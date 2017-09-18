Buy Abbott Laboratories - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/15/17)

There's an abundance of natural gas.

Chipotle still has time to get on track after E-coli mishap.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, September 15.

Bullish Calls

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO): Cramer likes Qorvo and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): It's a good company which is owned by Cramer's trust as well.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): "People sold that stock down when it reported, and that was just a grave error because it was a good quarter. I remain convinced that this company is a good long-term hold."

Square (NYSE:SQ): Cramer likes Square and he is also due to interview CFO Sarah Friar.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): "It's a fine stock."

Bearish Calls

Chipotle Mexican (NYSE:CMG): Cramer would like a long-term position but there is still time for the health scare from E-coli to go away.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): "Chesapeake's too much natural gas and there's too much natural gas in the whole country right now. There's just no place to put the darned stuff. That said, it's inexpensive, but there's just not enough storage."

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): No, there's just Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) when it comes to Chinese stocks.

AT&T (NYSE:T): Cramer wants to see the quarter after the acquisition of Time Warner before buying.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): "It has a short squeeze."

