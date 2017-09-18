Insys Problems Keep Piling Up

By Parke Shall

There is so much going on in the Insys (NASDAQ:INSY) world that we have trouble keeping up with the news of late. In addition to an article we just wrote days ago, talking about potential generic competition for Subsys, more INSY news has developed and none of it seems to be good for the company. The company's founder was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in "a case accusing six former executives and managers of participating in a scheme that involved bribing doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based drug" and new prescription data that we have obtained from IMS continues to support our case that Subsys may be in jeopardy and, as such, INSY's cash flow stream may also be in jeopardy.



First, a look at the company's legacy legal woes which have stemmed from the alleged illegal sale of its fentanyl spray product. As legal proceedings continue to move forward against former company executives and doctors involved in the kickback scheme, founder and CEO of the company John Kapoor has been named as an undated co-conspirator. CNBC reported,

U.S. prosecutors have identified Insys Therapeutics Inc's billionaire founder as an unindicted co-conspirator in a case accusing six former executives and managers of participating in a scheme that involved bribing doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based drug, according to a court document. John Kapoor, who stepped down as chief executive of Insys in January, was among 80 people prosecutors described as unindicted co-conspirators in an exhibit filed by prosecutors last week in federal court in Boston.

The same article continued to clarify,

An unindicted co-conspirator is someone prosecutors claim participated in a criminal scheme but who has not been charged. Reasons can include insufficient evidence, pragmatic concerns, a person's cooperation or evidentiary strategy, according to Robert Bloom, a professor at Boston College Law School. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment.

While most of the damage from these legal woes has already been done, this won't in any way help the company out from a public relations perspective. It also likely won't help doctors decide to write more prescriptions of Subsys going forward, especially if an alternate becomes available.

In addition, we have been diligently following Subsys prescriptions in order to try and gain insight as to what the company's cash flow stream will look like in the near to mid term future. What we found when we last checked was a profound drop in the number of prescriptions that have been issued over the past week. Keep in mind that this data includes the holiday, but regardless is not confidence inspiring and in and of itself.



As we wrote last week, the drop off in Subsys prescriptions, whether it is organic or from the company receiving bad press, is at the core of our reasons to be skeptical about the company's future cash flow generation prospects. The stagnation and/or drop off in prescriptions continues to support our cause for concern as the drum of the legal narrative continues to beat harder and harder the further that the government seems to go down the INSY rabbit hole.



As an investment, we believe that the PR picture still looks bleak and that the company's cash flow prospects going forward will continue to dwindle in line with the trend that you can see in the chart below.

INSY Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Those that read us regularly know that we wrote an article just a couple of days ago talking about the potential threat to Subsys from a generic competitor that looks to be developed by TEVA. We argued in that article that, in addition to Subsys prescriptions falling on their own, that a generic competitor could be devastating for the company over the course of the long term. We added it to our legacy arguments as to why INSY is likely not a good investment here and we continue to believe that with the company's cash flow stream in jeopardy, investors in the company here may only be setting themselves up for a road that is full of eventual debt and equity dilution. We continue to believe that INSY is not a prudent place to invest capital.

