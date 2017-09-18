Crash Ahead For Hawaiian Airlines Stock: Southwest Market Entry May Be Imminent

(The author wishes to emphasize their Disclaimer. Please see the bottom of this article)

Hawaiian Airlines' (HA) stock has been on an amazing tear over the past few years, appreciating nearly 7x since the beginning of 2013. EBIT margins, which averaged 4.7% in the ten-year period from 2004 to 2013, skyrocketed to 19.5% in 2016 driven by constrained supply and high demand in the Hawaiian market coupled with a dramatic drop in fuel prices.

HA stock price (Jan 2013 – present)

Source: Bloomberg

HA EBIT margins (2004-2016)

Source: HA, Bloomberg

One of the reasons that Hawaiian Airlines has enjoyed such robust profitability in recent years has been the notable lack of competition from Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) (the largest carrier in California and one of the largest on the US West Coast).

Southwest is known for its low fares and for the disruption it typically causes for competing carriers. When Southwest enters a market, fares and profitability often collapse for incumbent airlines1.

Despite Southwest CEO Gary Kelly announcing on their Q2 2017 earnings call that their entry into the Hawaiian market was a “when” and not “if” question2, analysts – even skeptical ones – seem to dismiss the threat as either small or far in the future. Even recently bearish Stifel, in their July 28 upgrade of HA from “Sell” to “Neutral,” wrote the following (emphasis added):3

“Southwest Risk Still Out There But Not a Huge Concern. We actually found Southwest's commentary today on its call regarding plans for Hawaii as bullish for Hawaiian as we sensed a lack of urgency from CEO Gary Kelly to enter Hawaii. While he made it clear that it's a question of when, not if, Southwest starts flying to Hawaii, it certainly seems unlikely for next year. Further, given the moderate pace with which Southwest has built out its international network, we would expect a similar approach to Hawaii. Lastly, the outlook for competitive capacity increasing into Hawaii and the likely impact from that on fares over the next 12 months will make the market incrementally less attractive to Southwest, in our view.” – Stifel (7/28/2017)

Unfortunately for HA supporters, we have uncovered government documents that, in our opinion, highlight that Southwest’s entry into the market is likely imminent and may be announced shortly. We believe Southwest’s “Hawaii” team was in Hawaii mere weeks ago meeting with key constituencies. We even have recent emails between Southwest’s spokesperson and the Hawaii Governor’s office discussing the hiring of luau dancers for a “corporate announcement.” We think the only reason that Southwest’s entry hasn’t already been announced is due to Hurricane Harvey. Based on this, we think the “Goldilocks” period that HA has enjoyed is near an end, and that margins and earnings are poised to decline precipitously in the near term.

We believe:

Southwest likely will enter the Hawaiian market by 2018, and a formal announcement could come at any time. Southwest’s entry likely will cause US to Hawaii yields to collapse. HA’s margins and earnings likely will fall dramatically due to intense competitive pressures from Southwest, United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and Island Air, among others. Aggressive insider selling may indicate that management also thinks the end is near.

As a result of the above, we think that HA earnings could easily fall to $3 per share or less (vs. current 2017 consensus of $5.55). If the stock traded at its ten-year historical average forward P/E multiple of 7.5x, it would be worth c. $20-22 per share, or almost 50% below its current trading price.

We believe that Southwest is likely to enter the Hawaiian market by 2018, and a formal announcement could come at any time

We believe that we have uncovered convincing evidence that Southwest is likely to enter the Hawaiian market and that it will make a public announcement soon. Our evidence is as follows:

Recent and increasing correspondence between Southwest, the Hawaii Tourism Authority, and the Hawaii Governor’s office discussing market entry. Southwest appears to have a dedicated Hawaii team. That Hawaii team traveled to Hawaii earlier this year and dined with the Governor of Hawaii, the CEO of Hawaii Tourism USA and the Chairman of the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Communications staff (e.g. spokespeople) for Southwest appear to be currently coordinating a confidential “corporate announcement” event involving the Governor, Southwest executives and luau dancers.

Through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, we have obtained correspondence between the Hawaii Tourism Authority [HTA], the Hawaii Governor’s office and Southwest Airlines that could indicate Southwest plans to enter the Hawaii market in short order.

Below is a screenshot of a May 8, 2017 email from Randy Baldemor, the Chief Operating Officer of the HTA, to Mike McCartney, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Hawaii, introducing him to Jose Luis Sanchez and Brad Hawkins. Mr. Sanchez and Mr. Hawkins are both representatives of Southwest Airlines.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority [HTA]

Mr. Sanchez is introduced in the above email as “Southwest’s Senior Director of Governmental Affairs,” whereas Mr. Hawkins’ LinkedIn profile indicates he is “Senior Advisor | Communication” for Southwest4.

