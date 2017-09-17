War With Iran?  Please... Oil Will Remain Range Bound

Delusions, carefully implanted, are difficult to correct.” - Joost A.M. Meerloo

Thursday there was an article on Seeking Alpha that went viral, rocketed to the top of the most trafficked article on the site status and generated over 500 comments and counting. Unfortunately, the scenario outlined within the piece has about as much chance of actually happening as me waking up with a full head of hair over the next couple of years.

I spend 95% of my time researching and writing about biotech and small cap stocks. However, I do think this piece needs to be rebutted as its outlook seems faulty for myriad reasons.

The premise laid out in Kirk Spano’s article, “An Iran War is Coming - Buy Oil Stocks Now” is that in addition to the potentially volatile tension between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Syria, and other Mideast actors, Donald Trump is trying to provoke Iran into confrontation through additional pressure, in three forms. First, the president has declared his reluctance to recertify the JCPOA nuclear deal, something that he is required to reevaluate every 90 days – the next time it is up for his consideration is in October. Second, Trump has been accused by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zafir of pressuring businesses not to engage with Iran even though the nuclear sanctions have been lifted. Third, the passage of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act applies further stress by directing the President to impose additional sanctions against Iran. The administration’s hawkish comments and posturing aside, the United States is not going to war with Iran. The reasons are manifold.

First, Trump is too concentrated on the domestic agenda to be bothered with Iran. After a combination of voter outcry and Republican leadership failure, Trump has not received any legislation that will “repeal and replace” Obamacare. His tax overhaul proposals, which were partially predicated on a new healthcare bill, have also languished. As a result, Trump is now reaching across the aisle to actuate something – anything – on the domestic front. Recent meetings with Pelosi and other congressional democrats indicate that Trump is looking to play ball. Provoking Iran at this stage would be an unnecessary distraction as Americans are much more concerned about healthcare and taxes. Besides, it would stand to reason that large energy interests like Exxon Mobil (XOM) would benefit more from a 15% corporate tax rate than a supply disruption-induced spike in oil prices.

Second, if Trump is going to be distracted by foreign affairs and rogue nuclear threats, it will be North Korea diverting his attention. Kim Jong-un’s provocative actions also play into the greater political chessboard. Where Iran is complaining about the world ganging up on it, North Korea is launching missiles and detonating thermal nuclear devices, constituting a greater foreign policy priority for Trump. To get something accomplished on the Korean peninsula, Trump is going to need the help of Russia and China. By getting into a conflict with Iran he loses any leverage with Putin and Beijing regarding Korea and will be forced to concentrate military assets on two fronts; thus, making a showdown with Iran a highly unlikely scenario.

Third, unlike Obama – because the mainstream media fawned over him – and Bush – who was given a pass on Iraq because of 9/11 – Trump would be disparaged by the press for putting American servicemen and women in harm’s way in the Mideast, calling it an overt attempt to boost his abysmal approval ratings. Americans, by and large, have no interest in the political machinations of that part of the world – except, of course, when an ISIS sponsored terrorist attack grabs the headlines for a couple of days. In a recent YouGov poll, 28% of Americans said they weren’t sure what they thought of Saudi Arabia; 37% said the same of the U.A.E.; and 43% regarding Qatar. Those Americans who did have an opinion were largely split on all three nations. Contrast those findings with Americans’ negative view of North Korea which is in the high 80’s in most polls.

Even though Trump calls the Iran deal a bad one, his remarks seem more political posturing than anything concrete. “Bad deal” was something he said throughout his campaign. Has Trump ever elaborated as to why it was a “bad deal”? It was a bad deal because Obama agreed to it. If he has a few wins on the domestic front, I don’t think anyone but the most hawkish Republicans are going to think about Iran. If Iranian Foreign Minister Zafir is worried about Trump’s meddling, he should just look at the harsh penalties paid by European banks for violating U.S. sanctions – including BNP Paribas’ $9 billion hit in 2015 – under the Obama administration, the sting of which is likely acting as a deterrent to quickly re-entering Iran now that the sanctions have been lifted. The American Adversaries Act is a relatively feckless piece of legislation as it relates to Iran and gives Trump something to hold up as his hollow contribution to correcting Obama’s “bad deal”. Even though Trump signed it, he immediately called the law “significantly flawed”.

Trump’s actions amount to a show of empty anti-Iranian posturing that is just a follow up to his campaign bluster. It is unlikely that the actors in the Mideast are going to go to war without the backing of Russia and/or the United States and it is unlikely that Trump is going to get America involved. As a result, oil is likely to remain range bound as it has throughout the year for the balance of 2017.

Therefore, upping one's allocation to the energy sector based on this article's premise is unwarranted to say the least. I continue to be deeply underweight the energy sector as I have been throughout 2017. I only own two energy related concerns within my portfolio at this time.

One is SRC Energy (SRCI), a small E&P name which is seeing huge production growth. The other is CARBO Ceramics (CRR) which is an early stage turnaround play that is diversifying outside the energy sector. Both names have also seen net insider buying in their stock so far in 2017 as well.

If energy investors are looking for a geopolitical event that could shrink supply and boost the price of crude, the implosion of Venezuela seems a much more likely possibility as the country's experiment with socialism ends in epic failure and the likelihood of civil war rises.

And that is my two cents on the energy markets.

No one who shares a delusion ever recognizes it as such.” - Sigmund Freud

