20% Annualized Returns From Big Dog's 20 Dividend Stocks

Target is on the rebound along with retail REITs.

Nike and Disney decided to jump off a cliff according to the market.

Big Dog Investments has smashed the S&P 500 (SPY).

Spy believes it is rallying, but Big Dog’s portfolio is up 2.6% since 07/29/2017.

How’s your portfolio doing?

Colorado Wealth Management Fund VS Big Dog Investments

The game

Here are the rules from the battle of the top 40 dividend stocks of 2017:

The time horizon is 30 years.

No selling.

The stock must pay a dividend.

New rule: CWMF is stuck holding Dean Foods.

The dividend stocks

Big Dog Investments CWMF 1 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 2 (PG) Procter & Gamble Company (BTI) British American Tobacco 3 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation 4 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties 5 (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 6 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 7 (HD) Home Depot, Inc. (The) (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing 8 (IBM) International Business Machines (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 9 (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 10 (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation 11 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 12 (V) Visa Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated 13 (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 14 (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. 15 (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. 16 (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company 17 (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company 18 (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 19 (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company 20 (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation 21 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 22 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

Results thus far

There will be two sets of results. The first set of results will be from 09/07/2017. The second set of results are from 09/15/2017

09/07/2017

Here are Big Dog Investments’ results:

Here are Colorado Wealth Management Fund’s results:

(BDI = Big Dog Investments, CWMF = Colorado Wealth Management Fund)

BDI is up almost 2%. CWMF still suffers from Dean Foods taking a massive hit right after this competition started.

Philip Morris

BDI: Phillip Morris has played out nicely. I initially picked it first because I knew CWMF really wanted both PM and MO. Philip Morris had a price drop with Altria Group, but has now made it into the positive. Altria Group is still down over 6%. I stand by my decision to take PM early as they had a head start on selling the IQOS product.

Procter & Gamble, Reality Income

BDI: PG and O are both up over 2% with Reality Income closing in on 3%. These were both defensive picks I wanted to get early. Both companies are the best at what they do.

Home Depot & Lowe’s

BDI: I believe I’m lucky to have picked these both up. I figured they’d have a better correlation, but at least they have both had positive returns. HD beat earnings while LOW did not.

Apple & AbbVie

BDI: Apple and AbbVie are both up significantly. To be honest, both of these companies were picked as long term plays. However, I did get them at attractive prices. These are my two biggest winners so far.

Disney & Nike

BDI: Nike is down 10.41%. Disney is down 11.24%. I believe both of these are an over-reaction by the market. Disney parted ways with Netflix (NFLX) to work on their own streaming platform and missed on revenues. I’m not worried; Disney will bounce back. The streaming decision probably has a lot to do with the successful Marvel and Star Wars universe. Whatever Disney is planning, I doubt it’ll fail horribly. The market believes this was a horrible idea. I believe it’s a minor setback. The 11.24% price drop just makes me want to buy more.

Nike has seen a significant price drop. There’s some “ concern” about Adidas. This has hurt Nike’s price in the short term, but this was a long-term play. Nike is currently testing the waters for online sales. While the stock price has been rather stale over the last couple of years, I believe it’s going to be a long-term winner. I believe it could take a while for Nike to solidify their online strategy. One thing is for sure, Nike is an international power house. Unless sports somehow cease to exist, Nike will thrive long term.

09/15/2017

Here are the latest portfolio returns for BDI & CWMF:

Colorado Wealth Management Fund

CWMF: Picks 3 through 6 were retail stocks. All four of them had significant rallies over the last week.

Target

CWMF: Target is on a tear dating back to the Amazon (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM). On that day, shares traded at $50. Since then, they have returned over 20% counting the dividend.

National Retail Properties, Store Capital, Tanger Factory Outlet

CWMF: These retail REITs were previously at severely depressed prices. Based on current valuations, I believe SKT is the most attractive.

MasterCard

CWMF: Andres Cardenal, CFA got it right when he argued:

“ Opportunities for growth in the payments industry are quite abundant over the long term.”

MasterCard and Visa have performed exceptionally well because they are dominating in a growing market. As cash plays a diminished role in our society, MasterCard and Visa become increasingly entwined in our daily life.

Big Dog Investments

BDI: ABBV took another price hop. My portfolio overall looks strong. I have zero concerns about the companies in the red. AT&T could use some customer service.

Conclusion

So far, without the Dean Foods or ABBV picks, these portfolios are very close. It’s only been a short amount of time since they were created, but there have been several interesting unfoldings. Perhaps the most important lesson so far is to not buy small companies that produce commodities.

What companies do you believe should’ve been picked?

Do you believe Disney and Nike will rebound?

Which portfolio do you believe will pull ahead over the next year?

