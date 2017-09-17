Diogenes And The Bond King

Jeffrey Gundlach from DoubleLine Funds gave another one of his webcasts this week. In a world of investing, you have to know who is telling you their honest thoughts and who is just talking their book. We believe that Gundlach tells you his honest thoughts and his track record shows that he is well worth watching. The first thing that you need to know is that Gundlach is a bond fund manager who is not that high on the bond market right now. The "Bond King" doesn't like bonds. How is that for honest? The Greek philosopher, Diogenes, would have never found what he was looking for on Wall Street, but then again, Gundlach is in LA.

Gundlach is constantly on the search for anomalies that may warn of an impending recession. In his "chart of the day," Gundlach presented a chart showing a ratio of the value of commodities to the S&P 500. The median value over the last 50 years stands at 4.1. That ratio is currently less than 1. That tells us that either commodities are very cheap or equities are expensive (or a combination of both). The last two times it got this low was just before the 1970's Oil Crisis and during the Dot Com Bubble. Gundlach predicts that commodities will gain steam next year when the US 10 Year rate rises. Time to look at commodities.

One chart that Gundlach brought up was what we would term "The Chart of Next Year - 2018". It shows the growth in the G4 Central Bank balance sheets since the beginning of the GFC until now and it overlays the rise in Global equity value. If you accept that the rise in equities was fueled by the rise in central bank balance sheets, take a look at the dotted blue line. That is JPMorgan's projection for the G4 balance sheets going forward. Stalled growth in central bank balance sheets will equal stalled growth in equity prices and lower returns. A decline in central bank balance sheets will lead to a decline in equity prices around the globe.

QE has been highly correlated with risk assets (specifically the S&P 500) "levitating," Gundlach said. That has been true since 2009 and on a global basis, he said. The actions by other central banks have lifted the prices of non-U.S. equity markets. Gundlach said that when earnings are revised down, equity prices fall and vice versa. Except that wasn't true when QE was going on. Now that central banks are tapering globally ("quantitative tightening"), it is a bad sign for equities, according to Gundlach. "Maybe we will start getting into trouble in mid-2018, as QE goes away and the German 10-year yield goes up," Gundlach said.

West Texas Crude is still below $50 a barrel but is challenging that critical level of resistance. The Saudi Arabian government is rumored to be looking at delaying its very important IPO of Saudi Aramco. Saudi Aramco is its state owned oil company and the biggest oil company in the world. It is valued in the Trillions of dollars!! Could it be because it is seeing higher oil prices on the horizon? $60 a barrel in crude would bring in substantially more money in the IPO than $50. It's a big bet by a big and knowledgeable player.

Just to review. This week we experienced Hurricane IRMA, North Korea test fired a missile across Japan, terrorism in France and England while hard economic data continued to deteriorate in China and the US. So, logically, we should have new all-time highs in the stock market and the best week of the year for the Dow Jones Industrials. By the way, if you needed any more evidence that the computers are in charge the S&P 500 closed Friday at exactly 2,500. While we are on the subject of crazy Jeffrey Gundlach pointed out in his webcast that European junk bonds have the same yield as a U.S. Treasury basket (the Merrill Lynch U.S. Treasury Index). He said that spread is typically 700 basis points or more.

Gold was able to hold $1,300 this week. The 10-year Treasury rocketed off its lows of 2.05% to close the week at 2.20% in what looks to be a failed breakdown. The S&P 500 broke through 2,480 to close the week at 2,500. That makes the next target on the S&P 500 2,540. The caution signs are still there, but the market is still firmly in an uptrend. The punch through 2,480 on the S&P 500 could instigate the animal spirits and give the bulls room to run. Friday was a Quadruple Witching meaning that four sets of options expired on the same day. It happens four times a year. Things can change suddenly after expiration as all hands were more concerned with the options market than the stock market itself. Early next week is going to give us better clues as to if this breakout in the S&P will get legs. Gotta be in it to win it but maybe just a little less in. Keep an eye on the 10-year and commodities.