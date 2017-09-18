Magna International: Deeply Undervalued With 60% Upside Potential

Investment thesis

Magna International (MGA) is a deeply undervalued stock with greater than 60% upside potential, and an attractive 2.2% dividend yield growing at between 10% and 20% per year. Through capital investments and strategic acquisitions, MGA is well-positioned in the two main growth areas of the automobile industry, 1) driver assistance/autonomous vehicle systems, and 2) hybrid and fully electric vehicle components. MGA is one of the few automotive companies that survived the 2008-2009 recession without being forced into bankruptcy, due to management’s ability to regularly invest in capital improvements and acquisitions while maintaining a low and sustainable debt burden - a trend that continues to the present day. MGA recently revamped its executive compensation program bringing it closer in line with company performance and value creation instead of short-term stock returns. Taken as a whole, MGA is one of the most attractive investments in the auto-parts sector at the moment.

What is Magna International’s business model?

MGA is a global supplier of automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components. MGA has the capabilities to produce almost any component needed including body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems. Their manufacturing capabilities are so extensive that they can build entire cars, and recently announced contracts with BMW and Jaguar Land Rover to do just that. MGA is well suited to meet the changing landscape of the auto market. They manufacture a variety of driver assistance systems including cameras and sensors (ultrasonic, RADAR, and Li DAR), that are used in current vehicles and form the core building blocks for the autonomous vehicles of the future. MGA is also well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for fully electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Their recent acquisition of powertrain manufacturer GETRAG will further enhance their capabilities in this area.

According to their 2016 annual report, a majority of their sales are to six customers: General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Fiat Chrysler, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen. MGA recognizes that their business with Japanese, Korean and Chinese-based is lagging. While they are working on expanding their footprint in Asia, they are not certain that they will be able to make significant inroads. As the Asian auto market expands, successfully expanding in this market will be MGA’s key challenge moving forward.

While MGA is well-positioned for future growth, the automobile industry is cyclical. The last nadir of the industry occurred during the great recession (2008-2009) and caused the bankruptcy of several major car manufacturers, including General Motors and Chrysler. As car sales plummeted in the recession, auto parts manufacturers were hit hard. MGA was fortunate and survived without going into bankruptcy. However, their revenue, profitability, and dividends all took significant hits during the recession. Over the last several years, there has been a boom in auto sales, providing economic tailwinds to MGA and other auto parts manufacturers. These tailwinds will not last forever, and eventually, the auto industry, and MGA with it, will slow down.

How is Magna International management compensated?

Corporate executives get paid generously - some would say obscenely - for their work. They’re human just like the rest of us, so it is reasonable to expect them to guide their company in ways that give them the best performance reviews and the highest bonuses.

Prior to 2017, management’s long-term bonus was based on total shareholder return (TSR) relative to a number of peer competitors within the auto part sector and S&P/TSX60 companies in general. I am not a fan of compensation based exclusively on TSR, as it encourages value-destroying activities (questionable mergers and acquisitions, excessive share buybacks, unsustainable dividend policies, etc.) so long stock price is pushed upwards. Thankfully, companies are moving towards compensation packages that include a mix of metrics, and are better aligned with company performance. MGA is no exception.

Starting in 2017, MGA has completely reworked its management compensation guidelines (2017 Proxy statement). Now the long-term compensation plan is based off of both return on invested capital (ROIC) and TSR. MGA has also introduced the potential for performance based stock units (PSU) to have a 0% payout if company performance falls below specified thresholds, and put a hard cap of 200% on the number of PS’s awarded for superior performance.

The new compensation plan is not perfect, but it’s a big improvement over the previous plan and it will better align management’s goals with those of shareholders, and encourage value creation.

How does Magna International create value for shareholders?

There are four ways that a company can return value to their shareholders. First, they can reinvest in the business via capital expenditures. Second, they can pay dividends. Third, they can engage in share buybacks. Finally, they can engage in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. To get a feel for how MGA spends its money, I graphed yearly data, taken from the statement of cash flows, on how much MGA spends on each of these four options.

