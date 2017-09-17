General Electric: Much More Attractive With The 4% Dividend Yield

Value and income investors might have reason to like GE here.

GE has a much higher dividend yield than other dividend growth stocks in the industrial sector, with a cheaper relative valuation as well.

GE has been pummeled this year, as the stock is down 25% year-to-date. This has pushed GE's dividend yield up to 4%.

General Electric (GE) has had a tough year. Shares are down 25% year-to-date, and the stock is the biggest laggard in the Dow Jones Industrial Average so far in 2017. The company is in the middle of a huge restructuring, and is also going through a management transition, with a new CEO.

On the bright side, GE might be looking attractive right now. The stock trades for a reasonable valuation, and the dividend yield is now 4%.



The company has an operating history going back more than 100 years. Along with its 4% dividend yield, GE fits our definition of a “blue chip”. Sure Dividend has compiled a list of nearly 70 blue-chip dividend stocks. You can see the entire list of blue chip stocks here.

Blue chips rarely sport 4% dividend yields. This article will discuss why value and income investors might want to kick the tires on GE.

Business Overview

GE is an enormous conglomerate. It has a market capitalization of $206.9 billion. It generates annual revenue above $180 billion. The company has exposure to virtually every corner of the industrial markets. Its operating segments are as follows:

Power (24% of revenue)

Aviation (23% of revenue)

Healthcare (16% of revenue)

Oil & Gas (11% of revenue)

Renewable Energy (8% of revenue)

Transportation (6% of revenue)

Energy Connections & Lighting (12% of revenue)

GE reported earnings-per-share of $1.00 in 2016, which was flat from 2015. However, GE’s reported earnings were negatively impacted with significant costs related to its restructuring. On an adjusted basis, earnings-per-share increased 14%, to $1.49.

The hardest-hit segment for GE last year was oil and gas. Due to falling oil and gas prices, segment revenue declined 22% in 2016.

Fortunately, the company is off to a better start to 2017, as its core industrials businesses are growing. Moving forward, GE will place a renewed focus on industrial activities, which should pave the way for long-term growth.

Growth Prospects

GE’s main growth catalyst is its ongoing transformation. GE is in the process of divesting its massive financial arm, GE Capital. As of last quarter, GE had already completed agreements to sell $192 billion of GE Capital businesses.

This should be a positive long-term strategy for GE, because GE Capital was the main cause of the dividend cut during the Great Recession. GE Capital turned GE into a much riskier company. For example, GE Capital lost over $1 billion in 2016. Returning to its roots as an industrial giant should provide GE with more stable earnings.

There are signs that the turnaround is gaining traction. Industrial segment organic revenue rose 2% last quarter, and increased 4% in the first half of 2017. Operating profit increased 11% over the first six months. GE has a large backlog of $327 billion, up 5% last quarter.

This indicates demand for GE’s products and services remains strong. For the full year, GE expects organic revenue growth of 3% to 5% from 2016. Adjusted earnings-per-share are expected in a range of $1.60 to $1.70, which would represent 7%-14% growth this year.

Earnings growth will be driven by organic industrial revenue growth, and cost controls. In addition, share repurchases will provide a big boost to earnings growth. Flush with cash after divesting various financial businesses, GE expects to utilize $11 billion to $13 billion on share repurchases in 2017.

Dividend Analysis

With the stock market hitting record highs, and interest rates still very low, a 4% dividend yield is hard to find, particularly from a blue-chip stock like GE. Other stocks in the industrial sector have significantly lower yields than GE. Consider the dividend yields for three other large-cap industrials:

3M (MMM): 2.2% dividend yield

(MMM): 2.2% dividend yield Emerson Electric (EMR): 3.1% dividend yield

(EMR): 3.1% dividend yield Dover (DOV): 2.1% dividend yield

(DOV): 2.1% dividend yield Illinois Tool Works (ITW): 2.1% dividend yield

As a result, GE’s 4% dividend yield stands out above its peer group. Investors may be reluctant to consider GE, and rightfully so: GE cut its dividend by 67% in 2009. That said, GE has increased its dividend each year since. With two more years of dividend increases, GE will become a member of the Dividend Achievers list, a group of 265 stocks with 10+ consecutive dividend increases.

To be sure, 3M, Emerson, Dover, and Illinois Tool Works have much stronger track records of dividend growth than GE. All four are Dividend Aristocrats, a group of stocks in the S&P 500 Index that have increased dividends for 25+ years in a row. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

GE cut its dividend during the Great Recession, which hurts its image among income investors. But, it is gradually repairing its dividend reputation, with consistent dividend increases since the cut. At a 4% dividend yield, investors may be too negative on the stock, since the dividend appears sustainable.

The current dividend payout of $0.96 per share is covered by earnings. At the midpoint of 2017 guidance, GE expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $1.65. This means GE’s 2017 dividend payout is approximately 58%. If earnings continue to grow, there should be room to continue increasing the dividend each year.

Final Thoughts

GE stock has lost 25% of its value so far this year, but the stock could now be a buying opportunity. At a September 15th closing price of $23.93 per share, GE trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5, based on 2017 earnings guidance. GE's valuation is below its peers in the industrials sector, and the S&P 500 Index. Plus, GE has a solid 4% dividend yield.

GE is off to a much better start this year, and expects growth to continue this year and beyond. GE stock could be attractive for value and income investors.

