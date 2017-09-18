The Word Is 'Global'

For decades, now, the financial institutions in the United States have focused on the Fed. There was a good reason to do this, of course, and that is that the Fed was the leading central bank of the world. We dissect each new Fed statement, as compared to the last one, listen to the nuances in the Chairman's voice, and regard the dot-plots as if they were some painting by Michelangelo. This has worked in the past but, I assert, it does not work now.

The world has gone "global." The Fed, in my estimation, is not nearly as important as it once was and this has gone relatively unnoticed by most institutional market participants. We are concentrating far too hard on the Fed these days and not concentrating nearly enough on the actions of the world's other central banks. The focus has shifted and we have not done a very good job of shifting with it. That is my contention.

To put things into the correct perspective, the Fed's $4.471 trillion balance sheet will shrink by $10 billion per month in October and November if the Fed actually follows the plan that it is kind of, sort of, laid out. Putting this maybe-maybe change into context over the same time period, the Bank of Japan and the ECB will continue adding new liquidity amounting to more than $400 billion, according to data supplied by Deutsche Bank. As a result, in the 4th Quarter, global liquidity will increase by some $355 billion should the Fed actually begin their journey to a "Normal" that does not exist, in September or October.

I have made this point before. There is no "New Normal" and no "Old Normal" because the central banks, since the 2008/2009 debacle, have created an economic environment that has nothing "Normal" connected to it. It never existed before. To use the word "Normal" it must have a history to substantiate it.

It is therefore the height of absurdity to think that we are returning to somewhere that never existed before. The central banks created a "Wonderland," a financial make-believe story, if you will, where, using manufactured Capital, interest rates and equity prices are the result of the "Crown of Creation" that the central banks have concocted. We went down the rabbit hole and neither the blue pill or the yellow pill are going to get us back out any time soon.

Oh yes, we talk about earning and P/E multiples and the inflation rate and all of the "Normal" stuff of decades past, but these are not, not, not, in my opinion, the reasons that either interest rates or equity prices are at current levels.

IT'S THE MONEY!

If you do take a "global" perspective then it becomes obvious that the Fed's "unwind" is miniscule, as compared to the other central bank's continuing "wind-up." It's not even close. Consequently, in my view, interest rates will still continue their downward trend and equity prices will continue their upward trend. Nothing of significance will have changed. "Wonderland" remains intact.

Alice: Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here? The Cheshire Cat: That depends a good deal on where you want to get to. Alice: I don't much care where. The Cheshire Cat: Then it doesn't much matter which way you go. Alice: ...So long as I get somewhere. The Cheshire Cat: Oh, you're sure to do that, if only you walk long enough. - Lewis Carroll

In my estimation, you see, the "somewhere" that we have been getting will not be changed, to any material extent, by the Fed's modest curtailment of its balance sheet, if it actually happens at all. The Fed is quite good, you know, about expressing one thing and then not getting around to it, any time soon. Janet may point at Irma and Harvey, those naughty boys and girls, and charge them with delaying her plans. "The wind is at her back," so to speak.

The 10 year Treasury's recent back-up in price and its corresponding higher yield may have been for nothing, and might get reversed, if Irma and Harvey become part of the conversation. These storms have cost the country a pretty penny and it is hard not to notice the effect. It may, in fact, be more negligent to ignore them than to acknowledge their existence. We'll all find out what's "Blowin' in the Wind" when Janet speaks next.

On top of that Jose is "blowing-up" our way and the lovely Maria is following him. I keep waiting for Nancy Pelosi to say that Donald Trump is bringing the wrath of the gods down upon us. They have tried everything else. This may come next.

"I don't like the looks of it," said the King: "however, it may kiss my hand, if it likes." - Lewis Carroll

Moody's Analytics estimates the costs of Irma and Harvey at $150 billion. That is a significant number, by any estimation. If Jose and Maria show up, and "re-gale" us, the number, obviously, will worsen. Corporate earnings, GDP and the insurance companies will surely feel the blow. These forces of nature are going to force the economy, in my opinion. Hunker down.