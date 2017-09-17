3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 17, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Pfizer ODAC meeting in earlier stage kidney cancer coming up!

At the moment, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) sunitinib is the treatment option of choice for metastatic renal cell carcinoma; however, its hegemony is rapidly being challenged by upstart competition from Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

One of PFE's responses to this challenge is to move deeper down into the treatment algorithm. Specifically, it conducted clinical trials to assess the benefit of sunitinib in the adjuvant setting for advanced renal cell cancer after surgery. Its submission was based on results from the S-TRAC and ASSURE studies, the former of which demonstrated improvement in disease-free survival, and the latter of which did not demonstrate a significant benefit in lower-risk patients.

Now, the FDA has scheduled a meeting of an oncology drug advisory committee (ODAC) to discuss the risk/benefit of sunitinib in this setting. In the advisory panel brief, the ODAC raised questions about the suitability of disease-free survival as a relevant endpoint in the S-TRAC study, especially since early findings suggest that overall survival might not end up being significantly improved. Furthermore, sunitinib caused a marked elevation of treatment discontinuations due to toxicity.

Looking forward: This one doesn't look quite like the slam dunk I'm sure PFE would like to have in its pocket. Sunitinib (and all the anti-angiogenic TKIs) is associated with significant toxicity, so the benefit seen needs to be pretty unequivocal to be worth the risk. Still, the fact that PFE has made it this far means it has a shot at getting the thumbs up here. Keep tuned.

Bayer scores a positive opinion in prevention of venous thromboembolism

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) is currently marketing a Factor Xa antagonist called rivaroxaban for the prevention of venous thromboembolism, for which it received a first approval back in 2011.

Based on findings from EINSTEIN-CHOICE, published back in April, BAYZF has submitted filings to extend the application of rivaroxaban into extended preventative treatment. The study results showed that low-dose (10 mg) rivaroxaban given daily led to a 74% reduction in the risk of venous thromboembolism compared with aspirin, with only a slight increase in risk of a major bleeding event compared with aspirin.

Now, BAYZF has announced that the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has given a positive opinion to the label change for the 10 mg dose, which would give doctors an extra option beyond the 20 mg daily dose.

Looking forward: More options to prevent these serious complications are always beneficial, and the fact that a 10 mg dose can provide substantial preventive benefit for patients helps in terms of cost burden and risk of adverse events. The increased flexibility afforded to clinicians can help them make more effective treatment decisions based on individual risk factors for complications like bleeding.

AB Science not so fortunate in mastocytosis

AB Science (OTCPK:ABSCF) has been pinning most of its hopes on the development of a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor called masitinib, which is being explored in a variety of diseases and malignancies.

One of the most clinically advanced indication under exploration is mastocytosis, a disorder resulting from accumulation of mast cells under the skin and in internal organs.

Back in May, ABSCF suffered a setback in Europe as the CHMP gave it a negative opinion for masitinib in mastocytosis. Study result reliability and safety concerns led to the negative opinion. In response, ABSCF scrambled to get together a response to EMA in the hopes of being re-evaluated.

But it was not enough. Recently, the EMA provided a definitive negative opinion, based on uncertainties in good clinical practice, conduct of the pivotal study, and long-term safety concerns associated with masitinib. This suggests that the EMA did not feel that any of its original concerns were met by the company.

Looking forward: Definitely a major setback for ABSCF...now it will probably need a large, confirmatory clinical trial to address the concerns of the EMA and go for resubmission. It's difficult to judge how much that could delay future approval (assuming it even comes at all), but the phase 3 trial it conducted was initiated in 2008 and completed enrollment only in 2015. So this could be a killer setback for mastocytosis for now, and ABSCF would have to focus elsewhere to get masitinib onto the market.

