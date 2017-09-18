Recent Sale: Digital Realty

2017 hasn’t been the best year for many REITs. With Amazon (AMZN) looming over much of brick and mortar retail, actively assaulting a wide variety of industries, and a growing economy pointing towards rising rates moving forward, the REIT index has underperformed the broader markets year to date. The Vanguard REIT index (VNQ) is up only 4% year to date while the S&P 500 (SPY) is up more than 13%. But, with that being said, there have been very few markets hotter that the data center REIT space this year.

CoreSite Realty (COR) is up 40.25% YTD. CyrusOne Inc (CONE) is up 39.57% YTD. And the member of the data center REIT subsector that I own, Digital Realty (DLR), is the laggard up only 23.69%. I say only tongue in cheek, this performance nearly doubles that of the SPY thus far in 2017. I’ve owned DLR for years, having made a couple of purchases in October of 2013 at $56.32 and $49.83. DLR may be trailing its peers on a year to date basis, but since 2013 this company remains one of my better investments, up 126% on a capital gains perspective or 149% when looking at total returns including dividends. These returns represent massive alpha and you’ll never hear me complain about performance like this. However, after such a massive run I believe that the margin of safety that originally existed when I purchased shares is gone, which is why I recently decided to trim my position at $120.02.

Actually, you’ll never hear me complain about DLR ever again, regardless of what happens to the stock from here on out. I will sleep like an absolute baby moving forward with my remaining DLR shares, and this is saying something coming from me. You may have noticed that I’ve left comments here on SA at all hours on the day and night. This is because I have a lot of trouble sleeping. My mind is always running and sometimes I can’t seem to turn it off. Anxiety has always been an issue for me personally, but in the immortal words of Jay-Z, from here on out, I’ll have 99 problems, but DLR ain’t one.

Why, you ask? Because after my recent trade, I’ve taken out the cash put towards my original investment and then some. The way I see it, I’ve made it so I’ll never lose a dime on this company’s shares. I view my remaining shares as “house money”. I view the dividends that I’ll be receiving from DLR moving forward as free money. Sticking with the casino theme,with this trade I’ve removed all risk associated with my initial capital investment into DLR from the table.

Now, I know that nothing in this life is free. Logically, I’m well aware of the arguments that I’m sure a bunch of readers will make in the comment section below regarding my “house money” mindset. I realize that the value of my remaining DLR shares continues to be at risk in the markets. However, I’m choosing not to look at this holding on an absolute basis. Instead, I am focusing on my original investment via a capital preservation perspective. As I said before, this mindset allows for me to sleep well at night, which is a higher priority to me as a portfolio manager than being called irrational by individuals who aren’t familiar with my financial situation and goals.

I don’t have a set rule to sell stock when it has risen more than 100%. Sometimes I do, sometimes I don’t. Really, it depends on the margin of safety associated with the shares that have risen precipitously. Since I initiated my position in DLR the company’s funds from operations have risen approximately 23%. I’ve been impressed with DLR’s FFO growth which has been consistent in the mid-high single digits since 2013. DLR isn’t growing its FFO in the 20% range like it was throughout much of the previous decade, but I’m O.K. with that. DLR’s reliable growth points to the fact that it is a high quality company. I imagine this slightly lower FFO growth is why DLR has underperformed its peers thus far in 2017; I’ll be interested to see if its recent acquisition of DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) will push FFO growth back up into the double digits moving forward.

Reliability is important for investors, though I don’t think it should result in the massive premium that they’re currently paying for DLR shares. When I originally bought my stake, DLR was trading for ~11x FFO. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, these prices turned out to represent a massive sale. DLR shares haven’t fallen back to those levels since and honestly, I don’t expect them to, barring some sort of massive economic downturn.



Investors got bargain barrel prices for DLR in late 2013. I’d be more than happy to pay a price that is more in-line with the company’s long-term P/FFO ratio, which is in the 16x range. However, right now DLR shares are trading for more than 20x FFO, which I can’t justify when looking at the company’s growth outlook. DLR would have to fall back to the ~$100 area to be in this 16x range; this is where I’d begin thinking about adding to my current position again.

I’ve been tracking this divergence between present valuation and acceptable growth premiums for awhile now. I’ve been hesitant to trim DLR because of the long-term growth trajectory that the data storage market appeared to be on. However, after Social Capital’s Chamath Palihapitiya made comments during a presentation at the Delivering Alpha conference regarding the data center space and the potential for its eventual obsolescence, I began to rethink my stance. When I hear the word “obsolescence” relating to anything in the tech space, my ears perk up. Things change fast in Silicon Valley and if you don’t pay attention, you could be left high and dry. What’s more, when Palihapitiya talks, I listen. I’ve been impressed with him in the past and consider him to be one of the most talented VC’s in the Valley. His comments, alongside the valuation issues discussed above were enough to inspire me to lock in gains here.

Now, I didn’t liquidate my entire position because I don’t know for certain if Palihapitiya will be proven right regarding chip advances putting the large scale server space out of business. I expect for chips to get smaller, faster, and more powerful as we move forward. I’m not certain if anyone will exceed Moore’s law, though, which is essentially what analysts and large companies seem to be basing their data related outlooks upon. What’s more, even if they do, which would make it much more difficult to predict the future in terms of data storage capabilities, I also expect that these chip enhancements would lead to more demand for data as products and services grow alongside any new capabilities. When it comes to all things tech, I acknowledge that Palihapitiya knows much more than I do. However, in his presentation he acknowledged the potentially slow pace at which data centers might be downsized, so in the mean time, I’m happy to leave some chips on the table and continue to allow them to generate cash flows for me.

I’m sure that the success of these real estate investments haven’t gone unnoticed. Companies like COR, CONE, and DLR have proven the data storage model as we continue to move into the digital age. As service offerings continue to rise, I wouldn’t be surprised to see companies like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) continue to move into the storage space. Facing competition from former clients doesn’t exactly bode well for the data center REITs. The major tech players aren’t exactly real estate developers, but they are flush with cash and I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of them create real estate divisions focused around company owned data storage facilities, cutting out the middle man and potentially boosting margins after the initial capital investments.

This removal of the middle man thesis is a concern that I’ve had with regard to the data center REITs for awhile now. I don’t know how realistic it is across the entire tech landscape. I’m sure that smaller companies are more than happy to take the less capital intensive route when it comes to their data. But, I wouldn’t be surprised to see data storage continued to be commoditized moving forward, similar to what we’re seeing in the cloud services space.

Also, in closing, I think it’s important to note that due to DLR’s share price increases, the yield on my shares has fallen dramatically. My yield on cost for DLR is over 7%. Today, shares are yielding just a tad more than 3%. 3% isn’t exactly a lot in the REIT world, though I admit that it’s in-line with the yields investors can receive from data storage peers. Even though the data storage space may be viewed as unique by REIT investors, when it comes to real estate holdings, I like to receive at least a 5% yield for my troubles. Due to DLR’s ties with high growth technology, I would most likely be willing to make an exception with regard to low-end acceptable yields. A 4% yield isn’t all that far away from my 16x FFO target. I’ll probably factor this 4% yield into my future price targets of DLR. Right now, a $93 price tag would equate to a 4% yield. DLR has declared 3 dividend payments of $0.93/share and I don’t expect to see another dividend increase until March of 2018, meaning that I’ve got some time on my hands until the company makes a change that would move that $93 target; which, barring any unforeseen changes in the business outlook, is likely where I’ll be looking to add next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.