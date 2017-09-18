A Monthly Payer That's Hard To Beat; You Gotta' Eat

That thesis is now validated, based on the growing acquisitions for both LAND and FPI.

One of the attractive factors for investing in farmland, from an investment perspective, is the opportunity for consolidation.

Last week while I was in Washington, D.C. (working on Tax Reform articles) I decided to visit the offices of Gladstone Companies. Up until that time, I had never met with the company’s founder and Chairman of the Board, David Gladstone.



Gladstone Companies is a leader in private equity, debt financing and real estate ownership and financing, and the family of public and private investment funds total approximately $2.0 billion. The funds invest in small and medium-sized companies and provide businesses the capital to fund growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations.



Gladstone provides financing across the capital structure from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions. The company provides financing for four public investment vehicles: Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD), Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD), and Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND).



Today I will be writing on Gladstone Land and over the next few days I will provide research reports on all of the other public companies.



While I am not a fan of most externally-managed REITs, I was pleased with my first meeting with David Gladstone. He is clearly knowledgeable with regard to commercial real estate and his passion for “protecting principal at all costs” was evident throughout the hour-long meeting.



On the home page of Gladstone Land’s website the company states,



Thanks to the REIT model, farming has become a more accepted method to gain exposure. Investors are looking to better understand the size and structure of the investable farming asset base and to gain a better understanding of the intricacies of the agriculture investment platform.

One of the attractive factors for investing in farmland, from an investment perspective, is the opportunity for consolidation, given the importance of scale in driving returns from agriculture. That thesis is now validated, based on the growing acquisitions for both LAND and FPI.

Mega Trend: Population is Increasing



Global population continues to increase and is expected to surpass 9 billion people by 2050. This places pressure on farmers to grow more food to feed the extra people each year. There are some who worry that there will be a large-scale famine across the world as the year 2050 approaches.



Jeremy Grantham, founder of GMO, an asset-management firm based in Boston, MA, has indicated that owning farmland is his “first choice” as a long-term investment. Another great investor that encourages investors to own farmland is Jim Rogers, who speaks passionately about owning farmland at investor conferences.



Climate change could also impact the ability to grow food in some parts of the world, and that would place more pressure on the remaining farmland that is able to grow food. The estimated growth of the population (shown below) has the growth rate declining in later years, which some speculate may be due to lack of food.



Mega Trend: Farmland is Decreasing



Globally, the amount of farmland is decreasing relative to the global population. As the population grows, the demand for more farmland to grow food increases, and, at the same time, farmland is being converted to suburban uses.

That pressure drives up the price of farmland. In the United States, there is little land left that can be converted into farmland to grow high-value crops. There is land in other parts of the world that could be improved to farming standards, but the political instability in those regions often limits conversion.



Mega Trend: U.S. Farmland Values are Increasing



As farmland is converted from farming to other uses, the value of the remaining farmland increases. The pressure of feeding an increasing population and the reduction of farmland both serve to drive up the value of farmland and, in return, the rent paid for the remaining farmland growing high-value crops.



A Uniquely-Positioned REIT



Gladstone Land (LAND) owns farmland that is primarily growing the types of food that are found in the produce section of a grocery store. These are what we call “healthy foods” that are eaten within days of being harvested.



Many of these foods are organic, and all are non-GMO. These farms are sustainable farms in which the farmer uses specific farming techniques that preserve the land for future farmers. The US has approximately $2.7 trillion worth of farmland, but only about one-tenth of that land is of the highest quality of farmland that is suitable for growing these healthy foods.



In January 2013, the first farming REIT, Gladstone entered the public markets after completing a $50 million IPO on January 28th. The company had filed for the new IPO on September 18, 2012, after withdrawing its previous registration statement in March 2012.

Gladstone struggled during its first several days of trading, likely due to its 70% tenant concentration with Dole Food Company. However, today LAND owns 59 farms (282 parcels) with 54,340 total acres in 7 states, valued at approximately $461 million, and all farms are 100% leased.



Gladstone Land has a diversified portfolio with 70 farms in 8 different states that are leased to 44 different, unrelated farmers who grow a wide variety of crops.



One way to lower risk is to diversify the location of the farms owned. Within every state, there are multiple growing regions. For example, in California, there may be as many as several hundred different growing regions. Each one will have a different micro climate, different water availability and different soil. Due to there being so many different growing regions, LAND can achieve strong diversification by owning farmland in 7 states.



As time goes by, LAND intends to add more states and more growing regions. The number of farms is often put forth as proof of diversification, but to be more accurate about diversification, one should look at the number of tax parcels, since a parcel could be bought and sold (and thus farmed) independent of the other parcels in the farm. LAND is currently seeking farms in many other states.

LAND believes that California farms are some of the most productive in the world, and they are also some of the most expensive. According to the USDA, in 2015, California had the most profitable agriculture year in the history of the state, producing approximately $10 billion in farm products. One characteristic of California that makes it a prime growing region for fruits and vegetables is its dry climate.



Some people worry about the availability of water in California, and it is true that land without water is not desirable as farmland.

