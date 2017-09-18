Here's A History Lesson Bulls Won't Like

Here's the math on what you can expect going forward based on valuations and 4 other factors.

U.S. stocks have only been more expensive than they are now two times since 1881.

As much as I don't like using tired cliches, I'm going to use one here.

As regular readers are acutely aware, Heisenberg is no fan of tired, old cliches. And to be sure, "those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it," is a tired, old cliche.

But overuse and misapplications notwithstanding, there's something to be said for that worn-out adage.

As it turns out, studying history is pretty useful. By virtue of having actually happened, history is difficult to argue with although interpretation muddies the waters as do attempts to ascribe causation to the events we're studying.

Well, if history is any guide, there's a 33% chance of losing 20% or more within 2 years if you buy U.S. stocks (SPY) right now.

(Goldman)

How do I know that? Actually I don't. And neither does Goldman, really. But what Goldman does know is that if you look at what they're calling their "famous 5" bear market indicators (unemployment, inflation, the yield curve, ISM, and valuation) and roll those indicators up into one measure, you're left with this:

(Goldman)

What is that, you ask? That's the Goldman "bear market risk indicator" and basically, it tries to capture what current movements/levels in unemployment, inflation, the yield curve, ISM, and valuation are saying about the chances of a downturn based on historical precedent. As you can see, the risk of a bear market is high according to this indicator.

I'm not going to bore you with the specifics on the unemployment, inflation, the yield curve, and ISM bits because based on extensive experience, if I start regaling readers on this platform with that, no one will make it through the rest of the post. Those interested can read some color here.

But I will touch on the valuation component. Here's Goldman (note the sarcastic "surprise, surprise" header on the chart in the left pane):

Valuation is rarely the trigger for a market fall – often valuations can be high for a long period before a correction or bear market. But when other fundamental factors combine with valuation as a trigger, bear market risks are elevated.

Just to drive the point home here, valuations have only been higher two times since 1881:

(Barclays)

Barclays has a thing or two to say about that in a note dated Saturday:

The biggest stock market region in the world, the US, is outright expensive on almost any valuation metric we can find. Today, [for instance] the US stock market is on a Shiller PE multiple near 30x. Relative to a history going back to 1881, US stock markets have only been more expensive twice: 1) during the latter stage of the Tech bubble; and 2) during the late-cycle surge that preceded the great depression in 1929.

And please - please - spare me the bit about how that's just one metric, because I've got this table for you:

(Goldman)

Also, don't tell me about how equities are cheap if you look at interest rates because guess what? We're stretched based on history there too (i.e. if you look back at history and break things up by interest rate bucket):

(Goldman)

So what's the worst than can happen? I'm glad you asked. Based on history, the average max drawdown when Goldman's bear market risk indicator is sitting where it's sitting right now, is 11% over the next 12 months. The average maximum upside is 12%:

(Goldman)

The thing about those two tables is that what they communicate is intuitive. All those tables show is that when circumstances have conspired to push Goldman's "famous 5" indicators in a certain direction (e.g. valuations have been pushed to extremes), your upside diminishes commensurately and your downside increases.

Before you go telling me that's so self-evident as to be not worth mentioning, ask yourself if you've been buying any stocks lately. If the answer is "yes", then apparently the above isn't as self-evident to you as you claim.