Mr. Hawkins’ presence alone on the email exchange may indicate that an announcement from Southwest could be near. We have identified numerous recent occasions where Mr. Hawkins acted as the public spokesman for Southwest5. Mr. Hawkins’ background before Southwest was as a television anchor. We can think of no other reason Mr. Hawkins would be included in these communications other than because he will be participating in an announcement by Southwest that they are entering the Hawaii market.

People (including us) have been on the lookout for any tangible evidence of Southwest’s entry into the Hawaiian market for some time. In a relatively efficient market, this raises an interesting question: why was this important correspondence not identified until now?

We have been searching (primarily via FOIA request) for tangible evidence of Southwest’s entry for many months and, until now, have come up empty. The May 8, 2017 email cited earlier is the first confirmatory evidence we have received.

After receiving this “hit”, we started thinking that there could be other correspondence between Southwest and the HTA that has not been identified in response to FOIA requests. Notably, the Southwest representatives on the email did not use “southwest.com” email addresses — as one might expect — but instead used “wnco.com” email addresses. “WN” is Southwest Airlines’ International Air Transport Association (IATA) identifier6. We conducted a WHOIS request on “wnco.com,” and it clearly shows that the domain is controlled by Southwest7.

Source: ICANN

We doubt that a random government employee tasked with a FOIA request like ours which sought correspondence between the HTA and Southwest would know to check for emails to and from people from the “wnco.com” domain. Even the word “southwest” might not be flagged because it is overly generic. Perhaps the only reason why the initial email we obtained was flagged was that the title of the email was “Southwest Airlines.”

The next step in our research process was obvious: we filed new FOIA requests for communications involving the “wnco.com” domain. These new requests revealed dozens of recent meetings, calls and messages between Southwest, the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Hawaii Governor’s office. This new information dramatically increases our conviction that Southwest likely will enter Hawaii imminently.

While our original “hit” showed that the first communication between Southwest and Hawaii was in May 2017, it appears that discussions began to accelerate as early as eight months before, in September 2016, after the HTA hosted an Airline Summit attended by Southwest (i.e., discussions appear to have been ongoing for at least a year).

In an October 3, 2016 email, Mr. Hawkins seems particularly thrilled with what was learned at the conference, writing that “It was eye-opening for our team to consider how much of our ‘standard’ playbook could become helpful in a very non-[standard] market.”

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

Emails from Mike Sikes (Southwest’s Senior Manager for Commercial Initiatives) are even clearer about Southwest’s intentions. His October 8, 2016 email thanks Randy Baldemor and Noriko Sloan (HTA executives) for a “one on one chat” and says that they will reach out “once we have a better sense of timing of Southwest Airlines operational readiness.” Note that Mr. Sikes does not talk about if Southwest is entering the market, just when they will do so.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

An earlier September 20, 2016 email from Mr. Sikes to Ms. Sloan also expresses this sentiment. He requests an additional meeting slot for Mr. Hawkins to “allow him to start developing our communications message and style for when we are ready to enter the market.” Again, there is no if just a when.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

Mr. Baldemor responds to the Southwest team, thanking them for their “interest in our destination” and the “thorough manner in which you are evaluating possible service here.”

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

Emails from February 2017 suggest that conversations progressed further, including a meeting at the Routes Americas conference between Mr. Baldemor, Steven Swan (Southwest’s Senior Director of International Planning and a former employee of Hawaiian Airlines) and Carter Ganss (Southwest’s Senior Director of Business Development) and discussions regarding the drafting of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by the HTA. Mr. Baldemor also offers to introduce the Southwest team to the Governor’s office.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

In March 2017, Mr. Ganss responds to Mr. Baldemor and indicates that Southwest already has a team in place for Hawaii. Specifically, he says that Southwest will bring a team of 5-6 people to the HTA Spring Marketing Update, that this team is “directly responsible for execution of Hawaii operations” and wants to “begin building relationships” with “key contacts” in Hawaii. (emphasis added.)

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority. Formatting is slightly modified for presentation purposes.

