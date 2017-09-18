More Dividend Power For American Tower

This weekend I was picking up my smoothie and I thought to myself, what REIT represents the “chocolate peanut power plus”?

My daughter told me to try the Chocolate Peanut Power Plus.

A few months ago, Smoothie King opened a new store near my house. At first, I was reluctant to try the new drink, but my daughter insisted that it would be healthy and good at the same time.

How can that be? A smoothie that can promote fitness and taste good, I had to try it.

My daughter told me to try the Chocolate Peanut Power Plus, because as she explained, “it will taste like a chocolate milk shake”. I took one sip and the rest was history, I am now addicted to a daily trip to Smoothie King, and I always order the Chocolate Peanut Power Plus.

It’s true – one Smoothie daily satisfies my hunger and provides me with power to research REITs all day long (.funny.). Seems ironic, I spend my working days and nights trying to find the best REITs to own, by filtering out the companies with the best overall dividend power.

A few weeks ago, I decided to create a list of the 5 best REITs, differentiated by sector, but all sharing the same dividend power characteristics. The acronym for these best-in-class REITs is DAVOS and the companies include Digital Realty (DLR), American Tower (AMT), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Realty Income (O), and Simon Property Group (SPG).

This weekend I was picking up my smoothie and I thought to myself, what REIT represents the “chocolate peanut power plus” within the DAVOS grouping?

All five of these REITs are defined by their unique dividend growth characteristics, but one of them stands out from the rest, and this company is the topic of my article today…

American Tower is a Global Consolidator

In the 2016 Annual Report, American Tower’s CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. explains that “the mobile phone has emerged as an indispensable part of our daily lives. It has evolved from a simple talk and text device to a multi-functional necessity capable of internet access, entertainment, travel, health monitoring, document delivery, and personal navigation, among countless other functions. As these handsets and their capabilities have grown and evolved, so too have the mobile networks upon which they rely.”

Network deployments will consist of multiple layers - traditional macro cell towers provide a blanket of coverage, while underneath this umbrella, a combination of other technologies is deployed to increase network capacity, particularly in dense urban areas.

Macro sites will continue to provide wide area coverage for high mobility users and be the core of wireless networks. Multiple solutions, including DAS, Rooftops, Wi-Fi, and Small Cell networks will complement the coverage provided by towers.

Tower sites continue to be the preferred solution, as they provide the most technologically efficient and cost-effective option for coverage and capacity requirements.

As devices become more advanced, the increasing demand for high-bandwidth applications and higher quality of service result in a narrower range at which signals can be transmitted. As a result, carriers are investing in denser networks.

Cell Tower REITs are more than towers, though they are a network of connectivity. So, when towers are not available, they provide a number of alternative in-building and outdoor solutions that keep people and businesses connected, no matter where activities take them.

Founded in 1995, American Tower is the fastest-growing player in the world of telecommunications infrastructure. The Boston-based company started out as a subsidiary of American Radio and expanded operations in Mexico, Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ghana, and South Africa.

The company announced its intentions to become a REIT in 2010, and after obtaining a private ruling letter from the IRS, the company officially converted to a REIT in January 2012. In the same year, AMT reached a historic milestone of 50,000 communication sites (and also launched operations in Uganda and Germany).

AMT grows to meet demand as the demand for mobile device connectivity is exploding and more sites will be necessary to keep people connected.

AMT's direct peer, Crown Castle (CCI), was a few years late to the REIT game as the company opted to delay the change until it had exhausted all of its net loss carryovers (an accounting adjustment that allows companies to use past operating losses to offset current tax obligations).

CCI began operating as a REIT on January 1, 2015, and the company owns, operates, and manages approximately 40,100 towers and 27,500 route miles of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks in the United States. See my recent article on CCI here.

AMT has a market cap of around $57 billion, and CCI has a market cap of around $36 billion; combined, these two REITs are larger than Simon Property. Again, I selected American Tower (for the DAVOS) for its size and for its reliable dividend growth.

The Growth Machine

U.S. mobile data usage continues to skyrocket, and the average U.S. smartphone user now consumes more than 4.4 gigabytes of mobile data per month, up over 400% from just three years ago.

Further projections suggest that average smartphone consumption is growing another 200%, reaching more than 14 gigabytes per month by the end of this decade. To serve this demand with 4G technology, which is largely delivered through macro tower sites, AMT’s tenants continue to collectively invest around $30 billion per year to improve the quality and expand the capacity of their mobile networks.

