Retirement Tactics: It's All About The Income Now

I'd like to thank everyone for their comments in my previous articles on AT&T (T) (here) and and on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) (here).

This time around, I planned to write about another holding and recent addition to that holding and the selling of covered calls of Exxon Mobil (XOM).

However, while reading through the comment sections of my previous articles, it seemed to me that some readers may have misunderstood what my retirement income strategy is all about and what my retirement income strategy is not about.

In addition, I'd like to remind readers that I write Retirement Tactics (RT) articles about the way I, as a retiree, invest for income. My strategy is based on many years of personal experience and professional work experience spanning over 25 years in wealth management at a top investment banking firm that catered to ultra high net worth clients.

I think of my writing style as giving "straight talk" to the reader. I write about retirement tactics in my point of view. I take actions, explain those actions, and give personal opinions. My opinions and my way of thinking are my own.

AND... although I'm very capable, I don't include in my writing: fancy charts or models, various statistics on stocks or the economy, and other neat things that my fellow contributors already do. Chances are, you probably have seen it all before in different articles and on every well known stock out there. No need to continue that trend.

Besides, if you ever want your fill of charts and stats on AT&T (T), for example, simply type "T" in the Seeking Alpha search bar and you'll find many useful articles that will have what you are looking for.

Please remember, I am not recommending, advising nor suggesting that anyone copy or imitate what I do and never will. There are always alternative strategies out there. I'm sure some readers know "better ways" to invest for income than the method I use. So be it.

Returning back to reader comments, let's see if I can clarify some things to clear up any misunderstandings.

ABOUT RETIREMENT TACTICS

The Retirement Tactics articles focus on retirement, retirees (or soon to be), investing for income seekers, and generating income now. The articles are not about: trying to time the market, trading, speculation, capital gains/losses, buy points/sell points or trying to generate profits.

There are many wonderful Seeking Alpha contributors that write about the above things. I write about retirement income investing with the purpose of collecting income now.

I originally thought readers would understand my retirement income strategy, or they would at least "get it". However, based on previous commentary, I now feel compelled to give a full explanation and my thoughts on my personal retirement income strategy of collecting income now and why I do it. When I use the word "now", I mean in terms of collecting option premiums right away, and collecting dividends as soon as the next ex-dividend date and payment day comes around.

INCOME NOW

As a retiree, I want to collect income from my investments as soon as possible. Why? Because I have bills to pay, taxes, vacations to go on, charities to donate to, and other things that cost money right now. I enjoy using my retirement investment income to pay for my expenses rather than tap into my savings to pay for them.

Before I add to or start a new investment position, I look at many factors, but especially when is the next ex-dividend date, what does the dividend pay, when does it pay, how often does it pay and how much money can I get for selling long-dated covered calls on the position at the time of purchase.

I mention this because some readers pondered why not wait until the stock climbs to 'X' price to buy it and then when the stock reaches that price, then sell covered calls. Or, buy the stock today, but why not wait until the stock reaches 'X' price before writing covered calls.

My response is simple: because I want income now. Why wait? No one knows for sure what direction a stock is going to go and no one knows what will happen in the future. I'm retired and want income as soon as possible and I'm not waiting around for something that might or might not happen in the future. I have monthly expenses that are due now and fun things to pay for now and I know I can generate income to pay for them now.

THE MAGIC WORD: "IF"

Many comments included the magic word(s) "if" or "what if" in various scenarios. They aren't traditional magic words like "abracadabra," but these magic words evoke a different type of magic.

For example, regarding my last article on AT&T, some readers wondered: What if the stock price goes above $40 before expiration? What if the stock gets assigned? What if the stock goes down? What if you miss out on a dividend? What if the company goes bankrupt? What if...?

There are many "ifs" and "what ifs" in the investment world, in retirement, in life, and in almost any situation. Possibilities are endless.

The word "if" can indeed be magical - if used in a certain way. You can conjure the "if" or "what if" magic words on almost anything and make good things sound bad or bad things sounds good, create alternative thinking, and cast a positive or negative light on a topic or idea.

As a retiree, I live for today, and my time is more valuable to me than ever!

I want income now. I do not deal with the "what ifs..." when it comes to my retirement income investing. I really do not care because I know what I'm doing, and that's collecting income.

Collecting dividends and collecting option premiums gives me income that I keep and can use regardless of IF the stock goes up or down, regardless of IF the option contracts get assigned, and regardless of IF something might happen to the stock, positive or negative.

My IRA retirement portfolio holds a diverse bunch of income producing blue chip companies, each with covered calls. Each company is well established, strong, and has been around for years and should be around for years to come. Most importantly to me, they all pay solid dividends and have good histories of raising their dividends.

