Oracle: The Focus On The Cloud Will Pay Off

Compared to other growth players in the cloud market Oracle is trading at a low valuation, which makes shares attractive at the current level.

Oracle (ORCL) is successfully reinventing itself as a cloud-focused software company with a solid recurring revenue stream. The business's high cash flows, which are continuing to grow, will allow for ever increasing shareholder returns, which, coupled with an inexpensive valuation, make Oracle attractive at the current level.

From a more hardware-focused company, Oracle has been shifting towards a business model that is more software, and especially on-premise and cloud-centered, which has several advantages:

Software companies have lower capital expenditures due to less manufacturing equipment and plants being needed, and, on average, software-focused companies are able to generate higher margins than hardware businesses. During the most recent quarter, Oracle once again showed strong growth rates in on-premise software and cloud (up nine percent year over year), which more than offset the drop in the company's hardware revenues (down five percent year over year).

Due to the higher total sales, driven especially by cloud SaaS growth of more than sixty percent, Oracle has improved operating leverage, which, together with a sales mix that consists of a higher amount of software revenues, allowed for solid margin expansion.

Oracle's operating margin (non-GAAP) rose to a quite high level of 41%, which allowed for earnings per share growth of twelve percent compared to the prior year's quarter. Oracle's management states that the growth in its cloud business will be a key driver of the company's results going forward, too:

The sustained hyper-growth in our multi-billion dollar cloud business continues to drive Oracle’s overall revenue and earnings higher and higher,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. “In Q1, total revenues were up 7%, GAAP EPS was up 19%, and non-GAAP EPS was up 12%. Oracle is off to a very, very strong start in FY18.”

The growth in Oracle's cloud business will likely continue at a strong pace going forward, as the total cloud market is poised to expand rapidly in the next couple of years: Gartner believes that the worldwide public cloud market will grow by 18% this year and the growth beyond 2017 will be sizeable as well, as Forbes reports that the cloud computing market will grow at an annual growth rate of 19% through 2020. Since Oracle has been able to grow its sales in the cloud market at a much faster pace than the market growth rate in the most recent quarters, partially due to new offerings and partially due to attractive pricing, I believe that investors can expect that the growth rate will continue to be higher than the cloud market growth rate overall - cloud sales growth of 20% to 30% going forward seems not unrealistic at all.

The growth of Oracle's sales, combined with rising margins due to an increasing portion of higher-margined software sales and low capital expenditures due to a shift away from hardware, has made Oracle's cash flows rise considerably over the last couple of quarters:

ORCL Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Operating cash flows over the last year totaled $14.8 billion and free cash flows totaled $12.6 billion - in the last quarter alone operating cash flows grew by 12% and free cash flows totaled $6.1 billion in Q1. With these proceeds, which are poised to grow further, Oracle could easily ramp up its pace of shareholder returns going forward:

ORCL Dividend data by YCharts

Over the last three years, Oracle's dividend was raised from $0.12 per share per quarter to $0.19, but the dividend yield remains relatively low at 1.6%. Oracle has shrunken its share count from 4.5 billion to 4.28 billion over the same time as well, but recently the share count has started to grow again, due to shares being issued to management and employees as a form of compensation.

Due to the fact that Oracle has a very strong balance sheet, the company could easily increase the amount of cash it returns to its owners substantially: Oracle has $67 billion in cash and equivalents, substantially more than the $48 billion in long-term debt that is currently on Oracle's balance sheet. With a big net cash position, Oracle could easily start to spend the majority of its high cash flows on shareholder returns, preferably through fast dividend increases coupled with buybacks that offset the dilutive issuance of shares to the company's employees.

If Oracle chose to spend $10 billion of its free cash flows on dividends and buybacks over the next year, the company could raise its dividend by another 26% (same as the most recent dividend increase) to $0.24 per share per quarter (which would mean a dividend yield of 2.0%), slightly more than the market average, and at the same time Oracle could repurchase $6 billion worth of shares, which would lead to a three percent reduction in the company's share count.

To summarize: Oracle is successfully transforming its operations to a cloud-centered software business, which drives the company's sales, margins and cash flows. Due to the fact that Oracle has a very strong balance sheet, a substantially higher amount of those already high cash flows could get returned to the company's owners in the future, via more dividend increases and stock repurchases.

The above makes Oracle quite attractive, especially when we factor in that Oracle is not trading at an expensive valuation at all:

ORCL P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Based on earnings estimates for the current year (FY 2018) as well as for next fiscal year, Oracle is the cheapest application software company by far, with its forward earnings multiple of 16.6 being 25% lower than that of the cheapest peer SAP (SAP).

Oracle is trading at an earnings yield of six percent based on estimates for the current year (keep in mind that Oracle is usually performing better than what analysts are forecasting, the company has beaten the analyst consensus by 10% on average over the last year), which would seem like a fair valuation for a company with stagnant earnings growth in the current environment (low interest rates and high valuations for stocks). For a company that generates double-digit earnings growth and that has a significant net cash position on top of that, the current valuation seems low, compared to peers as well as compared to the broad market, which underlines my belief that Oracle is worthy of a closer look at the current level.

Bottom line

Oracle is successfully establishing a strong position in the huge and steadily growing cloud market, and that has a positive effect on all of Oracle's financials: From growing sales to margin expansion and rising cash flows Oracle benefits from its cloud-focused strategy, and the company could easily start to pay out a rising amount of cash to its owners via higher shareholder returns.

That, coupled with a low valuation (for a high growth company, that is) and a strong balance sheet, makes Oracle's shares worthy of a closer look for long-term focused investors.

