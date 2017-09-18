Transports Week In Review - Broader Markets Get Back On Track

The XTN transports index is now up 6.5 percent, whereas the SPY is up 11.5 percent.

As we closed the week on September 15th, transports witnessed a muted performance, while broader markets got back on track. Transports have performed respectively this year, especially considering the much greater volatility that investors have had to deal with.

With the third quarter closing, the two catalysts to push transports higher is likely going to be gross domestic product (GDP) growth and federal policies including tax reform, among others. The market seems to be optimistic on areas of these fronts, but is not assuming either are sure bets.

Other factors mostly revolve around pricing and cost impacts for varying transport industries. The clearest extremes today are the trucking and airline industries. For trucking, increasing pricing is expected, while the airline industry is concerned with increasing costs and supply versus demand.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 11.7 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports remain volatile, as this past week saw strong increases early, which fizzled out. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 13.3 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 19.8 and 22.6 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 11.5 to 12.7 percent. Mid- and small-cap indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers. Transports continue to lag broader markets; the question remains as to whether momentum will continue and how much more room is there to run.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 36th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 5 percentage points. The SPY increased by 120 basis points (bps) to 11.5 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF also declined by 30 bps to 6.5 percent for 2017.

Recent economic indicators were announced including the consumer price index [CPI] and retail sales. Broadly, the CPI displayed increasing growth for both year-over-year (YoY) and week-to-week results. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales displayed an increase in YoY performance from July.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly positive for the week, with exceptions being Canadian Pacific (CP) and Genesee & Wyoming (GWR). Union Pacific (UNP) saw the greatest weekly increase, following suite from other leading performers. All rail operators will feel the impacts from the recent hurricanes, with expectations for demand to catch-up after initial impacts to earnings.

Week thirty-six of 2017 witnessed an improvement and a return to YoY growth from the previous week. The rate of improvement continues to be more marginal – expectations should remain tempered as the rest of the year will continue to face a higher comparable baseline. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were all positive for the week, following rail operators higher. Leaders from a relative percentage point basis included Trinity Industries (TRN) and The Greenbrier Companies (GBX). Following FedEx Corporation’s (FDX) earnings announcement next week, Greenbrier will be next to report for the rail industry.

We are still searching for a bottom for the railcar backlog. The reality is that railcar manufacturers may witness a longer lag period from a recovery perspective versus the previous recession. Concerns surround how next year will look in the event rail traffic is more muted or marginally lower.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly up during the week, despite some big names being lower. Whether companies were up or down, is not a big deal, as the industry has witnessed a very strong rally since the lows set in May. Economic growth and federal policies will continue to be near-term catalysts.

We continue to hear more and more regarding autonomous and electric trucking. Tesla Motors (TSLA) has pushed back its newest truck concept to late October; Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) announced that United Parcel Service (UPS) will be first U.S. commercial customer for its newest electric truck. Considering long haul, regional and local truck shipment services, it still will likely be a long time until these newer technologies are fully embraced.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload [LTL] carriers were mostly down with exceptions being Forward Air (FWRD) and Saia (SAIA). ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW) both displayed the strongest downside of the peer group. As the trucking industry has witnessed substantial gains lately, some profiting taking is of no surprise.

Seasonal rates since late March have remained stable for LTL carriers. Through the eight months of 2017, pricing yields have remained disciplined and shipment volumes have been on the rise. Recent pre-earnings announcements by Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) suggest a healthy growth scenario for the third quarter thus far.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were all up for the week. There was a recent article in the Journal of Commerce talking about Amazon’s (AMZN) continued focus on building out its internal freight capacity for both air and truck cargo. This should continue to bode well for air cargo lessors including Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) and Air Transport Services Group (ATSG).

We will finally get some insights as to the TNT Express cyber attack impacts for FedEx. This company is a core long-term holding for me, so I will be interested as to how the market reacts once management provides impacts for the quarter and revised guidance. Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) continues to fire on all cylinders.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mostly lower for the week, with exceptions being Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) and Radiant Logistics (RLGT). Radiant’s performance was highly volatile as the stock price shot up before earnings, only to decline strongly after results were announced. I think that recent weakness could be from profit taking to a degree, but contract logistics companies will generate some cautious trading leading up to earnings as margins have weakened of late.

I continue to believe that contract rates could lag the spot market price increases from a tightening market. But contrastingly, strong upside could be on the horizon as rates improve (despite the lag) and margins expand.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was mostly positive with the exception being CAI International (CAI). Most positive performance was only marginal, so many companies still remain depressed. Container lessors have shown some weakness of late, but still remain up big for the year.