MGA’s spending on capital improvements (demonstrated as investments in property, plant, and equipment investments in the graph below) has been gradually increasing since 2007. According to the annual report, capital improvement investments were made to refurbish or replace worn out equipment, improve plant productivity, and purchase new equipment needed to fulfill future manufacturing needs. MGA’s focus on capital improvements in addition to share buybacks or dividends, suggests that management is focused on creating long-term value, which, if successful, will result in share price appreciation and plenty of free cash flow to support a stable and increasing dividend.

MGA has been consistently increasing its dividend each year since 2010. The dividend has been growing at between 10% and 20% per year, and the total amount of money paid out as dividends has been increasing since 2010 as well. Currently, the yield is around 2.2%, which is a below the S&P500 average but is one of the better yields in the auto parts industry. Ultimately, dividends are secondary to the fundamentals. Strong fundamentals create a long runway for price appreciation and continued dividend growth.

Share buybacks took center stage in 2007, and again in 2013 and 2014. From 2012 through 2016, MGA repurchased about 16% of its shares. While I am not a fan of share buybacks, as many researchers believe them to be an exercise in value extraction rather than value creation, I do not consider MGA’s program to be excessive. As a comparison, consider two companies I recently reviewed. The auto parts manufacturer Lear (NYSE:LEA), and the specialty chemicals company LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) reduced their share counts by about 34% and 29%, respectively, over a similar time period.

In 2015, MGA entered into a partnership agreement with Xingqiaorui in China, and acquired Stadco in the UK, to further increase their manufacturing footprint.

In 2016, MGA completed its acquisition of GETRAG, a global supplier of transmission systems that supplies North American, European, and Asian automobile manufacturers. GETRAG’s experience in developing powertrain systems for hybrid and full electric vehicles will better position MGA to benefit from long-term trends in the auto industry. MGA’s management believes that the future of automobiles lies in increased electrification (shift towards hybrids and full electric), safety (driver assistance systems), autonomy (self driving cars), and connectivity (vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure communications). They have stated that they will continue to make capital investments and strategic acquisitions to ensure that they are able to remain a market leader in these areas.

Now that we have a sense for MGA’s priorities when it comes to returning value to shareholders, let’s begin our look at the company’s fundamentals.

Is Magna International making money?

When evaluating a company, I start with the income statement. From 2010 onward, revenue, operating income, and net income have been on the rise. Free cash flow has also been increasing, but in an uneven fashion.

Decreases seen across the board in 2008 and 2009 were due to the great recession and the subsequent collapse of the auto industry. It’s worth mentioning that while MGA took a big hit, it stayed solvent while auto parts manufacturers like Lear and Delphi (DLPH) headed straight into bankruptcy.

From 2010 onward, the auto industry as a whole has seen a boom in revenue and income. As we will discuss in more detail later on, MGA lacks a moat, so it’s reasonable to say that MGA’s performance over the last few years has been driven by trends in the overall industry.

Looking forward, MGA’s future performance will depend on two factors. First, can it meet the demand for driver assistance systems and hybrid and full electric automobile components. I think MGA is well-positioned to accomplish this. Second, how will an upcoming slowdown in the auto industry affect MGA? I don’t like to predict macroeconomic trends, but there will be a slowdown in the auto industry eventually. Given that MGA remained solvent throughout the great recession, I’m confident that they will be able to do so again in a future recession.

But in order to determine whether MGA is a good investment, we need to dig deeper into its business efficiency and profitability.

How efficient of a business is Magna International?

When searching for investment opportunities, I look for efficient business practices and formidable economic moats (otherwise known as competitive advantage). These are the hallmarks of companies that can consistently deliver above average returns. In this section and the next, we’ll examine MGA’s efficiency and profitability.

