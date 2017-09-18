Most Important Boeing News In August: ICBM Replacement

Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the August report here.

Stock price in August

In August, Boeing's shares remained stable after gaining 22.1% a month earlier. The flat month is the result of some profit taking and that profit taking intensified after early rumors of an acquisition of Rockwell Collins (COL) by United Technologies (UTX).

Commercial Market

Source: www.boeing.com

Probably the most important news during August was Boeing reaching a supplier agreement with Spirit AeroSystems (SPR). Boeing and Spirit signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Both parties intend to reach a supplier agreement, resolving open commercial issues that has affected every Boeing airplane for the past 4 years. The dispute primarily centered on pricing for the Boeing 787, where Boeing as well as Spirit have experienced financial difficulties.

With growing demand for air travel, demand for flight deck and cabin crew will increase as well and there is the high probability that this will result in a shortage of flight crew as we are not only seeing air travel growing, but we are also seeing a big portion of the seasoned flight crews retiring. A pilotless aircraft is still far in the future, but Boeing has already been experimenting with it and UBS calculated that this will save the aerospace industry and the aviation industry $35B annually.

During the month, Southwest Airlines (LUV) became the first North American operator of the Boeing 737 MAX. The all-Boeing 737 operator has ordered a total of 170 Boeing 737 MAX jets. In the same month, El Al accepted its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Meanwhile, Qantas is working closely with Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to evaluate the capabilities of their Boeing 777X and Airbus A350 concepts. The Australian airline is eyeballing Sydney-London flights, which would likely push the existing Boeing and Airbus concepts to their maximum.

The Boeing site in Helena has been expanded to support production of titanium parts for the Boeing 777X.

Focusing on support, Boeing and Air Canada reached an agreement for the support of the entire Air Canada fleet including non-Boeing airplanes.

For Boeing, there still are some leads; Thai Airways is looking to buy new wide body aircraft from either Boeing or Airbus. Boeing pitched the Boeing 777 to SaudiaGulf, but this has not yet resulted in an order or tentative agreement. Oman Air is looking to buy as many as 25 aircraft, but no decision on the supplier of these jets has been made yet. Some leads have either materialized in September or have been dropped, so for convenience I am also not including them in the August overview.

Defense and Space

Source: foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com

The US President is aiming to increase Defense spending to make sure the US army remains in top shape. Certainly, in these times with high terrorist activity, mounting tension with North Korea and the somewhat traditional tension with China and Russia, the focus on Defense is high and Boeing can benefit from that. With an increased focus on Defense, I have launched a monthly coverage for US Defense contracts for Boeing, which gives an overview of the contracts that are awarded each month to Boeing. The August edition can be read here. In this article, I will still cover the most important news items for defense and space.

Until a few years ago, the rocket market seemed impenetrable for new companies. With the rise of Space X, this view obviously has changed. On the second of August, Vector Space Systems performed a successful flight test with its smallsat launch vehicle. Whereas Boeing is now looking into the production of smaller satellites. The newest trend has been the development of small launch vehicles. So, we are seeing a movement from big satellites on big rockets to smaller satellites on big rockets to reusable rockets and we are now seeing a move to small satellites on small rockets, where Vector Space Systems performed a test flight with a smallsat launch vehicle. This does not form an immediate threat to established manufacturers of launch vehicles, but with the move to micro-satellites, demand for microsat launch vehicles or smallsat launch vehicles carrying multiple micro-satellites will increase.

After remarks from President Trump that Finland is buying the F/A-18, the Finish president declined stating that the aging fleet of fighters will not be replaced until 2025 and various contractors are being considered. A replacement could bring as much as $10B to the party that is being selected to supply the replacement fighters.

Following Lockheed Martin’s promise on moving production facilities to India when it wins a contract for 100 F-16 fighters, Boeing has followed with a same commitment but for its Super Hornet. The production likely also centers on aspirations and past failures for India to produce its own fighter.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN) where awarded initial contracts, $900 million, each to develop the new nuclear cruise missile [LRSO]. For Boeing, which had produced the previous missile this can be considered a defeat. The pain was somewhat soothed as Boeing did win contracts for the support of the B-52 Bomber in the LRSO program and together with Northrop Grumman (NOC), the company was awarded separate contracts to detail the development of an ICBM replacement.

Conclusion

August was a flat month, primarily due to the first rumors of a mega aerospace giant rising which set Boeing’s share prices lower as the company has been used to pressuring its supply chain to lower costs. Higher share prices were driven by strong earnings.

On the commercial level, Boeing reached an important agreement with Spirit AeroSystems and the company delivered its first Boeing 737 MAX to a North American customer. There still are some leads for Boeing for big wide body orders, but it could take some time before these leads materialize.

On Defense, I am seeing overall positive developments. A contract has not yet been awarded for the T-X program, but Boeing landed an important contract that keeps it in the race to supply the Minuteman replacement.

