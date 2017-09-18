The Glass Is Always Half Empty

You just have to think the same way about investing as you do about life.

Here's a bit of Heisenberg introspection on the relative merits of thinking more about what could go wrong than about what could go right.

A lot of new readers both here and on Heisenberg Report ask me why I don't pen more posts on what could go right (as opposed to wrong) for markets.

My answer to that is straightforward: because we already know what could go right. "What could go right?" is not usually a very interesting question, whereas "what could go wrong?" is almost always interesting which helps to explain why it's a "thing" (that is, "what could go wrong?" is something people say - it's a catchphrase of sorts).

No one thinks in terms of "what could go right?" in their daily lives. Every time we walk out the door we always think in terms of "what could go wrong?" That predisposition stems directly from our desire to survive.

"What could go right" is largely synonymous with "status quo" plus a little bit of "upside" if we're lucky. Your commute is status quo plus maybe you manage an aisle seat on the Metro. Your work day is status quo plus maybe you get something meaningful done or you get a small raise. Your trip to the bar after work is status quo plus maybe you have a particularly interesting conversation with someone. Your trip home is status quo plus maybe the train is running ahead of schedule so you get to your stop faster, etc. Basically, it's a given.

What's not a given is "what could go wrong?" That's why we, as humans, key on it. The Metro could be running 20 minutes behind first thing in the morning. That makes you late to work. Being late irritates your boss. Worrying about your boss being irritated irritates you. That irritation causes you to drink more than you should at the bar. Then you miss the train home and have to call an Uber which costs you $50. You get home two hours late. That means you don't get enough sleep, etc.

It's exceedingly rare that something goes so "right" that it sets off a series of events which culminate in a truly fantastic day. The threshold for that initial "right" event is very high and even if it's met (say you bump into someone who turns out to be the love of your life on the train) it very often takes months or even years for things to play out.

On the other hand, the threshold for one small "wrong" to tip the first domino and set off a chain reaction that culminates in a truly terrible day is considerably lower. And not only that, it usually takes just hours for things to go from bad to worse.

It's the same thing with markets. In a rally, we know "what could go right." "What could go right" is what's been going on until now (status quo) plus a little bit of upside. The threshold beyond which some "right" sets off a series of events that culminates in a massive rally that makes you materially richer than you were the day before is very high and it gets higher the more stretched the rally becomes because obviously, the further things run, the more likely it is that future gains, if they accrue at all, will be diminishing.

On the other hand, the threshold for one small "wrong" to tip the first domino and set off a chain reaction that ends up leaving you much poorer is considerably lower, especially given the feedback loops that are embedded in markets thanks to the status quo (the "right") having persisted for as long as it has.

One of those feedback loops is characterized by the interplay between VIX ETPs (XIV), volatility, and systematic/programmatic strats (think: volatility control funds, CTAs, and risk parity).

The threshold beyond which some small "wrong" starts tipping dominoes here is getting lower literally by the month. Basically, the lower the starting point, the more dramatic a nominally small VIX spike will look in percentage terms. Here's JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic:

Given the low starting point of the VIX, these strategies are at risk of catastrophic losses. For some strategies, this would happen if the VIX increases from ~10 to only ~20 (not far from the historical average level for VIX). While historically such an increase never happened, we think that this time may be different and sudden increases of that magnitude are possible. One scenario would be of e.g. VIX increasing from ~10 to ~15, followed by a collapse in liquidity given the market’s knowledge that certain structures need to cover short positions.

Needless to say, panic buying by inverse and levered VIX ETPs into an illiquid market would exacerbate the spike - and "big league." This is why folks are watching VIX ETP vega-to-buy (i.e. what providers would need to buy on a hypothetical N-vol spike in the VIX futures curve).

Well, as I wrote earlier today over at HR, "thanks to inflows to short VIX ETPs which totaled ~$1.5 billion in August increasing the AUM to ~$2.8 billion, that figure is at an all-time high." Consider the following from Deutsche Bank:

Potential impact of VIX ETPs reaches new highs. VIX ETP providers would need to buy around $150mm vega on a hypothetical 5-vol spike in the VIX futures curve, which is ~50% of the average daily 1st/2nd/3rd VIX futures volume over the last 2 months. This vega-to-buy is at a record highs, almost doubling since mid-July on inflows to short VIX ETPs.

Note all of the bolded bits there (those are my highlights and I bolded them for a reason).

If you look at the chart in the left pane, you can see that thanks to rising VIX futures volume, the projected impact of a massive ETP rebalancing is just getting back to its highs. In other words, growth of the futures market has helped to ensure that the market impact of a worst-case-scenario hasn't risen at the same rate as the explosion in the vega rebalance. But as you can see (again in the left pane) the fact that we're now near the highs again on the dark purple line suggests the market is gradually losing the battle to keep up.

Now, the worry here is and has always been, that if the rebalance exacerbates the VIX spike that triggered it, then volatility control funds and CTAs could be forced to deleverage into a falling market, thus supercharging an S&P (SPY) decline. This is what I was referencing earlier this week when I highlighted some excerpts from a new piece in The New York Times whose Landon Thomas spoke to Artemis Capital's Christopher Cole (with Cole being the "he" in the second paragraph below):

All of a sudden VIX sellers will become VIX buyers, which will send the index soaring and stocks plummeting. As he sees it, the formulaic strategies that sold stock market futures into a falling market in 1987 and the short volatility money of today are akin to barrels of petroleum that can turn a mere fire into a seismic conflagration.

In the post linked above (the piece that contains those excerpts) I showed you Deutsche Bank's feedback loop dashboard which essentially quantifies the risk that the ETP rebalance tips the rest of the dominoes. Well, now I have an updated version of that dashboard for you and there's good news. The volatility control and CTA dominoes are less likely to fall than they were last month:

(Deutsche Bank)

Put in the context of the metaphor used here at the outset, think of that as a reduced risk that being 20 minutes late to work irritates your boss and sets in motion a series of events that turns a late Metro in the morning into a terrible all around day.

Coming full circle, investors would do well to think about markets the same way they think about life. A little more focus on "what could go wrong" with the assumption that "what could go right" isn't worth thinking about to the extent it represents the status quo and you're already participating in it.

