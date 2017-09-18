'Safer' Dividend Financial Services Top Dogs Are Capitala And Fifth St. Asset Management, Per Broker Targets

Broker one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" Financial Services stocks projected 27.19% more net gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "safer" dividend Financial Services dogs reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 9/13/17 to further measure their dividend cash reserves.

35 of 92 top yield Financial Services stocks were deemed "safer" for paying their dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields.

Top 10 "safer" dividend Financial Services dog, by net gain was CPTA. AI, MCC, TCRD, ABDC, GHL, KCAP, MHLD, FSAM, & CPTA averaged 28.7% net as of 9/13/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Purport Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Dogs To Net 21.6% to 75% Gains By September, 2018

Eight of the ten top "safer" dividend Financial Services dogs (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten by yield for the coming year as well as for gains based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates in June proved 80% accurate.

The ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $749.89 based on a median target from eight analysts, plus projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) netted $616.36, based on median target price derived from two analysts, plus dividends, with broker fees subtracted. A Beta number was not available for FSAM.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $410.89 per price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MDLY.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) netted $395.58 based on median target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

KCAP Financial (KCAP) netted $369.63 based on mean target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co (GHL) netted $318.08 based on a mean target price calculated from estimates by eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole

Alcentra Capital (ABDC) netted $302.13 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $254.47 based on median targets from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Medley Capital (MCC) netted $245.31 based on price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) netted $215.70 based on dividends plus a median target from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 38.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” dividend Financial Services dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Dogs To Lose 7.4% By September, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a loss of $73.86 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend Financial Services September Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here August 4 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for twenty-seven of seventy-one stocks in the Financial Services sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

7 of 20 Industries Were Represented By 35 "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Stocks

The Financial Services sector consists of twenty industries. The 35 'safer' stocks selected by analyst target estimates represented seven.

Industry representation broke-out, thus: Specialty Finance (4); Asset Management (23); Capital Markets (2); Banks - Global (3); Insurance -Reinsurance (1); Banks - Regional - Africa (1); Banks - Regional - Europe (1). Not represented were: Banks -regional for Asia, Australia, Latin America, U.S., and Canada; Credit Services ; Financial Exchanges ; Insurance - Brokers; Insurance - Specialty; Insurance - Life; Insurance - Property & Casualty; Insurance - Diversified; Savings & Cooperative Banks.

Top ten "safer" Financial Services dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of September 13 included the first three industries on the list above.

"Safer" Dividend Financial Services Firms





Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Financial Services stocks out of this master list of 92. Below is the list of 35 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable dividend stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates were another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Brokers Calculated (12) A 12.4% 1 yr. Average Upside And (13) A 18.24% Net Gain From Top 30 “Safer” Dividend Financial Services Dogs

Dogs on the “Safer” Dividend Financial Services stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of

September 13, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 10.8% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten September Financial Services "Safer" dividend dogs, while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered 27.19% More Gain From 5 Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Financial Services firms with the biggest yields September 13 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (14) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten High Yield "Safer" Dividend Financial Services Dogs, To Deliver 41.46% VS. (15) 32.59% Net Gains from All Ten by September, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Financial Services kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 27.19% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced “Safer” Financial Services dog, Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) showed the best net gain of 61.64% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Financial Services dogs as of September 13 were: KCAP Financial (KCAP); Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM); Medley Management (MDLY); TICC Capital (TICC); Capitala Finance (CPTA), with prices ranging from $3.44 to $9.30.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Financial Services dogs as of September 13 were: THL Credit (TCRD); Alcentra Capital (ABDC); Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); Greenhill & Co (GHL) with prices ranging from $9.40 to $14.05.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggestions for your "Safer" Dividend Financial Services stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: 1.flightrising.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long HALL, FAS, MFC, PIH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.