We begin evaluating MGA’s efficiency by looking at gross margin (shown as % revenue). The two dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values below 20% (yellow dotted line), suggest that a firm is in a fiercely competitive industry. Values between 20% and 40% (green dotted line) suggest a highly competitive industry, and values above 40% suggest the presence of a potential moat.

Currently, MGA’s gross margin sit at approximately 15% and has been slowly growing. There are two points to take away from this graph. First, gross margins are low. Based on my rules of thumb above, MGA is in a highly competitive industry. Despite the steady increase in margins, the numbers do not suggest that MGA has a reliable moat.

Next, we’ll look at sales, general, and administrative costs (SG&A; shown as % revenue). Again, the dotted lines represent rules of thumb for the presence of a moat. Values between 30% (green dotted line) and 80% suggest a moderately competitive environment. And, values below 30% suggest the presence of a moat.

SG&A for MGA is tiny. If you look closely, you’ll see it’s decreasing. Based on my rules of thumb above, both of these features of MGA’s SG&A support the presence of a moat. According to the 2016 annual report, there have been upwards pressures on the total amount spent on SG&A due to increasing costs associated with acquisitions, labor, and currency exchange rates, but these are small in comparison to MGA’s revenue increases. Given how low SG&A costs are, it’s unlikely that MGA will be able to make substantial improvements in the future.

Looking at the earnings before taxes (EBT) margin, a metric that removes the effects of state and local taxes on earnings, we see general trends upwards starting in 2010 that mimics those seen with gross margins, operating income, and net income.

The takeaway from this set of metrics is that MGA operates in a highly competitive space but has been able to consistently increase its margins and may be in the process of digging a narrow moat.

How profitable is Magna International?

Three profitability ratios are commonly examined when evaluating a company. Return on assets (ROA) measures profitability relative to total assets. Return on equity (ROE) measures profitability relative to shareholder equity. Return on invested capital measures how efficiently a company uses its invested capital to generate profit, and is considered the best of these ratios.

Like the profitability measures above, these ratios are used to help determine the presence of a moat and can be used to judge the profitability of MGA relative to its industry. The green dashed lines drawn at 10% for ROA, 15% for ROE, and 15% for ROIC are rules of thumb, where values above these bars suggest the presence of a moat. The orange dotted lines represent the industry averages (pulled from Aswath Damodaran’s awesome collection of data) for these ratios.

It is at this stage of our analysis where we should begin to pay attention to share buyback programs, as they can introduce distortions into profitability measures and other fundamentals that value investors us to assess stocks. From 2012 through 2016, MGA repurchased about 16% of its shares. I do not consider this to be an excessive repurchase, and therefore I don’t feel we need to worry about it moving forward.

All three profitability measures (ROA, ROE, and ROIC) were in the low single digits in 2008 and into the negatives in 2009. Given the magnitude of the great recession, this is to be expected. MGA survived the great recession, and all three profitability measures exhibited robust growth from 2010 onward.

Both ROA and ROE look great on the graphs below. They were growing steadily from 2010 until 2015, but have since leveled off. ROA is consistently above the industry average and is flirting with my 10% rule of thumb suggesting a moat. In recent years, ROE has been well above my 15% rule of thumb and running neck and neck with the industry average.

Finally, for ROIC, MGA has been above my 15% rule of thumb for the last several years, suggesting the presence of a moat. But it is unlikely that MGA has a true moat as ROIC appears to be well below the industry average. How can MGA have a moat if ROE and ROIC are not able to consistently beat the industry averages?

The takeaway from this section is that MGA is profitable, but does not have a moat. MGA’s profitability has likely been driven by the post-recession boom in the auto industry as a whole. The auto industry is cyclical and when the current boom ends, MGA’s profitability will likely drop.

Having reviewed MGA’s profitability and efficiency, it’s time to move on to everyone’s favorite four letter word: debt.

What is Magna International’s debt burden?

