Did Resolute Energy Get A Good Price For Aneth?

On September 14, 2017, Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) announced that that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Aneth Field in the Paradox Basin in Utah (see endnote below) for a total potential consideration of $195 million to Elk Petroleum Limited (OTCPK:EKPTF), which includes cash consideration of $160 million at closing and additional cash consideration of up to $35 million if oil prices exceed certain levels in the next three years. The transaction is expected to close in late October 2017, with an effective date of October 1, 2017.

As to the $35 million contingent cash consideration, Elk will fund a performance deposit of $10 million creditable against the purchase price and will pay Resolute:

$40,000 for each day in the twelve months after closing that the WTI spot oil price exceeds $52.50 per barrel (up to $10 million),

$50,000 for each day in the twelve months following the first anniversary of closing that the oil price exceeds $55.00 per barrel (up to $10 million) and

$60,000 for each day in the twelve months following the second anniversary of closing that the oil price exceeds $60.00 per barrel (up to $15 million).

According to Rick Betz, CEO of Resolute, proceeds from the transaction are to be used to repay the outstanding balance under its revolving credit facility, which as of 2Q 2017 was at $96.883 million and is projected to reach $130-135 million by September 30, 2017, thus reducing the leverage ratio and improving the health of its financial book. The net debt of Resolute was at $619 million as of 2Q 2017 (see here).

Resolute’s Aneth-dedicated staff will be transferred to Elk, reducing future cash general and administrative expenses by $6 million before changes in overhead reimbursement and stock-based compensation by $3 million annually, for a total of $9 million.

In addition, with Aneth out of the picture, the lease operating expense per boe will drop significantly to truly reflect the low-cost nature of the company's Delaware acreage. As of 2Q 2017, the consolidated LOE was $8.97/boe, while that for the Delaware Basin operation alone was $4.87/boe.

Resolute will finally become a true Permian pure play such that the company can focus its entire capital and human resources toward its Delaware assets. Betz commented: “This sale is the final step in our previously announced strategy to transform Resolute into a pure-play Delaware Basin company. Closing this transaction will significantly improve our cost structure, strengthen our balance sheet and position the Company to accelerate the development of our prolific Delaware Basin property and continue our strong growth profile."

The negative impact of the Aneth sale on production will be around or slightly below 7,905 boe/d, the 2Q 2017 production rate of Aneth; the EOR project produced at 5,900 boe/d as of July 2017. The company's current guidance of the 2017 production is 24,000-28,000 boe/d, which is projected to be reduced by 1,000 boe/d due to the expected closing of the Aneth divestiture by November 1, 2017, offset by Delaware production ramp-up (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Production of Resolute Energy, author's charts based on company quarterly releases and annual reports.

On the news of the Aneth sale, the stock of Resolute rose 9.21% on September 15, 2017, closing above $30 per share for the first time since August 2017 after having broken a technical barrier there on high volume (Fig. 2). This happened while the stocks of the vast majority of Permian peers closed down in a day of WTI weakness. Did the market behave rationally on September 15, 2017, with regard to Resolute?

Fig. 2. Stock chart of Resolute Energy, after barchart.com.

If Aneth was sold at the same value as the company had previously recorded on the book, then no incremental value is added to that book. The transaction barely effectuates a move of a portion of PP&E in the form of physical properties to the item of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, with no effect on the total asset value and, consequently, on the net asset value. If that is the case, the stock price should stay more or less flat, certainly not as much as 9.21%.

But the market apparently interpreted the transaction as such good news as to warrant a $57 million (shares outstanding 22.43 million, each adding $2.54) increment to Resolute's market capitalization. That may have two implications:

The company negotiated a really good price, or to be specific some $57 million above the real worth of Aneth or/and

The act of ridding of Aneth reflects a clean break from the stigmatized non-Permian play, while becoming a bona fide Delaware pure play adds a cachet to the company brand name, which in aggregate is supposed to deliver $57 million of real value to the shareholders.

We are actually not so impressed by the deal as what the market reaction seems to imply. The negotiated consideration of $160 + 35 million for 40 MMboe reflects a price of $4.00/boe for the upfront cash portion or $4.88/boe if the contingent $35 million is included. This is at the lower bound of $200-325 million as previously expected by the analysts (see here), although it is slightly higher than the $3.97/boe price that Linn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:LNGG) had obtained in the sale of the Salt Creek Field interest to Denbury Resources (DNR)(see here).

Looking further back in the history of Aneth, there were a couple of transactions indicative of the value of the field in the yesteryear of high oil prices. In April 2012, Denbury sold its share of the field - with 6.4 MMboe of proven reserves (98% oil and 58% PDP) - to equal-right partners Resolute and the Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company (NNOG) for $75 million (see here), which implies a price of $11.72/boe. In a concomitant deal, NNOG exercised an option to purchase 10% of the interest owned by Resolute in Aneth, before giving effect to the Denbury transaction, for cash consideration of $100 million, which pegs the value of Aneth at $1 billion. Because it owns between 59.0% to 67.5% interest in various Aneth units after the closing of the Denbury deal, it follows that Resolute owns approximately $590-675 million of net interest in the field. These deals occurred when oil prices were in the dear neighborhood of $100/bo and before the millions of barrels of oil produced since 2012.

But then, we should not discount the significance of the dedicated focus that Resolute can now have on its southern Delaware acreage. The company is currently executing a 22-well program running two rigs in 2017 and may bring the third rig in 2018 in the Delaware Basin (see here). A little bit of efficiency improvement there will pay in a big way. After all, that is where the company sees its future.

Resolute is one of the few Permian pure plays whose rapid ramp-up of production may prove intelligent in the current commodity price environment and worth of a serious consideration of getting aboard. Even with the big hike in stock price on September 15, 2017, the company is still undervalued relative to its estimated intrinsic value according to our analysis presented elsewhere. And in our exclusive service The Upstream Oil Hub, we also defined the appropriate window of entry (see here).

Note: The Aneth Field

The Greater Aneth Field in the Paradox Basin of southeastern Utah was discovered by Texaco in 1956 and has cumulatively produced 439 MMbo of the estimated 1,100 MMbbl of oil in place, at a recovery rate of 40%; it also produced 384 Bcf of natural gas. Aneth is a fractured stratigraphic trap, with the primary reservoir in the Pennsylvanian Paradox Formation (Fig. 3).

The Aneth Unit of the field covers 16,320 acres. Of the 421 MMbbl of oil in place, a total of 149 MMbo has been produced so far, at a recovery rate of 33%. Waterflood started in 1962, infill drilling to 40 acres in 1982, and infilling to 20 acres in 1988. In spite of waterflood and horizontal drilling, production has declined by 50% over the past 20 years (Fig. 4). Due to its large amount of remaining oil and existence of nearby CO 2 pipeline, the field unit was selected to demonstrate combined tertiary EOR by CO 2 flooding and CO2 sequestration under the auspices of the Southwest Regional Partnership on Carbon Sequestration, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy (Fig. 5). The CO 2 flood started in late 2006 in the Aneth Unit of the Greater Aneth Field at the rate of 25 MMcfg/d (see here).

Fig. 3. Map of the Paradox Basin, Utah, showing the Greater Aneth Field. Source: DOE.

Fig. 4. Map showing field units in the Greater Aneth Field. Source: DOE.

Fig. 5. Map of the Greater Aneth Field, Utah. Source: DOE.