The global rate of growth for TEU demand has been very robust for the container shipping industry. The balance between supply and demand has been shifted towards increasing demand leading to higher freight rates and stronger revenues and profits. Industrywide, it will be interesting to see whether a return to higher capacity growth levels will occur.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was positive (this is huge), as the downward trend has been unforgiving. The rally towards the end of last week, was short-lived as analysts were quick to claim that Southwest Airlines (LUV) reflected the “safest” airline to own for investors.

I continue to recognize Southwest’s very strong position and operating history. However, I remain long Alaska Air Group (ALK) as I believe that near-term potential is big. I have averaged the position to the low $70s, but will not be making any more moves unless the stock price breaches the $70 per share level.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-sixth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.8 percent with carload traffic up 5 percent, down 10 bps, and intermodal traffic up 4.6 percent, which remained flat. Week thirty-six performance remained positive from last year.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.2 percent for the first thirty-six weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.9 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.5 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.5 percent, as improvement has finally reached positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.6 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have improved and remained positive for the year. Fuel surcharges continue to play a role for improved pricing, core pricing has been up modestly.

Week thirty-six witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 118,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 4.8 percent increase versus last year. Week thirty-six reflected the sixth consecutive positive week, despite deceleration. Grain performance was down, at -16.8 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the third consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -6.5 percent versus last year - the ninth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 1.8 percent (return to growth post-Hurricane Harvey), petroleum products were down at -11.7 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 15.6 percent. This was the first time crushed stone, gravel and sand was below 20 percent since January 14, 2017.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As of mid-September, truck rates remain up strong with the current balance between supply and demand expected to only tighten. There may be a pause for investors over the short term as markets wait to digest third quarter earnings and revised near-term expectations.

Diesel prices remained elevated up at nearly 17 percent versus last year as of September 11 th, and up only 1.5 percent from the previous week. Despite recent strong momentum, I remain a little cautious on this group. If everything goes well, there may still be double-digit gains for investors over the next year and a half.

Air Cargo

Some are claiming that the freight recovery from Hurricane Irma will end up lasting months before everything gets back to normal. While I do not disagree, most business will have likely been delayed, leading to stronger performance during the fourth quarter, when compared to what was originally estimated prior to any natural disasters occurring.

As mentioned earlier, Amazon’s intent for air cargo is to continue growing its freight demand to ensure customers are able to shipments delivered within the same week, and potentially, within the same day. Part of this growth strategy is predicated the continued increase in third-party sellers contributing to an exponentially increasing stock keeping unit (SKU) progression. Amazon’s vision is to improve its shipping cost to shipping revenues ratio. Currently, there is not a substantial impact on freight carriers, but this may change over time.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). Now that we are in September, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

Year-over-year (YoY), trans-Pacific freight rates were down -9 and -7 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. Asia to Europe rates were even worse down -20 and -15 for North Europe and the Mediterranean. Rates were down only marginally for the trans-Atlantic between New York and Rotterdam.

The big question for shippers remains how will they have managed their shipments as recent hurricanes have impacted the timing of deliveries. The duration and totality of impacts to transportation infrastructure is not clear, and likely won’t be for a bit. We could see modal shifts and/or diversion in some cases.

North America Seaports

Since the recent hurricanes in the Gulf and East coasts, there have been some chassis issues at both the seaports of Houston and New York/New Jersey. There will likely be demand surges over the next few weeks, which will also translate to congestion for surface transportation connections to seaports.

The theme for 2017 still remains for top North America seaports - solid positive growth should remain the case for the year. The retail sales to inventories ratio has not come down as low as some experts had hoped, but it is still below the peak set in early 2016.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was up by 50 bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 27.5 percent for the year versus the 9.3 percent result for the Canadian index - which reflected a 120-bps increase. The Canadian index continues to witness its strongest positive trend for the year.

With one round of North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation talks on tap, progress needs to be made in order to preserve the regional economic competitiveness of North America. There is still opportunity for all sides to come together. Mexico’s presidential elections next year could make things more dicey in the event NAFTA were to fall apart; but most experts feel that Mexico’s stance is very much pro-NAFTA with adjustments.

Summary

Transports took a brief pause this past week; but investors should note that the transportation index did eclipse the 8 percent mark before declining later in the week. Some investors may be looking at industries including rail, trucking and air freight and package delivery, and wondering whether valuations are near a top.

While I am not a buyer today for these industries, I continue to believe that the near term will offer higher appreciation from today’s levels. Other industries including railcar manufacturers, contract logistics, airlines, container industry peers, and select companies within other freight industries, are still ripe for improving performance.

