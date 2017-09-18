Empire State Survey - Full Speed Ahead

It's a while ago since I covered my last regional report. However, I want to cover them again at least once a quarter to track the economic performance and outlook a bit more detail.

That's why this article is covering the first manufacturing survey for the month of August.

The Purpose Of These Articles

For the readers who are new, and even for my long time followers, it is key to understand what these surveys indicate and why they are so important.

Source: Investopedia

The Empire State manufacturing survey is published by the New York FED on the 15th day of every month. This is one of five key surveys that are published throughout the month. The other regional banks are: Philadelphia, Kansas City, Richmond, and Dallas. Once published, it is easy to build an average of all key indicators to get a better understanding of where the economy is headed and to predict the number one leading indicator for the US: the ISM manufacturing index.

The Dip Nobody Should Care About

After reading this subheading you might think that I am so bullish that even dips are good news.

The Empire State manufacturing index declined 0.8 points from 25.2 in August to 24.4 in September. Even though this is a slight decline, it is safe to say that economic momentum remains near record levels. This is as bullish as its gets since the Empire State manufacturing index is an indicator that moves between(roughly) minus 40 and plus 60 points. That being said, it is good news that we are close to record levels without getting any signs of an imminent peak.

New Orders & Shipments Soar Higher

Despite a slightly lower composite index, it is a good sign that both new orders and shipments are higher in September. Shipments increased from 12.4 points to 16.2 points. What we see is continuous strength since 2016 without any negative or weak months.

The same goes for new orders with one big difference. New orders are accelerating to the upside since June of this very year. September added another 4.3 points to the already strong reading of 20.6 points in August. The current value is the highest number since 2010(!).

It is no surprise that Trump is someone who loves to tweet about Dow Jones all-time-highs and strong jobs report. This positivity could last according to the jobs numbers from the Empire State region. The employment index added another 4.4 points in September. Employment is rock solid after a period of serious weakness between 2014 and 2016.

Capital expenditures are extremely interesting. They are probably my second favorite tool to predict business cycles. Future capex in the Empire State district soared from 11.6 to 24.4 in September which pushes the index up to one of the highest levels since 2016.

Anyhow, it is important to mention that capex is one of the indicators that needs an average to be accurate. Even though a strong number is very good news, it is almost impossible to spot trends. I just have to mention this before you start putting too much value on single capex prints.

Conclusion

The first regional report of September indicates that market bears need to wait a bit longer until they get some news to justify selling. All major components are showing growth despite a slightly lower composite index.

This indicates that the US economy is not losing steam. It also means that we can expect the ISM index to stay at these levels in case we get confirmation from the other regional reports.

We'll see. For now, I am very positive.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think in the comment section below. You can also send me an email or direct message.