AMT expects similar levels of wireless-industry network investment to continue for many years to come based on the limited options for wireless operators to address the exploding demand for mobile bandwidth and signal quality, which are inherently limited by the physics of radio-wave frequency transmission (5G for its first years of wide scale deployment in the 2020s is likely to be limited to an effective transmission radius of 100 to 200 yards). 4G will remain critical, even post-5G introduction:

During the second quarter, AMT’s property revenue grew nearly 15% to $1.64 billion.

AMT’s Organic Tenant Billings Growth was ~8% › U.S. Organic Tenant Billings Growth of over 6% reflects sustained 4G investment activity by key tenants › International Organic Tenant Billings Growth higher than internal expectations due to strength in Latin America and delayed churn in India. International portfolio continues to generate significantly higher organic growth than U.S.

AMT’s adjusted EBITDA grew 17.5% to approximately $1.02 billion in Q2-17. The Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was driven by conversion of a vast majority of organic revenue growth to Adjusted EBITDA, both in the U.S. and in international markets.

AMT’s consolidated adjusted funds from operations increased by over 22% to approximately $725 million. This reflects strong business performance as well as lower than anticipated maintenance CapEx, cash taxes, and cash interest expenses. In addition, consolidated AFFO per share increased by nearly 22% to $1.68, and net income attributable to American Tower Corporation common stockholders increased by more than 114% to $344 million or $0.80 per diluted common share.

AMT extended its track record of delivering compelling growth across all key financial metrics in the second quarter, highlighted by the 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and consolidated AFFO. At the same time, AMT continued to grow its common stock dividend by over 21%, and simultaneously repurchased over $400 million shares.

Powerful Capital Deployment

AMT deployed nearly $1 billion of capital in Q2-17, including approximately $79 million for acquisitions and over $400 million for stock repurchases. The company spent more than $182 million for discretionary CapEx to build new sites, enhance the capacity of existing sites, strategically invest in land, and to bring newly-acquired sites up to AMT standards with start-up CapEx.

AMT also spent about $28 million on non-discretionary maintenance and corporate CapEx, representing about 1.7% of consolidated revenues for the period. In addition, AMT paid about $291 million in common and preferred dividends in the quarter, growing the common dividend by around 21% and the payout ratio to around 38%.

AMT continued to delever and ended the quarter at a last quarter annualized net leverage ratio of 4.5x.

The strength of AMT’s capital deployment strategy continues to be evidenced by its track record of growth across key financial metrics, as well as rising returns on invested capital across the business.

The U.S. ROIC, for example, increased over 1.2% year over year to 11.4%, with international ROIC rising 130 basis points to 10.3%. In both the U.S. and international markets, this ROIC expansion continues to be driven primarily by organic new business growth.

More Dividend Power For American Tower

AMT’s foundation is defined by the high quality, comprehensive U.S. portfolio, which is expected to generate significant organic growth for a number of years to come. The REIT also has an international portfolio of nearly three times the size of its U.S. footprint, including key strategic markets like India, Brazil, Mexico, and Nigeria, that the company expects to provide a turbo charger to the U.S. growth. Together, domestic and international operations form a global presence that is unmatched.

Just take a look at the historical FFO/share performance:

Last week American Tower announced that its board of directors had declared its quarterly cash distribution of $0.66 per share on shares of the company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on October 17, 2017 to such stockholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2017.

American Tower has the best earnings potential of any other REIT in my Infrastructure bracketing:

Now you can see why American Tower leads the way in my DAVOS portfolio:

Not To Fast…

As I said, I love Smoothie King, but it seems that Mr. Market has the same passion for American Tower. Just take a look at AMT compared to the ‘FANG’ stocks:

As you see, Facebook (FB) is up 49% YTD and Netflix (NFLX) is up 47% YTD, while Amazon (AMZN) is up 31% and Alphabet (GOOG) is up 19% YTD. In other words, American Tower is trading in-line with FANG.

Does this mean that AMT is trading as a tech stock?

When comparing American Tower to other Infrastructure REITs, it’s clear that the shares are expensive. What about the dividend yield?

What this tells me is that I selected a terrific REIT for the DAVOS portfolio, but I would not buy American Tower now. There are better alternatives that provide higher yield and better share price appreciation potential. It may be time to try a new flavor like the Immune Builder®Pumpkin Spice.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: FAST Graph and AMT Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.