The dinner that is casually referenced in the previous email turned out to be a blockbuster. A March 29, 2017 email from Mr. Baldemor provides the guest list for the dinner with the Southwest team. In this email, we learn that the Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, attended the dinner, in addition to many other key players, including: the Chairman of the HTA, the CEO of Hawaii Tourism USA, and the Governor’s Chief of Staff.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

The correspondence continued in May 2017, where Mr. Hawkins refers to the previous dinner in Waikiki and asks Mr. Baldemor to introduce Mr. Sanchez to Mr. McCartney as Southwest continues to “map the landscape” of the Hawaiian market.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

The above email references a person named “Andrew” who attended the dinner with Mr. Hawkins, Mr. Sikes and Mr. Ganss. We believe that this “Andrew” may in fact be Andrew Watterson, who is one of Southwest’s most senior executives and currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer. Before joining Southwest in 2013, Mr. Watterson was the Vice President of Planning and Revenue Management for Hawaiian Airlines8. We hypothesize that Mr. Watterson would know quite a bit about the Hawaii market.

Source: LinkedIn page for Andrew Watterson

Recently (July 2017), conversations appear to have meaningfully accelerated. On July 6, 2017, we get the first hint that Southwest may be planning to announce entry into the Hawaiian market.

Laura Nieto (Southwest’s Director of Community Affairs & Grassroots) sends an email to Kalani Kaanaana (HTA’s Director of Cultural Affairs) and tells Mr. Kaanaana that she “will be working alongside our Team as planning gets underway.” Ms. Nieto also alludes to a potential near-term event, writing that she hopes “we can coordinate an introductory meeting … as we do a site visit and discuss technical and cultural needs for our planned event.” Ms. Nieto then states that she and Mr. Hawkins will be in Hawaii beginning on July 23.



Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

On July 10, 2017, through an email from Mr. Sikes to Mr. Baldemor, we learn that the Governor’s office has been involved in conversations and that “[t]hings are moving forward nicely.” We further learn that the communication teams are coordinating “future events.” Mr. Sikes then asks for a meeting with John Monahan, the President & CEO of the Hawaii Convention Visitors and Convention Bureau, as “per the Governor’s wish to keep both entities involved and aligned.”

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

We must confess that we have buried the lead in our report. What “future events” are referred to in the above email? A July 6, 2017 email from Mr. Hawkins to Cindy McMillan (Communications Director for the Hawaii Governor) highlights, in great detail, a large event that seems to be planned for the near future that involves the Governor, Southwest executives, the media and luau dancers!

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Governor’s office

While the emails we received contained no exact date of the “corporate announcement” or “planned event,” we believe that a clue in the above email allows us to triangulate. In fact, we believe the event was supposed to occur over two weeks ago — in late August 2017.

Note that Mr. Hawkins’ July 6, 2017 email says that “your local sunrise that day is 6:14am.” In Honolulu, the only remaining dates in the year that have 6:14 am sunrises were August 28th through August 30th (9).

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Governor’s office

We think that this indicates the announcement would have already been made had Hurricane Harvey not impacted the timing (it hit Southwest’s home state of Texas on August 25). We think that, now that the dust is settling from Harvey, that the announcement could happen at any time.

Source: CNN

To recap, as of late 2016, Southwest had expressed interest in entering the Hawaiian market but those conversations seemed preliminary. They appear to have sent a team to the HTA Conference in Hawaii, but that’s about it. In February and March 2017, things appear to begin to gain momentum, with a meeting at the Routes Americas conference, dinner with the Governor and a larger Southwest team sent to the HTA Spring Marketing Update. In July 2017, things appear to notably accelerate, with a confirmation that planning is getting underway, a Southwest team arriving in Hawaii for meetings, coordination with the Governor’s office, a “corporate announcement” planned and key involvement of spokespeople from Southwest and the HTA. We think the writing is on the wall and the evidence is clear: Southwest’s entry to the Hawaiian market appears imminent.

It is possible that Southwest’s announcement timeline will have to be accelerated with the publication of this report. Previously, we obtained (via FOIA request) a similar chain of correspondence that occurred between Virgin America Airlines (NASDAQ:VA), the HTA and the Hawaii Governor’s office in March 2015, shortly before Virgin America announced that they were entering the Hawaiian market. Those emails between Virgin America and the HTA indicate concern about the news of Virgin American's market entry leaking. The HTA advised that the news could “get picked up by the media prior to the announcement” if the application for the startup of service to the Hawaii Department of Transportation was submitted prior to the formal announcement of service.

