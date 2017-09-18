Ford's Only Way To Compete

Ford management's recent commentary shows that the company may not yet have realized the scale of investment needed to compete in an all-electric future.

Ford has razor thin margins, which will come under further pressure as Tesla quickly grows in the next five years.

As I noted in my recent article, Ford (F) has razor thin profit margins which will be pressured even further as the company's primary market, North America, will soon be under siege from Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3, and later, Model Y along with "a new kind of pickup truck." Elevated leased car return rates and quickly declining used car values are not good news for the company's balance sheet either.



Ford Management Promised Action

In January 2017, Ford announced that seven electrified vehicles would come in the next five years, including F-150 Hybrid, Mustang Hybrid and Transit Custom plug-in hybrid. As I explored in my article, The Problem With Tesla's Competition, and more recently in Tesla Competition Gone In 60 Seconds: Daimler Edition, rarely a day goes by without a major automaker announcing their intentions to electrify their fleets, and two key questions are almost never answered in these announcements: How much? How many?

More recently, an analyst speculated that Ford could go all-in on electric vehicles following the ousting of CEO Mark Fields and appointment of Jim Hackett earlier this year. On the company's last earnings call, Mr. Hackett foreshadowed that the company would soon come out with a comprehensive plan:

So, that work in those five points is well underway in that 100 days, and I look forward to sharing more, as I said with you later this year about detailed plans to make Ford even stronger and more innovative, not only built to weather the business cycles, but to win in future growth areas.

Management also added the following commentary in the latest earnings call:

And the only thing I would add, David, is that, this year, we expect in terms of CapEx, and we use that as the surrogate for what do you spend, because there is engineering and other things, but CapEx of about $7 billion. When you look at our 10-Q, which will come out later today, we had guided over the next five years to – previously to $8 billion to $9 billion. I think we're going to take that down to about $8 billion. So, I at the moment, would see us kind of moving up to that level, after this year, not necessarily all next year, but we'll have to wait and see where that pans out, but it's certainly, that's about the level that we see the business running in terms of CapEx. And one other thing that's kind of interesting in that regard, a lot of the things that we'll do in some of the mobility spaces, digital services are not capital intensive, so we have to remember that. Also, if you think about the actions that we took around the Focus for North America, we freed up $1 billion, so part of this is finding smarter ways, which is what Jim was talking on to deploy and allocate our capital, not just spend more.

We do not yet know the details of how Ford plans to compete with Tesla, but the bolded sentence above is a big red flag. My understanding of the above commentary is that Ford is planning to spend only $1 billion to $2 billion per year on top of to the ~$7 billion of capital expenditures it currently spends anually just to maintain its existing production of gasoline engine cars.

This may not be enough.

Competing Will Require Significant Capital Investment

When Tesla announced its Gigafactory in February 2014, it said that the company and its partners would invest ~$4-5 billion through 2020, that capital expenditures would be shared by Gigafactory partners, and that Tesla would directly invest ~$2 billion in order to produce the batteries needed to achieve total vehicle production volume of ~500,000 cars per year.

Due to the unexpectedly high level of demand for its Model 3, the company subsequently pulled forward its timeline to produce 500,000 cars annually by two years to 2018; and not surprisingly, Tesla indicated in its latest Form 10-Q that it had already spent nearly ~$2 billion as of June 30, 2017, for Gigafactory 1 alone. With Tesla potentially tripling the Gigafactory 1 battery production capacity in the coming years, it will likely spend billions more in capital expenditures just for its first Gigafactory. In addition, the company plans to announce locations for three or four more Gigafactories later this year. If Tesla's subsequent Gigafactories cost about the same as Gigafactory 1 and take about the same time the first one took the company to bring online, Tesla will likely spend at least $20 billion in capital expenditures in the next five years, especially considering the quickly expanding Supercharger network as well as the necessary sales and service center infrastructure.

Ford Needs To Take Drastic Action, Yesterday

In order to effectively compete with Tesla, Ford will need to make the same long-term investments into scale battery production that Tesla has been making for the last five years. The idea that traditional automakers can simply outsource lithium ion battery production at a scale needed to stop Tesla in its tracks is simply a myth. As reported by Automotive News Europe:

A massive shortage of lithium ion battery cells could plague the global car industry in the coming decade if capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla gigafactories is not added by 2025, according to estimates from Volkswagen Group.

Given Ford's razor-thin margins and already levered balance sheet, as well as its tens of billions of dollars in property, plant and equipment that was designed to produce gasoline engines and may therefore depreciate quicker than expected in the fast approaching all-electric future, Ford will need to take quick and drastic action.



Bottom Line

This will not be an easy task to accomplish for a multinational, publicly traded company, which is under the constant scrutiny of nearsighted sell-side analysts and traders who would likely punish the stock if the company even hints at cutting its 5% dividend to better prepare for an all-electric future.

Just like Michael Dell teamed up with a private equity firm in order to take Dell private in a $24 billion deal in 2013, the Ford family, which today controls 40% of the voting power through Class B shares, may want to take Ford private.

This may be the only way for Ford to make the tens of billions of dollars in necessary long-term investments over the next five years in order to start effectively competing against Tesla five years from today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.