Revenue, profitability, and moats all take a hit when serious competition arises or when the economy heads into a recession. Creditors don’t care about economic downturns. Debts must still be paid. Companies with lower debt burdens have greater resilience and flexibility when hard times hit. With that in mind, we now turn our attention to MGA’s debt.

First, let’s look at the numbers. To begin with, MGA’s total long-term debt shot up in 2015 (upper left panel of figure below). So what is MGA using all this debt for? In the words of the annual report, “these offerings were used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, as well as the acquisition of GETRAG.” So most of the debt has gone towards funding capital improvements and to fund their acquisition of the powertrain manufacturer GETRAG. This appears to be a very reasonable use of debt that is well aligned with MGA’s core competencies and will likely keep MGA competitive in the future.

So next question, is the debt manageable? To answer that, we’ll look at both the debt to equity ratio and the financial leverage ratio. The debt to equity ratio compares the amount of equity to the amount of debt. The financial leverage ratio compares a company’s assets to its equity. This may seem like an odd way to measure debt, but keep in mind that assets equals debt plus equity. So as equity decreases in proportion to debt, the ratio increases.

The debt to equity ratio has risen in response to the additional debt that MGA has taken on, but it is only around 0.25, which is well below the 0.8 industry average. The financial leverage ratio has increased as well, but only minimally suggesting that despite taking on some additional debt, MGA’s capital structure has remained essentially the same.

Overall, MGA’s low debt burden allows it a lot of flexibility to either initiate another strategic acquisition or to fund additional capital improvements to its existing facilities.

Just as important, MGA’s low debt burden provides safety and maneuverability in the face of another recession or slowdown in the auto parts sector. In highly cyclical industries, those companies with the lowest debt have the best chance of surviving the inevitable downturns. Although MGA has more debt on the books now than in 2008, the current debt burden remains low enough that I have less worries about MGA making it through the next recession.

Are Magna International’s per share earnings and cash flow growing?

Looking at company-wide measures of profitability tells us a lot. But as shareholders, we only own a fraction of the company, so it behooves us to examine a few items on a per share basis as well.

The first graph in the below panel shows the number of shares outstanding. From 2012 through 2016, MGA has repurchased about 16% of its shares. The share repurchase program will likely continue as long business conditions remain good.

The next two graphs show earnings per share (EPS) and free cash flow (FCF) per share. Both of these graphs mirror the growth seen in the earlier net income and free cash flow graphs.

While EPS is derived from net income, they do not necessarily grow at the same rate. EPS can be reduced by dividends paid on preferred (not common) stock, or increased by share buyback programs. Even small buyback programs can have noticeable effects on EPS. To get an idea of the magnitude of this effect, we can compare the growth in net income to the growth in EPS. From 2012 to 2016, net income has increased by 41.7% (7.2% annually), while EPS increased by 69.7% (11.2% annually). If we are trying to infer the true growth rate using EPS, we are overestimating it by about 50%. This will be important later when we get into the valuation models.

But more on that in a little while. First, a brief discussion of dividends.

How is Magna International’s dividend health?

As we complete our survey of MGA’s fundamentals, it’s finally time to talk about dividends. I prefer to discuss dividends last, because if the fundamentals don’t excite you, the dividend history is irrelevant - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

For dividends, I focus on sustainability and growth. As a proxy for sustainability, I use the dividend payout ratio as calculated first using EPS, and then using FCF per share.

Due to the recession of 2008-2009, MGA’s EPS dropped precipitously and even into the negatives, as such the EPS based payout ratio is not reliable for these two years and is not shown.

Excluding the two years of the recession, MGA has kept its EPS based payout ratio at approximately 20%. FCF based payout ratio has been highly variable, but has been a bit below 25% for most years. The variability in the FCF based payout ratio is consistent with the variability seen in both total FCF and per share FCF that we discussed above.

The lower left graph below shows the amount of dividends per share that MGA has paid out each year. MGA was forced to cut the dividend in 2009 due to the recession, but resumed regular dividend increases within a year.

