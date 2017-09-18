6 Dividend Increases: September 11-15, 2017

This week, six companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. This past week, six companies on my watch list declared dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Ingredion, Inc (INGR)

INGR manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterials from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. The company provides its products to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. INGR was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.



Recently, INGR increased its quarterly dividend by 20.00% to 60¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 29 and the dividend will be paid on October 25 to shareholders of record on October 2.

• Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

UMPQ is a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as retail brokerage services. The company operates in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. The company's principal operating subsidiaries are Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments. UMPQ was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.



The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 12.50% to 18¢ per share. All shareholders of record on September 30 will receive the new dividend on October 16.

• New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Wall, New Jersey, NJR is an energy services holding company that provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. NJR operates in several business segments, including Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Retail Services, Midstream, and Home Services.



Recently, the board of directors of NJR declared a quarterly dividend of 27.25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.86%. The first payment will be on October 2 to shareholders of record on September 22. The ex-dividend date is September 21.

• American Tower Corporation (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.



AMT will pay a quarterly dividend of 66¢ per share, an increase of 3.13% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 17 to shareholders of record on September 29. The stock will trade ex-dividend on September 28.

• Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Incorporated in 1987 and based in New York, New York, PM manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products in more than 180 markets outside the United States. PM owns 7 of the world’s top 15 international cigarette brands, including Marlboro, the number one cigarette brand worldwide.



The company increased its quarterly dividend by 2.88%, from $1.04 per share to $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on October 12 to shareholders of record on September 27. PM will trade ex-dividend on September 26.

• Realty Income Corporation (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.



Recently, O increased its monthly dividend by 0.24% to 21.2¢ per share. All shareholders of record on October 2 will receive the new dividend on October 13.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I include charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, INGR, NJR, and O.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

INGR's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in INGR in January 2007 would have returned 13.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NJR's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NJR in January 2007 would have returned 11.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

For REITs, I use AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) instead of earnings.

O's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/AFFO ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in O in January 2007 would have returned 10.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).



Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.