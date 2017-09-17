How Do Q3 Estimates Look?

Thomson Reuters data (by the numbers):

Fwd 4-qtr est: $137.83 vs. last week's $138.05

P.E ratio: 18x

PEG ratio: 1.88x

S&P 500 earnings yield: 5.51%

Year-over-year growth of the fwd estimate: +9.63% vs. last week's +9.69%

Source: Thomson Reuters' "This Week in Earnings" dated 9/15/17

Quick look at Q3 '17 earnings estimates by sector:

Energy: +134.8%

Technology: +9.5%

Industrials: +6.0 (guess someone forgot to tell GE (NYSE:GE))

S&P 500: +6%

Healthcare: +3.7%

Financials: +3.6% (trading losses in Q3 pulled numbers way down; Citi (NYSE:C), Goldman (NYSE:GS) talked about Q3 trading results this week)

Real Estate: +3.4%

Cons Spls: +2.7%

Basic Mat: +0.6%

Cons Disc: -0.1%

Telco: -1.1%

Utilities: -2%

The only sector to show upward revisions to expected growth rates for Q3 '17 is Technology. Industrials estimates have held in well. Telco is slightly higher from the July 1 compare, but Telco is just less negative, and not positive.

I'm a believer that the S&P 500 discounts earnings 6-9 months forward, so the third quarter is already "in" the market, but readers can see the numbers for themselves.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is still very much a big influence on the Tech sector and the S&P 500 given its 4% market cap weight in the S&P 500. As we wrote yesterday, the iPhone 8 release looks fine and the estimates revisions continue higher.

Our Financial post last Saturday, 9/9, was timely. The Financial sector had a good week this week, with XLF +2.8% versus the S&P 500's +1.6%. Clients' largest financial holding is Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and the stock was up 4% on the week.

Clients remain overweight Financials although that can change at any time, as well as the composition of the overweight. I continue to think the Financial sector offers more reward than risk over the longer term.

Thanks for reading.