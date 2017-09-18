Qualcomm's 4.4% Dividend Yield Is Safe And Its Stock Is Undervalued

Its dividend should be sustainable based on its strong balance sheet, an eventual settlement with Apple, and a healthy growth in its chip business.

Investment Thesis

The share price of Qualcomm (QCOM) fell to a 52-week low on Sept. 8, 2017, before rebounding, but the stock is still traded well below its 52-week high of $71.62. With its royalty dispute with Apple (AAPL) continuing and another OEM customer withholding payment, Qualcomm's cash flow has fallen considerably in the past quarter. This raises the question of whether Qualcomm will be able to continue paying its dividend without a cut.

With our analysis, we believe Qualcomm’s dividend is warranted by its strong healthy balance sheet, the fact that its dispute with Apple will eventually be settled, and an increase in its chip sales that will help boost its cash flow. Its current stock price is attractive based on our valuation calculation.

What Went Wrong?

Qualcomm has been facing headwinds in the past few quarters as Apple and its suppliers continue to withhold its royalty payment. The dispute is due to the payment structure. Under Qualcomm’s term, rather than charging a specific fee for its patents, Qualcomm’s licensing fee is structured as a portion of the wholesale price of each device. This is usually about 2~3% of the device wholesale price. Apple and other OEMs do not believe this is a fair way to charge as smartphones today are more than telephony (most of Qualcomm’s patents are related to telephony), it also includes features such as adaptive touch, facial recognition, complex camera functionalities, etc.

This dispute hurt Qualcomm’s revenue as its royalty revenue accounts for 33% of its total revenue in its fiscal 2016. As a result of payment withholding, its Q3 fiscal 2017 licensing revenue decreased by 42% to $1.17 billion from $2.04 billion in Q3 fiscal 2016. The unfavorable ruling on September 8, which allows Apple and its suppliers to continue to withhold payment until a resolution, caused Qualcomm’s stock to continue to decline before the stock rebounded.

Qualcomm’s total revenue declined despite strong chip demand, as it is not enough to offset the decrease in royalty revenue. The chart below shows Qualcomm’s revenue and its free cash flow. As can be seen from the orange line, Qualcomm’s revenue has been stalled and declined in the past few quarters year-over-year.

As the blue line shows, the company’s free cash flow has declined quarter-over-quarter for three straight quarters. In its past quarter, it has reached negative territory, the first time since Q2 fiscal 2015.

We think Qualcomm is likely to win the dispute as the court is not going to void any existing contracts. However, the fact that it involves multiple courts in different jurisdictions will likely make the legal battle a lengthy one for both sides to fight. In the meantime, Qualcomm will have to wait till the issue is resolved before receiving any royalty payment. Since legal disputes can often drag on for years, it is not surprising that investors rather seek other higher return investments than park their money in Qualcomm. Going forward, Qualcomm may have to remodify its existing model of licensing fee.

Dividend Sustainability

As company’s free cash flow reaches negative territory, it becomes a concern of how long this will last and whether there may be a dividend cut or not.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Qualcomm paid $844 million in dividends in its last quarter. This works out to about $3.38 billion annually if we do not consider stock repurchasing as that will reduce the number of shares outstanding. We know that in its latest quarter, its licensing revenue declined by 42%. Given that another OEM is also withholding payment, we would use a 50% decline in its licensing revenue to calculate our free cash flow estimation. A significant increase or decrease in Qualcomm’s royalty revenue is not going to have a huge impact on the company’s cost of revenue and operating expense. Assuming capital expenditure, SG&A expenses, etc. remain the same, we have an estimate of annual free cash flow of about $3 billion. This is slightly less than its annualized dividend payment.

Because the roughly estimated annualized free cash flow is only slightly less than the dividend payment amount, we are not concerned for three main reasons. First, Qualcomm’s chip sales are expected to grow. In fact, its chip sales grew by 5% in its latest quarter. This will help improve its net income and cash flow. Second, Qualcomm will eventually get its royalty revenue. The amount may be different than what the company originally expected, as it may try to settle the dispute outside of the court. Eventually, it will receive the payment from Apple and the other OEM customer because there is a contract there already. Third, Qualcomm’s balance sheet is healthy enough to fight this dispute. Its total long-term debt to capitalization ratio is 38.3% even after it took a $10-billion long-term debt in the past quarter in anticipation of the NXP acquisition closing. Prior to its previous quarter, its long-term debt was only $9.94 billion.

Future Prospect

Looking forward, we like Qualcomm’s NXP acquisition as it will allow Qualcomm to leverage its chip design in Internet of Vehicles and Internet of Things. As the two areas set to grow rapidly, Qualcomm will be well-positioned to capture the trend. This will also diversify Qualcomm business revenue.

In terms of its royalty revenue, Qualcomm is expected to continue to face headwinds not only from its OEM customers but also from regulatory investigations. For example, China’s investigation in 2015, and South Korea’s in early 2017 that resulted in $873 million in fines. To look at this positively, regulatory investigations and disputes from its OEM customers also reflect Qualcomm’s advanced technology and value in its patent that allows the company the advantage to set up its royalty payment structure and charge higher fees.

Valuation

Now that we have looked at Qualcomm’s free cash flow and its future prospect, we will take a look at its valuation.

Qualcomm has a 5-year average P/E ratio of 18.3x. The consensus of its fiscal 2018 EPS among 20 analysts is an average of $3.38 per share. Using its 5-year P/E ratio average, we arrived at a target price of $61.85. Including its dividend, we have a total return of 22.8%. The average estimate of its FY2018 EPS has taken account of the delay of royalty payments from Apple. Hence, if its dispute with Apple can be ended earlier, Qualcomm’s share price can easily go higher.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Qualcomm’s dividend payment is warranted by the company’s healthy balance sheet, the fact that its dispute with Apple will eventually be settled, and an increase in its chip sales that will help boost its cash flow. With a targeted 12-month total return of 22.8% including dividend, we think Qualcomm’s current share value is attractive. If its dispute with Apple can be resolved with favorable terms, there is likely more room for its stock price to soar.

