Shake Shack Is Pricier Than 'Young Chipotle'

Thesis

Shake Shack (SHAK) looks like a buy as it bounces off the $30.50 low. But despite year-over-year revenue growth, the current restaurant industry environment is simply too risky to be purchasing stocks at a premium, and I think SHAK is still trading at a significant premium despite declining from $39.50 to $31. The chart looks like a potential double bottom (mid-March), or even a triple bottom if you count late-October 2016 going into November. Buying SHAK based partially on a double bottom is something I originally considered, but upon further reflection, I concluded that the chart setup is a potential "value trap"; in other words, even though SHAK appears to be on sale, the price still isn't cheap enough (depending on your time horizon and risk profile) and I'll try to explain my view the best I can in this article.

SHAK has grown organically since IPO, but stock price hasn’t followed

Clearly, SHAK is a bigger company today than when it first IPO'ed in the beginning of 2015 where it opened at $47 a share. Back then, there were only 66 locations and book value was $109 million (April 2015 p4). Today the company has 134 locations and book value stands at $221 million (June 2017). Naturally, it seems logical to think that SHAK should now be trading much higher than its IPO price of $47, and that the current price of $32 seems too low by about half. This is something I considered, but it's clear the market hasn't exactly bought into that line of thinking as evidenced by the range-bound stock price the past 2 years, which has been bouncing between lows of $30 and highs of $40 after a mini-bubble that popped in May 2015 when SHAK traded near $100 a share. The weekly chart below (from IPO to current date) highlights my point visually:

Why would SHAK remain range-bound even as the underlying company continues to grow and expand organically?

The main issue seems to be that SHAK already trades at a significant premium at roughly 53x next year's consensus EPS. There are also doubts as to whether Shake Shack will be as well-received nationwide and internationally as its core New York locations (there are more NY locations than anywhere else -- p41.) There are also concerns about industry headwinds of which much has already been written about.

But notably, Shake Shack isn’t expanding as aggressively as a "young" Chipotle.

News of Shake Shack expanding to China is surely a welcoming development for bulls, but for those comparing Shake Shack to a young Chipotle (CMG), it's important to note that unlike CMG's penchant for ridiculously rapid store growth, SHAK is more conservative about their expansion in general: For China, their first location opens in Shanghai in 2019, with a goal for 25 locations across East China by 2025.

It's good that management is expanding responsibly, but for short-term and momentum traders, this leads to the boring, range-bound stock that SHAK has been in the past two years, oscillating roughly between $30 to $40. In that regard, I echo fellow SA contributor's J.G. Collins' view that SHAK is not necessarily "our" stock, but rather our "children's and grandchildren's" stock in the sense that the majority of SHAK's upside potential lies in the long-term organic growth and not from any short-term surprise catalysts.

Comparing Shake Shack and Young Chipotle

Speaking of comparisons between Shake Shack and Chipotle, the table below highlights data points that suggest that today's SHAK trades at a much higher premium than a young CMG.

End of 2009 CMG Mid-2017 SHAK Difference in favor of CMG Difference % Book Value $703 million $221 million $482 million 104.3% Market Cap $3.2 billion $1.17 billion $2.03 billion 92.9% Locations 956 134 822 150.8% the following are in thousands: CMG FY 2009 SHAK FY 2016 Difference in favor of CMG Difference % Revenue $ 1,518,417.00 $ 268,475.00 $ 1,249,942.00 139.9% Operating Income $ 203,705.00 $ 27,805.00 $ 175,900.00 152.0% Net Income $ 126,845.00 $ 22,146.00 $ 104,699.00 140.5%

Basically, 2009 Chipotle had 150.8% more locations, 140% more revenue, 152% more operating income, and 141% more net income than Shake Shack, yet SHAK's market cap only differs by 92.9%, which clearly shows that SHAK trades much more expensively.

(Table Notes and Sources: In Feb 2010, Chipotle traded at $102 a share and had 31,559,066 shares at the end of Dec. 2009, which amounted to a $3.2B market cap. They also had 956 restaurants (p20) at that time, or seven times more restaurants than SHAK's current 134. CMG also had a book value of $703M in Feb 2010 and retained earnings of $277.5M (p37). Operating income data for CMG is for FY 2009 and operating income data for SHAK is for FY 2016. Mid-2017 SHAK refers to the period ended June 28, 2017.)

Note: Fellow SA contributor William Mack, CFA also compared current-day Shake Shack with 2008-2009 Chipotle. In fact, it was his article that inspired me to dig into the SHAK vs. CMG comparison myself. However, I was surprised that my own analysis did not confirm his. We came up with different conclusions based on our own independent work: He found SHAK cheap, whereas I found it pricey. The differences are probably due to variations in the comp periods and also his use of estimates whereas I comped “FY 2009 CMG” and “FY 2016 SHAK” coupled with most recent quarter metrics. His article is definitely worth a read.

Suggestions For Bullish Investors

Collins’ recommendation of focusing on the long term and dollar cost averaging into SHAK is a wise suggestion. However, I'd like to add some alternative suggestions for the more "timing-conscious" investors:

While I think SHAK is worthy of long-term investment for those who believe in the Shake Shack concept, I would be cautious at current prices considering the (1) weak restaurant industry environment, (2) looming possibility of a recession, and (3) the notion that SHAK’s valuation is still rich even after the recent price decline.

Although SHAK’s current valuation is justifiable in a bull market, buying at current prices is extremely risky if a bear market materializes. This is because the current prices have less margin of safety--due to the inherent premium being paid--which probably won’t hold up in a bear market (where even good stocks fall.)

Timing-conscious investors might want to consider buying ITM call options with far-off expiration dates (SHAK doesn't pay a dividend right now anyway, so there's nothing but volatility to miss out on). Considering that SHAK has technically double bottomed, the call option might be a better choice than “waiting for lower prices” if you are a bull.