However, all of the farms owned by LAND have their own wells onsite, and many have turnouts for the city’s water processing plants. For example, Watsonville, CA, has two processing plants that takes the effluent from the city and processes it into potable water suitable for drinking and irrigation.

This means the farmer can use either the on-site well water or the water from the processing plants. Many coastal California cities have water processing plants that turn ocean water into drinking water. Primarily for that reason, most of LAND’s California farms are on the coast. In addition, almost all past water restrictions in the state have since been lifted.

As farmland is converted from farming to other uses, the value of the remaining farmland increases. The pressure of feeding an increasing population and the reduction of farmland drive up the value of farmland, and in return, the rent paid for the remaining farmland for high-value crops.



LAND acquires high-value farmland and farm-related facilities that it leases to high-quality farmers, primarily on a triple-net lease basis. The company seeks to acquire high-value cropland leased to high-quality farmers, by selecting farms by their type and location.

LAND’s primary focus is acquiring land to be purchased and rented for annual (or more frequent) plantings to grow fresh fruits and vegetables. These crops are grown mostly in California, Florida and adjoining states.

On September 13th LAND announced minimal damage to its farms and farm facilities in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Bill Frisbie, Managing Director of Gladstone Land explained.

"We have spoken to our tenant-partners across the state who reported that crop losses and property damage have been minimal. We are grateful to have come out relatively unscathed, given the strength of this historic storm…”

The Balance Sheet

During Q2-17 LAND’s total assets increased by about $30 million or 8% due to new farm acquisitions, which were funded through a combination of new fixed rate borrowings and the common offering completed in March.

During the quarter LAND obtained an additional $17 million of new long term borrowings from one existing lender and one new lender. On a weighted average basis, these new borrowings carry an effective interest rate at 3.8%, which is fixed for the next seven plus years.

Subsequent to quarter-end, LAND obtained an additional $14 million of new long term borrowings. On a weighted-average basis, these new borrowings carry an effective interest rate at 3.6%, which is fixed for the next six plus years. Also subsequent to quarter-end, LAND raised about $2 million through its common ATM program.

From an overall leverage standpoint LAND’s loan-to-value ratio was just under 61% at Q2-17. Over 87% of total borrowings are currently at fixed rates and on a weighted average basis, these rates are fixed for another 6.5 years.

The overall weighted average effective interest rate on the company’s long term borrowings is currently about 3.2%, which is up slightly, about 8.0 bps from a year ago. Overall, while interest rates have risen, credit remains readily available.

LAND has about $16 million of debt maturities coming due over the next 12 months. However, about $9 million of that is due to the maturity of a bullet loan that is expected to refinance with the existing lender. So removing that maturity, LAND has about $6 million of amortizing principal payments coming due over the next 12 months, which is about 2% of the total debt outstanding.

LAND currently has about $13 million of available funds and the current buying power for straight cash acquisitions is about $30 million. This figure does not factor in the ability to issue new OP units as consideration for purchases.

The Latest Results

LAND’s net income for Q2-17 was approximately $255,000, or about $0.019 per share. The company’s operating revenues increased by 4% from last quarter, primarily due to recent acquisitions. However, as these acquisitions were both completed in the last month of the quarter, LAND expects to see a more significant impact from them in Q3-17.

LAND’s earnings from adjusted FFO Q2-17 was $0.141 per share, which was a 1.7% increase over the previous quarter. The AFFO per share was impacted by the equity offering completed in March as there was essentially a three month drag on earnings before the company was able to reinvest proceeds into new acquisitions in June.

However, Q2 still marked the seventh consecutive quarter in which LAND’s dividend has been fully covered with AFFO. And with the addition of the recent acquisitions, the company expects to see even stronger earnings in the future.

Unlike Farmland Partners (FPI), LAND is not seeing the widespread decline of rents seen in other regions of the U.S.

LAND raised its dividend again to $0.0435 per share per month and over the past 28 months, the company raised the dividend 6 times resulting in an overall increase of 45% (in the monthly distribution rate). LAND’s CEO explained,

“Paying distributions to our shareholders is paramount to our business. And we're a dividend paying company and intend to be that way forever. We've projected good production of income growth for the rest of 2017.”

As mentioned in my recent FPI article,

“FPI is not covering its dividend. This suggests that FPI deserves a higher risk rating as the dividend payout ratio is at 147% and the company is subjected to a cash flow shortfall of around $6 million annualized.”

One Final Note: As mentioned, I met with David Gladstone last week and I was intrigued by his passion for investing and his alignment with investors. The management team owns around 25% of the common shares in LAND – a clear indication that the company is aligned with its investors. Gladstone has owned farms since 1997 and the track record of success is validated by the above-average revenue and profits being generated MONTHLY.

Shares are trading at $12.79 with a dividend yield of 4.1%. I am maintaining a BUY on shares with a Target Price of $13.00. Gladstone Land is a Monthly Payer That’s Hard To Beat Because You Gotta’ Eat.



To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: FAST Graph and LAND Investor Presentations.

Peer: Farmland Partners (FPI)

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.