Dividend growth in 2010 and 2011 was incredibly high, exceeding 200% as MGA exited the recession and brought its dividend back up to previous levels (see note below). From 2012 onward, MGA’s dividend growth has been between 10% and 20% per year (trendline is around 14%). Based on the payout ratios, the dividend is safe. There is also plenty of room for additional dividend growth. Barring a repeat of the great recession, the dividend should also remain safe in the face of an economic slowdown.

Note: On the dividend growth graph, there was no growth in 2009 as the dividend was cut. In 2010 and 2011, the dividend grew at over 200%. I did not include these outliers on the graph as I felt they would be misleading for showing the trend.

Magna International valuation panel

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, it’s time for exercises in valuation. But first a few caveats. Much like dividends, if the fundamentals of a stock don’t excite you, the valuation is pointless - you shouldn’t be buying the stock.

I approach valuation by employing several different methods, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. The more agreement between the results, the more confidence I have that my valuation reflects reality.

Historical valuation model

The first approach is a relative valuation of MGA vs its historical valuation. Five valuation ratios will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF), and Dividend Yield (if present). In the graph below we assume that MGA is a mature company with a relatively stable range of valuation ratios, then we compare the current value to the historical range to get a feel for MGA’s current valuation relative to its past performance.

To explain how the graphs are constructed and interpreted, we’ll walk through the P/E graph. I began by determining the high and low P/E value for each of the last 10 years. This was done by dividing the lowest and highest stock prices during a given year by the stock’s reported earnings for that year. Then I took the median of the past 10 years for the annual low P/Es (the green horizontal line) and the annual high P/Es (the red horizontal line). The x-axis of the graph is drawn at the midpoint between the two medians. If the current P/E (the blue diamond) is closer to the red line, the more overvalued the stock may be based on its historical highs. If the current P/E is closer to the green line, the more undervalued the stock may be relative to previous lows.

The same process applies to P/B, P/S, and P/FCF. For dividend yield, higher dividends are associated with lower stock prices (remember dividend yield = annual dividend / stock price), so the graph appears flipped, with higher numbers representing undervaluation and lower numbers representing overvaluation.

Of the five historical valuation metrics examined, P/E, P/FCF, and Dividend Yield are in undervalued territory. P/B and P/S are both in overvalued territory.

In summary, three out of five historical valuation metrics suggest that MGA is currently undervalued.

Competitor valuation model

The second approach is a relative valuation of MGA’s current valuation multiples to those of competitors in the same sector. In these graphs we can see how MGA stacks up against similar companies, and how this family of companies compares to the S&P500 average (the solid black line), which approximates the market as a whole and serves as the reference. The green shaded area is undervalued vs the S&P500 and the red shaded area is overvalued. The orange dashed line indicates the industry average. Competitor companies are shown as black dots and MGA is the blue diamond.

Four metrics will be examined: Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio, Price to Book (P/B) ratio, Price to Sales (P/S) ratio, and Dividend Yield.

For competitor companies, I selected Delphi (DLPH), Lear (LEA), Gentex (GNTX), BorgWarner (BWA), and Genuine Parts Corp. (GPC).

For P/E, P/B, and P/S, MGA is undervalued compared to all competitor companies. MGA is also well below the industry average for all three of these ratios, and well below the S&P500 average for two (P/E and P/S). For P/B, MGA is only slightly below the S&P500 average.

For dividend yield, MGA is the second most undervalued company among the six examined. MGA is also undervalued vs the industry average. MGA is only overvalued compared to the S&P500 average yield and GPC’s yield.

To summarize, based on the competitor valuation model, MGA is currently undervalued.

Discounted cash flow (DCF) model

Having examined two different flavors of relative valuation, it’s time to take a crack at a discounted cash flow valuation, which allows us to estimate the intrinsic value of MGA based on initial assumptions about MGA’s future growth and discount value.