Are there risks involved in investing in income stocks? Always. If you are not able to accept any kind of risk with your investments, you probably should not be in stocks. But there are different levels of risk when it comes to stocks.

Owning General Mills and AT&T stock seems less risky to me than owning some micro-biotech stock people are raving about online or some startup online tech company you hear at a cocktail party that is already up 70% year to date.

And yes, it is always possible that a well established blue chip company could go bust. It has happened before. It will happen again. While the risk of bankruptcy is a possibility even in great companies, it does not seem probable in the stocks that I own. Otherwise, I would not own them.

If you are of the mindset that the companies in your retirement portfolio will go to zero, then perhaps stock investing is not for you. If you're not comfortable about owning a stock of certain company for any reason - sell it. Or do not buy the stock in the first place.

K.I.S.S

Most readers know what K.I.S.S stands for, but just in case - it means Keep It Simple, Stupid. I have also seen the words "Silly" and "Sister" in place of "Stupid." Take your pick of words, but keep it simple.

The K.I.S.S method is utilized by a lot of investors, including this retiree, now than ever before. Stress played a large part of my work life when I was in the work force. If I may reminisce for a moment:

When I was back working in the financial world, I worked my tail off earning commissions and fees for myself and for the investment banking firm I worked for. I had done so many multi-million dollar fixed income trades, multi-million dollar stock and option trades, and so many other complicated trading transactions that I had lost count many years ago. Talk about stress! One muck-up results in a loss of money, usually a great deal of money. About 98% of the time, the firm would full responsibility for muck-ups, and the money used to make things whole again came out of your pocket - not the firm's coffers. The exception to that rule was when the client clearly made an error. Then the firm would typically eat the cost to make things whole in order to keep the client happy. It's probably not as stressful as a doctor conducting surgery or trying to save someone's life on the operating table, but knowing that a mistake that you or your assistant made could cost you thousands or tens of thousands of dollars that you must take care of creates a different level of stress. You've heard the expression "we all make mistakes" - well, I made a few over 25 years, as did my assistants (who I was responsible for). Fortunately our combined errors were relatively small to make whole, as in under $1000 a pop. I paid an average of $500 back to the firm over the years. It's not a terrific amount of money - until you add it all up over the years!

Many of my former colleagues throughout my working years had very large errors done by themselves or their assistants or by both.

Debts had to be paid and people were usually fired. The turnover ratio of employees at my office was high.

Work life wasn't always scary or stressful as I made it sound. In fact, there were by far many, many more good times than not. But you had to be on your game almost all the time. And unfortunately, the power of fewer dark times in the office outweighed (in terms of stress) all the good times.

I mention all of this to the reader because like most retirees, I did in my time at work. I worked hard, got paid, paid for mistakes, paid taxes, etc. Some days were better than others. I dealt with enough work related stress to last two lifetimes. I put up with with workplace politics, employees stealing, cheating clients, lies, bullying, scandal, secrets, and so much other crap. Perhaps you can relate. But that is all over and done with.

I am retired now. And as a retiree, I want to keep my retirement income investing as simple and stress free as possible. As a retiree, I don't want to be constantly in front of a computer monitor, or watching quote screens all day long, and constantly thinking how to grind out every last penny that I can.

This reflection is being shared with you, the reader, because there were some comments about how I could make even more income by buying stocks and selling short dated calls and repeat or selling covered puts, or doing this or doing that.

While I appreciate those comments and it seemed readers were trying to help, I had already thought out many different income investing strategies over the years, and ultimately decided on my present income strategy - which I have been using for many years. I have been around for a long time, and I have seen and have experienced enough investment strategies. Now I want to keep my retirement income investing as simple and stress-free as possible.

To accomplish this, I utilize the K.I.S.S method with my income investments. Buy, Write, Collect, Repeat. Once I buy a stock and write covered calls on the position, that's it. Not to say that I totally ignore the position or my portfolios, but I'm not tracking every single tick of every stock anymore, nor am I making transaction after transaction after transaction.

I am well aware that I could make even more income if I converted some of my time in retirement into a trading gig and grinded out the trading and the numbers for some extra bucks. But that's not how I want to spend my retirement time.

My retirement time is about giving back to others, teaching, learning, spending more time with friends and family, traveling, and other fun things.

I do not treat my retirement income investing as a full-time job, not even a part time job.

Rather, I consider my retirement income investing as simply the creation of different income streams that pay me income all year long. For the most part, I let those income streams flow on their own. I keep an eye on them every now and then - mostly to track when the next dividend is coming - but at this stage of the game of life, my retirement is most importantly about enjoying life to its fullest, or just relaxing.

Next article will be about another retirement investing topic or income stock, or something like that, but I hope after reading this article, readers will have a better understanding of my retirement income investing strategy.

AND FINALLY...

