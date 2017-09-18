3 Net-Net Ideas In A Challenging Space

Athletic retail stocks have been destroyed, and therefore we have 3 companies trading at less than book value.

My first reading of The Intelligent Investor came at age 18 as I managed the retail operations of my grandpa’s gas station. As Warren Buffett has remarked in the past, the concept of buying something for less than its value has been a concept that either resonates with you or it doesn’t. I distinctly remember my cynical manipulation of my peers in picking up higher value baseball cards and finding the kid who didn’t know the value of his Crazy Bones.

One of the most challenging sectors at the moment, athletic retail, has its fair share of companies trading below their tangible value. I will highlight three: Finish Line (FINL), Hibbett (HIBB), and Big 5 (BGFV). However, the market tends to be a bit smarter than the fourth graders I used to trade with, so there is typically a reason these pricing anomalies exist. Book value arbitrage also isn’t as extreme as it was in Benjamin Graham’s days—these companies are trading at discounts of 7-20%, not 50-80%, so the margin of safety is not as extreme.

Company Share Price Book Value Cash/Sh Discount to Book Finish Line $10.49 $11.29 $1.89 7.6% Hibbett $13.85 $15.68 $2.57 13.2% Big 5 $7.95 $9.51 $0.31 19.6%

Source: Yahoo Finance

Nevertheless, I think one could take a basket approach to trading these three companies to capture some nice upside. I would limit a position to a very small percentage of my portfolio, particularly as I do not see a good way to hedge the position. The higher quality names in the space like Foot Locker (FL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) have slightly higher price/book valuations, but their earnings multiples in-line with the lower quality names. If business turns, these companies are likely to have as much upside as the lower quality names.

Let’s dive into each company, and I will make my recommendation on time frame and price.

Finish Line

Finish Line trades at a discount to book of just 7.6%, and shares have rallied significantly after their earnings collapse earlier in the month. The latest rumor comes courtesy of Susquehanna, who put the odds of a Finish Line buyout by Sports Direct at 75%. I am a bit more skeptical due to the poison pill that management recently initiated, but it is crystal clear that Sports Direct is interested.

Although I believe management would prefer to insulate itself from an acquisition, I think it would be downright irresponsible for the company not to run a sale process. Whether it’s Sports Direct or a private equity firm, Finish Line owes its shareholders a last gasp effort to create value. Susquehanna suggests a takeout price of $13.30, but I would think Finish Line will fight hard for a price of $15. I think a small position (0.5%) at its current price provides nice upside from the discount to book value and its current dividend yield of 4.2%. I would take half off the table at book, and I would let the rest ride.

Hibbett

Hibbett trades at a wider discount to book than Finish Line at 13%, which is certainly justified given the company’s inferior performance and its lack of an interested acquirer. Hibbett’s last quarter comped down 10%, and the company lacks a meaningful e-commerce presence. In addition, the firm’s store footprint is highly dependent upon Wal-Mart (WMT), with 851 stores located in a strip center near a Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart’s latest quarter saw an increase of traffic of just 1.3%, and I think Hibbett has a very challenging path towards long-term survival.

That said, if performance holds-up in the back-half of the year, the stock could easily trade back to book value of $15.68. I would make this position extremely small (0.1%), and I would consider this a very risky position, with book value that could erode.

Big 5

Big 5’s performance has held-up better than its peers thus far in 2017. I have little doubt that the model for Big 5 is bound to fail in the next 5-10 years, but in the next year or two, it has some positive factors that its competitors do not possess. For one, Big 5 is dependent on gun sales, which have been down significantly, but they can turn at any moment due to an exogenous event. Secondly, Big 5 focuses on a segment of the market that has been slower to turn to e-commerce than its competitors. Big 5 still has a juvenile e-commerce presence, and though its sales are not growing quickly, sales have been somewhat stable the past year and a half.

As much as I dislike Big 5, I think it possess high odds of mean reversion. Shares trade at a ~20% discount to book value, and they currently yield 7.55%. I have a standing order at $7.01. At that price, I would make Big 5 a 0.4% position, and based on fundamental performance, I think it has the highest probability of upside. The only reason I would discount the position to Finish Line is that I believe Finish Line has a better brand name and superior odds of a buyout. As well, Finish Line has lower long-term (5 years) odds of extinction.

Overall, this basket has potential upside of 30.7% based on my current allocation recommendations, and I think it could generate potential portfolio returns of 0.3%. More optimistic investors can scale up their positions according to their risk profiles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may go long this basket in the next 3 trading days