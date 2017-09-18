Will Gold Hold Support?

Gold pulled back this week, but remain above all key simple moving averages. Gold and the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) will enter next week near important support levels, which include up trend support and the 20 day moving average. Will GLD hold support in the week ahead?

There are two important geopolitical issues of note for the upcoming week: the U.N. general assembly meetings in NYC. Donald Trump is planning to attend in order to garner support for increased pressure on North Korea. Notably, I have read that the leaders of Russia and China will be conspicuously absent. Secondly, the Federal Reserve will meet on Tuesday and issue a press release on Wednesday at 2pm. These events could could of course create volatility in the gold price.

Apart from geopolitics, here are my gold and silver swing trading indicators for the week ahead for precious metals. I will take a swing-trading long position if I can rate at least one trend indicator and two other indicators as green. I will take a swing trading short position if I can rate at least one trend indicator and two other indicators orange or red.

Dollar and USDJPY

A weak dollar is of course supportive to gold prices in general. All dollar-based commodities tend to rise with a falling dollar. There room for the dollar to run lower if it breaks this key level just under 92 in the DXY index.

The weekly chart of Japanese yen futures shows the correlation of the Yen to gold. While gold has broken over its downtrend resistance line, the Yen has not. Gold bulls will want to see the Yen break above Fibonacci support and the downtrend resistance line.

Gold COT Report

The gold commercial net short interest by the commercial banks is the highest it has been since 2016 and climbing. I view the net short interest of the commercial banks as the most important data point in the Commitment of Trader’s (“COT”) report, and I have highlighted it in red in the table below. This figure is also graphed weekly in the chart following this table.

Peaks in net commercial short interest have almost always preceded sell-offs, and valleys in commercial short interest have almost always preceded rises in price. One needs to be careful when trying to “time” the price change based upon the COT report, for at least two reasons: 1) the COT report is published on Fridays with Tuesday’s data, so it is 3 trading days old, and 2) the bullion banks have demonstrated patience in covering their shorts, and it could take many weeks for the COT data to look meaningful in hindsight. Nevertheless, it is a relevant indicator to consider in the overall big picture.

The value of the GLD ETF is graphed together with the weekly net commercial interest in the COMEX futures market. I consider this (and the few prior COT reports) as bearish.

Gold Technical Levels

The GLD ETF has fallen back near its 20 day MA. The MACD shows a bearish cross; nevertheless, the MACD has neared crossover several times recently without a corresponding fall in the value of GLD. I can envision that GLD will trade in the range between $123 and $128 unless we get continuing safe haven bids that arise from geopolitical risk and/or financial market uncertainty. It might benefit the bullish gold picture for GLD to come back and successfully re-test $123 before heading higher.

The value of GLD is of course dependent upon the value of gold in the futures markets. Since the gold futures market trades 23 hours a day, the futures market contains key technical levels than the GLD ETF.

The four hour chart of gold is included below, and important week-ahead technical levels are shown. The blue lines are important prior technical highs and lows, and the other lines are Fibonacci retracement levels. The purple lines are a high-probability regression channel. Gold has broken below the regression channel and sits above its 20 day MA (also a trend support line not shown). I see an air pocket beneath the 20 day MA which the bears might want to exploit. If this support area fails, I would expect to see support near $1,310 and $1,300. The the upside, bulls will want to over-take the U.S. election night high shown in the bold blue line just under $1,340.

Current Trading Bias

Here are my trading biases for gold, silver and related ETFs:

Security Current Bias Gold Futures Short bias, but expect support at $1,310 and $1,300 SPDR Gold Trust ( GLD) Short bias Vaneck Gold Miner ( GDX) Leveraged return up or down, more potential upside Vaneck Junior Miner ( GDXJ) Leveraged return up or down, more potential upside

Commodity Conquest

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a hedged precious metals position which is net long but would benefit from a short-term pullback.