The table below is a DCF matrix. By looking at an array of different estimations at once, we can base our decisions about over or under valuation on a range of assumptions instead of just one. These can be a bit complex at first glance, so let’s walk through it together.

First, let’s look at just the numbers. The box in the center of the grid below shows the intrinsic value of MGA based on the key assumptions outlined below.

EPS of $5.53, current EPS according to Yahoo! Finance.

Discount rate of 10%.

Initial growth rate of 7% per year for 3 years. This is a conservative estimate that approximates the growth in net income rather than the 11% growth in EPS. Also, the auto industry will have to slow down at some point, so let’s assume it takes another three years for that to happen.

Terminal growth rate of 2%. Chosen to match the approximate annual growth of the US economy.

Each cell in the table corresponds to an intrinsic value computed by using different combinations of growth rates and discount rates. As we move horizontally, the assumed initial growth rate increases or decreases in 10% increments. As we move vertically, the assumed discount rate increases or decreases in 10% increments.

Cells towards the top right represent optimistic estimates (higher initial growth and lower discount rate), will give higher intrinsic values and be more likely to suggest undervaluation. Cells towards the lower left represent skeptical estimates (lower growth and higher discount rates).

The column on the far left represents a worst case scenario, and is based on a 0% (zero) initial growth rate. Intrinsic values presented in this column will probably be low and unappealing, but if you want to take a highly skeptical view of a stock, this column is your guide.

Now that we have our intrinsic values calculated, we need to discuss margin of safety. A margin of safety is the difference between the estimated intrinsic value of the stock and the current market price. Remember that intrinsic values are based on mathematical models. They are a guide pointing us in the (hopefully) right direction, not a true indication of what a stock should be worth. So it's not enough to say that the intrinsic value is higher than the stock price. We need to ask how much higher does the intrinsic value need to be for us to start being confident that the stock is undervalued.

In the table, margin of safety is represented by the red and green shading that appears in each cell. The minimum margin of safety that I am willing to accept to believe that a stock is undervalued is 20%, which is indicated by white shading. As the intrinsic value increases above the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become green. The deeper the green shading, the higher the margin of safety. As the intrinsic value decreases below the 20% margin of safety threshold, the cells become red.

A quick example of how this works: MGA is currently trading at 51.01, a 20% margin of safety is added giving us 61.212. Green shading starts when the intrinsic value is predicted to be at least 61.212 and gets deeper as the estimated intrinsic value moves up. When the estimated intrinsic value is less than 61.212, the cell gets red shading and as intrinsic value decreases the red shading gets deeper.

Using our base assumptions, MGA has an intrinsic value of around $80, which implies a nearly 60% margin of safety. Looking at the matrix as a whole, almost every cell is shaded green. Even the most pessimistic estimates (0% growth for 3 years and a 12% discount rate) still leaves us with a 10% margin of safety. Based on this model, it looks like MGA is deeply undervalued.

Reverse dividend discount model

Let’s partake in one more adventure in valuation modeling. This time we’re going to use a two-stage dividend discount model. Also, we’re not going to try to predict the future with this model. Instead, we’re going to determine what inputs give us the current market price of the stock. Once we’ve done that, we’ll have some idea of the assumptions that the market has already baked into MGA’s price.

For the two-stage dividend discount model, the following key assumptions produced an intrinsic value of $47.80 - pretty close to the current price.

Current dividend: $1.05 per Morning star.

Discount rate of 10%. Typical discount rate used in dividend discount models. Approximates the annual return of the market as a whole and represents the minimum return many dividend growth investors like to see.

Initial dividend growth rate of 14% per year for 4 years. This is on par with MGA’s previous dividend growth so I consider it a reasonable estimate.

Terminal dividend growth rate of 7% per year. This is reasonable compared to other traditional dividend growth companies.

If we assume that the market price is a correct approximation of MGA’s intrinsic value, then the market expects the dividend to grow at 14% per year for 4 years, then drop down to a terminal growth rate of 7% per year.