Source: FOIA request to Hawaii Tourism Authority

Southwest’s entry into the Hawaii market will cause yields to collapse, in our opinion

Airline industry experts are well aware of a phenomenon known as the “Southwest Effect,” a term first used by the Department of Transportation in 1993. The “Southwest Effect” tends to lead to increases in travel and lower ticket prices. In our opinion, the most important impact of the “Southwest Effect” in Hawaii is that it tends to lead to a dramatic reduction in fares, given that we believe travel demand to Hawaii is relatively inelastic (so passengers are unlikely to increase much). We also note that – with high load factors at HA – yield reductions are likely to have a much greater impact on profitability than any potential offset from increased traffic.

We think that Southwest could easily add at least ten daily flights to Hawaii, to start with. Southwest has large market share in key HA markets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle. To illustrate the ease: two flights per day out of Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose plus one out of Oakland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and Portland would sum to twelve flights per day. We believe impact could be particularly great in markets where Southwest has large overall share and HA has large share of US to Hawaii (e.g. Las Vegas, Oakland, Phoenix, San Diego and San Jose).

Source: Diio

In the Hawaii market, there has historically been a tight correlation between changes in load factor and changes in Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Mile (PRASM) (note that HA stopped disclosing US yield in 2015).

Source: HA, HTA, Diio, our estimates

We assume that Southwest adds ten flights per day beginning in mid-2018. Based on this assumption, announced capacity increases from United Airlines, and commentary from other carriers, we think US to Hawaii capacity will increase 10.9% in 2018, and cause HA’s load factor to fall 6.4% in 2018. Based on historical data and our estimates, HA’s PRASM would fall 10.6% in 2018 in such a scenario (red square in chart below).

Source: HA, HTA, Diio, our estimates

Our assumptions may still be too conservative. We reviewed several academic studies that suggest the “Southwest Effect” could have a much greater impact than we currently model.

Study #1: Airlines cut fares dramatically before Southwest enters and continue to reduce fares thereafter

A 2005 study by University of Chicago professors Austan Goolsbee and Chad Syverson published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics suggests that the mere threat of Southwest’s entry into a market causes fares to fall by 24% and that fares fall by 21% once Southwest enters the market and continue falling by “over 29%” by the end of the observation period10.

Source: National Bureau of Economic Research

Study #2: 24% drop in fares when Southwest enters

John Kwoka, an Economics Professor at Northeastern University, found that the presence of Southwest caused a 24% drop in legacy airline fares in 2009-201011.

Source: Bentley University, Fusio

Study #3: Fares are ~20-25% higher without Southwest

An honors thesis by Christine Wang at Northwestern University found that the presence of Southwest on certain routes impacted ticket prices by 20-25%12.

Source: Northwestern University

Despite this academic evidence suggesting our estimates may be overly conservative, our EPS estimate of $2.75 is more than 50% below the current 2017 Bloomberg consensus EPS estimate of $5.72.

HA has historically traded at a forward P/E multiple of 7.5x over the past ten years.

Source: Bloomberg

If we assume an average multiple of our estimated post-Southwest earnings, HA would be worth just $20-22, or 44-48% below the current share price.

Source: Bloomberg, our estimates

While the earnings decline we predict may seem dramatic, we highlight the following counterarguments:

The implied EBIT margin of 11.5% is more than double HA’s long-term average EBIT margin of 4.7%. $2.75 would represent the fourth-best year ever of earnings for HA. We assume Southwest stops at 10 flights per day. As illustrated above, the number of flights and the impact on fares could easily be much worse. Our price target is almost 2.5x the price the shares traded for as recently as December 2013.

In our view, the situation could (and maybe will) be much worse than we project.

Insider selling may support our concerns

Key HA insiders have been aggressively reducing their holdings of HA over the past couple of years, led by CEO Mark Dunkerley. Since the beginning of 2015, Mr. Dunkerley has reduced his share ownership by a whopping 67%, from 833k shares to 272k shares. He has been joined in his selling by Chief Commercial Officer Peter Ingram (-38% since the beginning of 2015), Chief Administrative Officer Ronald Anderson-Lehman (-27% since the beginning of 2016), and SVP of Human Resources Barbara Falvey (-22% since the beginning of 2015).

Source: HA SEC filings

Disclaimer: We recommend that every investor conduct his/her own due diligence before buying or selling any security. We do not guarantee in any way that we are providing all of the information that may be available. You should be aware that we hold a short position in the securities discussed in our research. This document expresses opinions, which are based upon, among other things, publicly available information, third-party buy-side or sell-side research, our own due diligence, and inferences and deductions through our analysis. The information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. No representation, express or implied, is being made, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and we are not obligated to update any of our opinions or research after making it available.

