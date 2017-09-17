Week 38 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Now up to a 12 week streak of at least one stock gaining more than 10% in the first 5 days of trading. (25 out of 27 weeks with >+10%).

Week 38 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 4 healthcare, 1 basic materials, 2 services and 1 technology. Charts for each stock are at the end of the article.

The new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

Amkor Technology, Inc (AMKR) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Harsco Corporation (HSC) Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)

Four additional long positions available to subscribers.

Four Negative acceleration momentum stocks available to subscribers.

Intro

Welcome to the Momentum Breakout Selection list for Week 38. This article provides the complete list of Breakout Stocks for subscribers only. If you are interested in prior performance results you can view details here for Phase I and Phase II testing. A brief summary of the selection methodology for these momentum stocks can be found in my primer article on quick pick momentum accelerators. Last week's forecast article is linked here.

Performance Summary



Week 37 Breakout Portfolio returned 2.22% (long and short positions combined). Long selections are consistently outperforming the market and produced returns of 5.38%. Breakout in XXII of +28.40% extended the selection streak through 12 straight weeks (25 weeks out of 27 weeks) with 10% gains within 5 days. Intraday gains by ACTG +10% and FCSC +9.72% were also achieved. Total long portfolio returns by week of the past 5 weeks (t-5) are listed below through the end of Week 37:

Breakout Forecast Total Long Portfolio Returns to Date Week 37 (t-1) +5.38% (XXII +28.40%, ACTG +8.00%, FCSC +2.42%) Week 36 (t-2) +11.92% (VTL +47.54%, VSTM +38.01%, ARRY +9.85%) Week 35 (t-3) +11.02% (TUES +24.39%, FLDM +23.22%, KPTI +21.55%) Week 34 (t-4) +13.48% (ARWR +55.66%, QNST +32.54%, LTM +14.02%) Week 33 (t-5) +10.40% (SGMO +38.05%, VCEL +30.00%, AKBA +21.06%)

The typical momentum duration horizon from this analysis appears to be one to three weeks, but as the rolling 5 week table above illustrates, these stocks can carry positive momentum for many weeks and some may return to the selection list in the current week.

All past selections of individual returns are available on my list of articles by Breakout Forecast Week. This includes daily and weekly returns for all stocks selected since the beginning of 2017. These stock selections are intended to provide the highest probability of greater than 10% gains within the first week (5 trading days) by focusing on accelerating momentum characteristics detailed in my primer article linked above.

End of week results for Week 37:

End of Week 37 Benchmark Indexes: Charts of Week 38 Selections are as follows:

Positive Acceleration Momentum Stocks

Targeting 10% gains in first five days of trading and continued strong momentum based on acceleration characteristics described in the link above. As always, I hope you capture the most beneficial of these breakout (breakdown) candidates and have a profitable week of trading! Thank you for following my articles and if you haven't already just click the <Follow> button at the top of the page.



Remember, a monthly subscription gets you a minimum of 4 weeks of Breakout Stock Forecasts plus additional reports and value stock selections. If these picks are generating good results for you, consider receiving the full 8 long selections and 4 short selections each week with a subscription today!

Thank you!



JD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.