that, given the strong financial base, and well-supported dividend yield of the company, it is worth the risk, with an acceptable resolution potentially providing an additional lift to the share price.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.