These growth estimates are reasonable. Over the last several years, the dividend has been growing at about 14% per year. MGA has a low enough payout ratio for dividend growth to easily continue at the current pace for another 4 years. So this model suggests that MGA is fair valued.

Review and conclusions

Now that we’ve finished our analysis of MGA, lets see how the company stacks up against my six principles of investing.

1. Clear and understandable business model and corporate objectives?

Yes. MGA is a massive manufacturer of auto parts that is positioning itself through capital investments and acquisitions to remain competitive as the auto industry shifts towards increased electrification and greater fuel efficiency. I like MGA’s focus on using capital for property, plant, and equipment investments and I believe that their acquisition of GETRAG will pay off in the future. Finally, I like MGA’s new management compensation plan which I feel is focused on true value creation over the long-term.

Looking to the future, MGA is well positioned to meet demands arising from two major trends in the automotive market. First, the increasing demand for driver assistance systems (cameras and sensors) that will form the backbone of the autonomous vehicles of the future. And second, the trend towards partial and fully electric vehicles. MGA’s primary challenge is increasing their market share in Asia.

2. Strong fundamentals?

Yes. I like the consistent increases in revenue, operating income, net income, free cash flow, increasing gross margins and low SG&A percentage. I like that ROA, ROE, and ROIC all meet my rules of thumb, all suggesting that MGA is a profitable company.

3. Wide or growing economic moat?

No. The auto parts industry is a highly competitive space. MGA must compete for business with both other auto parts companies and with in-house manufacturing by the major auto brands. ROA, ROE, and ROIC all suggest that MGA may have a moat, but MGA is not substantially beating the industry average for ROE or ROIC. A company cannot have a moat if it is only as profitable as its competitors.

4. Low debt burden and prudent use of debt?

Yes. MGA appears to be debt adverse and has only recently taken on a modest amount of debt to finance its acquisition of GETRAG. The absolute amount of debt held by MGA is manageable, and MGA’s debt ratios are reasonable.

As mentioned before, automobiles are a cyclical industry, so these trends will not continue forever. I can’t predict when a slowdown or recession will occur, but I can make educated guesses about MGA’s ability to weather a bad economic climate. Based on the relatively low debt load and management’s ability to steer the company through the great recession of 2008-2009, I believe that MGA can tough out a recession.

5. Sustainable and growing dividend?

Yes. MGA has an EPS based payout ratio of about 20% and an FCF based payout ratio of about 25%, leaving plenty of room for dividend growth. Speaking of growth, MGA has been increasing its dividend at between 10% and 20% per year. Even if sales slow down, MGA has room for several years of dividend growth at this pace.

6. Appropriate valuation?

Yes. MGA appears deeply undervalued. Four different valuation models were tested, three suggested that MGA was undervalued, while one suggested that it was fair valued. In the historical valuation model, three out of five metrics suggested undervaluation. In the competitor valuation model, three out of four suggested undervaluation. In the DCF model, almost every combination of EPS growth rate and discount rate tested suggested that MGA was undervalued. Finally, when I ran a backwards-looking dividend discount model to determine what growth estimates were baked into the stock price, it suggested that MGA may be fair valued.

Buy, sell, or hold MGA?

Buy.

Based on the above analysis, MGA is a buy. It meets five out of my six buy criteria. While MGA does not have a moat, it is a very profitable company, with solid management and a revamped compensation plan that is better aligned with company performance. MGA is currently deeply undervalued, with plenty of room for both dividend growth and share price appreciation in the coming years.

Long-term investors should be aware that the auto parts industry is cyclical and we may be near the peak. So there is always a chance that a contraction is near. However, as I described above, MGA looks like it can withstand an economic slowdown and still pay dividends, making it a great company for a buy and hold portfolio.

My analysis and strategies are aligned with my values, and meet my investing goals. This may not be true for you. You must do your own research before investing. Your wallet will thank you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha).