1 Top Stock For 2017 And Beyond

Today's post highlights one of my favorite dividend ideas, Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).



Longtime readers know I’m a big fan of boring businesses. Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to invest in the next gee-wiz gadget to earn a decent return. Businesses that "sell the basics" often make some of the best long-term investments around.



Clorox represents a textbook example. Most people know this firm for its namesake cleaning supplies, but the company has acquired a sprawling portfolio of brands over the years, many of which you would probably recognize immediately, such as Kingsford charcoal, Hidden Valley dressing, Glad trash bags, and Brita water filters



Selling the basics has turned Clorox into a dividend machine. Management has increased the payout for nearly 40 years. And just last month, the stock nearly notched a fresh all-time high. No, Clorox won’t make you the talk of your next cocktail party, but selling the basics can be quite lucrative.



But do shares represent a good place to put money to work right now? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?





If I had one term to describe Clorox, it would be “cash cow.”



Like the name implies, cash cows are mature businesses that can be milked for ongoing profits. Because there’s no need to plow earnings back into operations to fund expansion, most of the profits just get dished out to shareholders.

For this reason, you don’t see names like Clorox grabbing many headlines. Publishers know stories about cleaning supplies and salad dressing would put readers to sleep. But because they’re often overlooked, cash cows can become lucrative income streams.



We can see this in Clorox’s financial results. Last year, the company paid out $412.0 million in dividends. This comes out to an annual yield of 2.5%.



But this number doesn’t give you the full picture of how much cash Clorox returns to owners. In addition to dividends, management also bought back $108.0 million of stock. This brings the total shareholder yield up to 3.0%.



This payout looks sustainable for the foreseeable future. Last year, executives paid out $0.76 in dividends and buybacks for every dollar generated in free cash flow. That payout ratio is on the upper-end of what I like to see in a dividend stock. But given that we’re talking about a number of safe, recession-proof businesses, I’m not losing too much sleep.



The Dividend - Will It Grow?





But while the company’s dividend might be rock solid, it would be fair to say Clorox’s opportunities to grow in the future are fairly modest.



Annual revenues have increased at only a low single-digit clip over the past decade. There’s no reason to think households will double their use of trash bags or salad dressing overnight.



Yet despite this uninspiring backdrop, management finds ways to grow the bottom line. Clorox consistently invests about 3% of annual sales into innovation and 4% in capital expenditures. This spending has paid off over the years in industry-leading sales growth and margins.

Going forward, analysts project Clorox to grow sales at around 2% to 4% per year. Cost cutting measures, stock buybacks, and operating leverage should allow profits to rise at an even faster rate. Altogether, the street expects the company to grow earnings per share by 7% annually over the next five years. We can expect the dividend to increase roughly in lockstep.



The Dividend - What’s the Return?





At $134 per share, Clorox stock yields 3.0%. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 7% per year, that brings our total return into the low-teens. That’s not the best deal around right now, but it still represents enough upside to put some fresh money to work.



Of course, Clorox is no slam dunk. Tougher competition could clip margins. Inflation, which has started to crop up in recent CPI reports, could also eat into the company’s profitability.



That said, I’m not too worried. Clorox rarely goes head-to-head against larger consumer product companies, sticking to smaller, less competitive niches. Large investments in the company’s manufacturing facilities and other cost cutting measures should keep a lid on expenses.



Bottom line: Selling the basics won’t impress any of your colleagues around the watercooler. But as long-time income investors can attest, simple works. Clorox is one top stock for 2017 and beyond.