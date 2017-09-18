OPEC Breaks Down U.S. Shale Growth

Unsurprisingly, OPEC expects the vast majority of tight oil production growth to come from Permian, but the scale of the increase expected is surprising to me.

OPEC disclosed its projections for U.S. tight oil production by shale play, for the first time to the best of my knowledge.

The Organization of Oil Producing Countries ("OPEC") provided the following table in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report ("MOMR") published on September 12:

The above table shows OPEC's 2017 and 2018 forecasts for U.S. shale oil production by play. As far as I know, this is the first time OPEC ever included this table in its MOMR. OPEC also included the following paragraph:

As of June 2017, tight crude continued to grow by 514 tb/d to average 4,674 tb/d and production in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and North Dakota grew from January, while US crude production has grown overall by only 0.33 mb/d. In actuality, US shale output is being offset by large declines in Alaska, the GOM and all other regions. US tight crude would have to exceed the level it had reached throughout the past 6 months. Yet, in the face of stagnating rig counts, declining non-shale productions and lower oil prices, expectations for the current year, y-o-y growth will not exceed for the whole year by more than 0.5 mb/d.

OPEC is projecting US tight oil production to grow by 500 tb/d in 2017 and an even larger 619 tb/d in 2018. I do not find this to be realistic for two primary reasons:

U.S. oil rig count has declined

In my July 14 article, Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, I noted that the U.S. rig count seemed to have peaked at 763, and that it may even be rolling over for a ~100 rig decline during the following three to four months.

As the following graph shows, the U.S. oil rig count subsequently increased by five rigs in four weeks to 768, before rolling over. It's important to note that my "peak rig count" was four to five weeks early for future reference.

The U.S. oil rig count is now 19 rigs lower than its peak of 768. Given the three to four month lag between oil prices and rig count, we may see further declines in the coming weeks. We should also note, however, that oil prices have rebounded significantly in the last two weeks:

Because of this, the U.S. oil rig count may not decline much further, as I explored in my article Don't Get Used To A Declining Rig Count. Additionally, the Drillinginfo Index has continued to show that the oil rig count has remained stable in recent weeks.

Permian growth expectations are unprecedented

As the OPEC MOMR table shows, the vast majority of the U.S. oil production increase is expected from Permian. More specifically, OPEC expects Permian oil production to grow by 410 t/bd in 2017 and 450 t/bd in 2018. The following graph shows how Permian production has evolved in the last decade:

Note that from ~1 m/bd in 3Q11 to ~2.5 m/bd in 2Q17, Permian oil production growth averaged only ~250 t/bd. Even if we calculate the average from ~1.6 m/bd in 3Q14 to 2.5 m/bd in 2Q17, that's only ~300 t/bd, or still very significantly below the increase projected for 2017 or 2018. Further, note that rig productivity (the brown line in the following graph) has continued to decline in recent weeks as Permian oil rig count has stabalized:

Counterargument

Rystead Energy, an independent oil and gas consulting firm, recently noted that it expects "horizontal oil completion activity to increase up to a level of ~900 wells per month for 4Q17 from an average of ~660 wells per month for 2Q17."

Counterargument to counterargument

I note that such an increase in well completion activity would likely increase the U.S. tight oil production even further than OPEC's estimates. I believe, however, that such an increase in well completion activity is less than likely, primarily because:

Well completion requires significant capital outlay (my understanding is that well completion comprises more than half of the total capital cost of a well), Many oil and gas companies have recently cut their capital expenditure guidances for 2017, WTI oil price still remains depressed below $50, Investors have started to shy away from shale companies, Interest rates are expected to rise further, which may deteriorate shale companies' access to capital, Gas-oil ratios are rising, which may point to deteriorating shale well economics as oil produced from a well is worth significantly more than gas, Fracking crew shortage, which has been a limiting factor in shale oil production growth, is unlikely to abate any time soon as the national unemployment rate continues to decline from an already very low level:

Bottom Line

The significant rise expected in U.S. tight oil production for 4Q17 and beyond is historically unprecedented, and it is unlikely in light of several limiting factors I listed in this article.

I also note that even if oil and gas companies were somehow able to increase well completion activity by 36% in 4Q17 from 2Q17, as expected by Rystead Energy, this would also lead to further significant increases in production declines from legacy wells in following months.

For these reasons, I expect U.S. tight oil production growth expectations to prove optimistic.

