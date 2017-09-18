9 Straight Weeks Of Speculative Gold Gains Should Worry Bulls As Shorts Finally Increase Their Positions

While we are bearish short-term, these comments emphasize the need to be bullish gold (and inflation) for the longer term.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed another rise in speculative longs for the NINTH straight week with a sizable rise in gold longs. This nine-week streak of consecutive increases in the net-long speculative gold position is now the longest streak in the history of the COT data – which includes gold’s record run in 2011. The speculative gold position is now approaching the all-time net-long position high of 287,000 contracts achieved in July of 2016.

All of this occurred while the gold price actually declined last week during the reporting period, which suggests to us a weakness in the underlying market – speculators seem to be supporting this market while physical sales remain weak. Interestingly, the speculative short position rose last week despite the strong speculative long interest.

One interesting event last week that didn’t get as much financial press coverage as it probably should was the statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking at a Politico forum, in which he emphasized he was more concerned about economic growth and less concerned about inflation. While gold moved on the statement, to us the connotations for future Fed tightening and inflation down the road are clear – we are going to see higher inflation before we get any real economic tightening… at least if the Trump administration has anything to do with it.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report; we are not one of them and so we won’t claim to be the experts on it. What we focus on in this report is the “Managed Money” positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

*Gold price data reflects the COT week (Tues-Tues) not a standard week (Mon-Fri)

For the week, speculative longs increased their positions by a sizable 15,678 contracts, which was the record-breaking ninth straight week of speculative longs adding to their positions. On the short side, speculators increased their positions by 332 contracts which was unusual with such a large increase in speculative longs for the week – are shorts starting to get back into the market?

At a net speculative long position of 265,000 contracts, we are only within a stone's throw distance from the all-time high speculative long position of 287,000 contracts that we saw July of last year – which also represented the peak of last year’s gold price.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by 15,000 contracts to 265,000 net speculative long contracts. We are now approaching some of the all-time highs in gross and net speculative positions – so gold investors need to be wary.

As for silver, the week’s action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line, which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position increased by around 13,000 contracts from a net speculative short position to a net long position of 75,000. Silver speculators are a bit further away from their all-time highs than gold speculators, but are still moving up strongly.

US Treasury Secretary’s Comments on Inflation

One thing for gold investors to note was the statement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking at a Politico forum, in which he emphasized he was more concerned about economic growth and less concerned about inflation:

Although we respect the Fed’s independence, we are concerned about economic growth. We’re doing everything we can -- whether it’s tax reform, whether it’s regulatory relief, whether it’s trade -- to create economic growth. And we’re less concerned about inflation at the moment.

Gold rose on the statement:

We feel that it would have risen much further if it wasn’t so overbought. What the Treasury secretary essentially said was that the administration is going to push for economic growth (as all administrations do); but the fact he mentioned inflation meant that he was emphasizing that there would be no or very little monetary tightening. Since the Fed is tightening because of its concern for inflation, this announcement suggests that the Trump administration is not interested in fighting inflation AND wants the Fed to lighten up on its monetary tightening.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

While in the short term, we remain Extremely Bearish because of the overbought nature of gold (NINE straight weeks of net-long speculative positional gains is certainly overbought), this curious statement by Mr. Mnuchin suggests to us that they will be pushing the Fed to ignore inflation and focus on economic growth (i.e. monetary stimulation).

For us, that is very interesting because despite the lack of ordinary inflation resulting from central bank QE, we still think it will come – and it may come suddenly and not gradually. In fact, in fund manager Hugh Hendry’s final letter to investors he mentions a scenario that we think has a high probability of happening:

This is all the more ominous as the Fed has been reluctant to unwind its balance sheet. The largesse of this program fell to those already wealthy (“the global creditor”) and who had a low propensity to spend: financial markets boomed, less so the real economy. However the legacy of QE plus wage gains would turn this equation on its head. It would distribute incremental dollars to those with a much higher propensity to spend. The boost to monetary velocity from widespread wage increases would start to look much more like the helicopter money that Chairman Bernanke promised back in 2002 and subsequent central bankers dared not distribute. The macro shock would not necessarily be the subsequent inflation but, that by waiting to respond until later, higher policy rates might fail in the first instance to induce a recession setting off a loop begetting higher and higher rates. Let me explain: companies will continue to employ staff, and with wages increasing, it is likely that sales will hold up and, depending on whether they achieve productivity gains or not, corporate profitability might also remain firm. So companies will commit to pay staff more whilst raising prices to meet higher wage and interest payment demands where possible. Like I said, wage or cost push inflation is a very different beast to contain.

Essentially, Mr. Henry is saying that as the money makes its way through the system it will become extremely difficult for the Fed to control the resulting cost push inflation. Not a good scenario for bond investors who put their money in US treasuries trading under 3% - we can only imagine their surprise (and net worth drop) when inflation hits 5, 7, and 10% due to QE finally making its way through the system.

The future for gold is bright BUT in the short term, we are clearly overbought here and we have no choice but to maintain our Extremely Bearish outlook for the short term.

We have no desire to purchase gold at these prices for short-term trading and gold bulls need to be VERY careful here as the two-month long rally in gold prices could reverse rather quickly if physical markets don’t support it – which we haven’t seen yet. Thus, investors should lighten up on gold and silver positions in the ETFs (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc).

But for the long-term, investors in gold should do just fine as inflation is certainly not dead and could show up once again fairly quickly – and it will be hard to contain when it does.

