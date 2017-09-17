CXH: MFS Redeemed?

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis, including distribution quality and actionable investment ideas.

I was just about to start writing about the Invesco Value Municipal CEF (IIM) when I decided to update the screener with the latest fund results.

To my surprise there was a new fund that showed up at the top of the results for CEFs sorted by the z-score, a measure used to quantify and screen out investments that are currently either cheap or expensive compared to their recent history.

That fund is the MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH). MFS you ask? Yes, the same fund sponsor I recently wrote about in the article "MIN: Good Fund Ruined By Policy" where we discussed the MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN). If you recall, MIN is actually a pretty good performing fund, but was ruined in my opinion by an unsustainable distribution policy.

Is CXH the same? What's the current opportunity? Let's take a look.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: MFS - Massachusetts Financial Services Company

Managers: Geoffrey Schechter, Michael Dawson (9 years with fund)

AUM: $105 million common assets, $154 million investment exposure.

Historical Style: Tax Free Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks high current income and capital appreciation through investment in investment grade debt instruments, especially tax exempt bonds and notes

Number of Holdings: 567

Current Yield: 4.65% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 5/16/1989

Fees: 1.83% expense ratio. 1.14% base expenses + .69% interest expenses.

Discount to NAV: 6.07%

Sources: CEF Connect, MFS Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Just like the three other national municipal bond CEFs which we looked at in the recent days, CXH is another investment grade muni bond CEF. While all four funds are high quality, CXH does not put itself out there as a fund seeking to invest in a strategy focused on "capital preservation," something we saw in (NXP), (NXQ) and (DTF).

While the fund is focused on high federally tax free income, it may also consider capital appreciation.

Source: MFS Website

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

After looking at the annual and semi annual reports, I could not find anything explicit here. Perhaps because the fund is more than 28 years old?

The Portfolio

The asset allocation as of the last update shows the fund is predominately invested as expected of levered closed end fund.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can see some meaningful positions taken. The top 10 holdings make up more than 24% of the fund's assets, not something you would expect from a fund with over 560 holdings.

Source. CEF Connect

Looking at the industrial breakdown shows us that the General Obligation bonds makes up a mere 6.8% of the fund. The majority of the portfolio is revenue backed, with Healthcare, Water & Sewer, and college loans making up the biggest allocations.

Source. CXH Semi-Annual Report

The fund does not give a state breakdown on the website and all of the data on CEF Connect is outdated so I had to do a bit of digging based on the latest Semi-Annual report.

State Percentage Levered Percentage Adjusted Massachusetts 0.179 13% California 0.145 10% Illinois 0.135 10% Texas 0.122 9% New York 0.108 8% Puerto Rico 0.071 5% Pennsylvania 0.065 5% New Jersey 0.059 4% Florida 4.50% 3%

Source: Data from Semi Annual Report, compiled by MaksFS

So right from the start, there are a few issues that investors should be aware of. Not that they are issues per say but rather things that investors need to be aware of.

First is the 10% in California and Illinois. Both represented some GO exposure. The Chicago credit in particular had a larger number of bonds, but many of them were insured. You do have to look at it in the big picture however.

Massachusetts was the largest state and it looked like most of those were university loans.

Puerto Rico does make up about 5% of the fund. It looked like the vast majority of those bonds were revenue bonds however and were still priced quite well.

Looking at the underlying credit quality shows us the fund is pre-dominantly investment grade.

Source. CXH Website

Please keep in mind, the above numbers are for the total holdings, inclusive of leverage.

Adjusting the numbers for leverage,

More than 66% of the fund is rated A or better. Including BBB, we are over 84% investment grade.

This would place the fund in line with other "investment grade" municipal bond funds.

One thing the sponsor does provide us is updated portfolio statistics.

Source: CXH Website

As we can see, while the fund has an average maturity of 15.08 years, which is quite good for a muni fund, the effective duration is also a very attractive 9.1 years.

What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV is expected to decline by 9.1%. Please note, duration is a measure of risk, not maturity.

Leverage

This was a section someone has previously asked me to go over so here it is!

The fund has issued preferred shares for this purpose.

There are currently 1,950 shares issued representing $48.75 million. The shareshave a mandatory redemption date of 3/31/2019 unless extended through negotiations.

The interest rates on the preferred shares are based off of a spread to the SIFMA Municipal Swap Index.

Unfortunately the fund does not give us an explicit number for the spread over SIFMA so we have to do some digging.

Source: CXH Semi-Annual Report

As per Bloomberg on 5/31 the SIFMA Index yielded .76%. Knowing that the average for the fund was 1.88%, we can guess that the fund pays about 1.1% spread over SIFMA. This would be lower than some other funds which we looked at recently.

You can follow the index for yourself on Bloomberg at this link.

Bloomberg Markets:IND

The Numbers

The fund currently yields a Federally tax free 4.65% and is trading at a discount of 6.07%. This would be an over 6% yield for investors in the top tax brackets on a tax-equivalent yield.

Source: CEF Connect

Over the last year the fund's NAV has both fallen and subsequently mostly recovered.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see that the fund has predominately traded at a discount with the exception of a few periods of premiums.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the 2008 GFC period we can see the discount to NAV opened up to as much as 30%. This is not uncommon for a levered fund and it likely had issues with "defaulted" leverage interest rates. This should not be an issue in the future if the spread to the muni index is fixed and we maintain the same type of leverage used.

Looking next at the performance, year to date, the fund has achieved a total return of 11.68%. The price per share increased 7.68% while the NAV increased 4.49%. This tells us that the discount to NAV has declined about 3% from the beginning of the year.

CXH data by YCharts Over the last year the fund is up 2.25% on a total return basis, better than many other closed end funds out there.

The price per share has decreased 2.98% over the last year while the NAV is down 3.6%.

CXH data by YCharts To put this performance into perspective let's take a look at CXH against a few competing funds and those which we covered such as the Nuveen AMT Free Fund ( NXP ), the Delaware Tax Free ( VFL ) and DTF Tax Free ( DTF ) closed end funds. Let's also take a look at how it does against the iShares National Tax Free ETF ( MUB ).

Year to date CXH has been the best performer achieving 11.68%. Interestingly however unlike the other funds, it's price per share has declined over the last few weeks. This is why it triggered showing up in my screen.

CXH Total Return Price data by YCharts Looking at the underlying NAV performance we can see the fund has been leading the way this year. Most of the closed end funds outperformed the underlying iShares ETF.

CXH Net Asset Value data by YCharts Looking at the 1 year performance we can see the fund has performed in line with the similar Delaware CEF with both outperforming the ETF, on a total return basis.

On an NAV basis, it has performed as expected, coming in between the two other levered CEFs, VFL and DTF.

Looking back over three years, the fund performs well as expected, coming in about 4% above VFL and 8% over the unlevered Nuveen NXP.

On a 5 year basis the fund does less well splitting the difference between VFL and the unlevered NXP.

Over the 10 year timeframe however the fund is once again the best performing fund.

Bottom Line

Even though I do not love MFS for the lack of transparency you would expect from a Nuveen or BlackRock, you have to take into account the fund's solid performance.

While it may not be the highest distributing muni CEF, the distribution policy, whatever it is, seems to be committed to maintaining the NAV.

The real reason to consider the fund today is for the discount.

The recent disconnect between the price per share and NAV results in a z-score of -3.10 for the 3 month time frame and -.90 for the 6 month time frame.

Just like DTF, I do believe it is worth consideration for the pricing alone.

For more information on the fund, please visit the fund's website at MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust - CXH

